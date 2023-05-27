Amundi : Communique AMF CP. CP23912202

PROHIBITION OF SALES TO UK RETAIL INVESTORS - The Securities are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the United Kingdom (UK). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2017/565 (as amended) as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (EUWA);

a customer within the meaning of the provisions of the FSMA and any rules or regulations made under the FSMA to implement Directive (EU) 2016/97 (as amended), where that customer would not qualify as a professional client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2(1) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 (as amended) as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in Article 2 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (as amended) as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA. Consequently no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (as amended) as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (the UK PRIIPs Regulation ) for offering or selling the Securities or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the UK has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Securities or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the UK may be unlawful under the UK PRIIPs Regulation.

MiFID II Product Governance / Retail investors, professional investors and eligible counterparties target

market - Solely for the purposes of the manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Securities, taking into account the five categories referred to in item 18 of the Guidelines published by ESMA has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Securities is eligible counterparties, professional clients and retail clients, each as defined in MiFID II; and (ii) all channels for distribution to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate; and (iii) the following channels for distribution of the Securities to retail clients are appropriate - investment advice, portfolio management, and pure execution services, subject to the distributor's suitability and appropriateness obligations under MiFID II, as applicable. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Securities (a distributor) should take into consideration the manufacturer's target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to MiFID II is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Securities (by either adopting or refining the manufacturer's target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels, subject to the distributor's suitability and appropriateness obligations under MiFID II, as applicable.

UK MIFIR product governance / Retail investors, professional investors and eligible counterparties target

market - Solely for the purposes of the manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Securities, taking into account the five categories referred to in item 18 of the Guidelines published by the ESMA on 5 February 2018 (in accordance with the FCA's policy statement entitled "Brexit our approach to EU non-legislative materials"), has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Securities is retail clients, as defined in point (8) of Article 2 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2017/565 (as amended) as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (EUWA), and eligible counterparties, as defined in the FCA Handbook Conduct of Business Sourcebook (COBS) and professional clients, as defined in Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (UK MiFIR); (ii) all channels for distribution to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate; and (iii) the following channels for distribution of the Securities to retail clients are appropriate - investment advice, portfolio management and pure execution services, subject to the distributor's suitability and appropriateness obligations under COBS, as applicable.

