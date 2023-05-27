Advanced search
    AMUN   FR0004125920

AMUNDI

(AMUN)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:01 2023-05-26 am EDT
56.65 EUR   +1.80%
06:03aAmundi : Communique AMF CP. CP23912202
PU
06:03aAmundi : Communique AMF CP. CP23912167
PU
05/26Analysis-Inflows into unloved European telecoms signal brighter future
RE
Amundi : Communique AMF CP. CP23912202

05/27/2023 | 06:03am EDT
PROHIBITION OF SALES TO UK RETAIL INVESTORS - The Securities are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the United Kingdom (UK). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2017/565 (as amended) as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (EUWA);

  1. a customer within the meaning of the provisions of the FSMA and any rules or regulations made under the FSMA to implement Directive (EU) 2016/97 (as amended), where that customer would not qualify as a professional client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2(1) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 (as amended) as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in Article 2 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (as amended) as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA. Consequently no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (as amended) as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (the UK PRIIPs Regulation) for offering or selling the Securities or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the UK has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Securities or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the UK may be unlawful under the UK PRIIPs Regulation.

MiFID II Product Governance / Retail investors, professional investors and eligible counterparties target

market - Solely for the purposes of the manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Securities, taking into account the five categories referred to in item 18 of the Guidelines published by ESMA has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Securities is eligible counterparties, professional clients and retail clients, each as defined in MiFID II; and (ii) all channels for distribution to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate; and (iii) the following channels for distribution of the Securities to retail clients are appropriate - investment advice, portfolio management, and pure execution services, subject to the distributor's suitability and appropriateness obligations under MiFID II, as applicable. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Securities (a distributor) should take into consideration the manufacturer's target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to MiFID II is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Securities (by either adopting or refining the manufacturer's target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels, subject to the distributor's suitability and appropriateness obligations under MiFID II, as applicable.

UK MIFIR product governance / Retail investors, professional investors and eligible counterparties target

market - Solely for the purposes of the manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Securities, taking into account the five categories referred to in item 18 of the Guidelines published by the ESMA on 5 February 2018 (in accordance with the FCA's policy statement entitled "Brexit our approach to EU non-legislative materials"), has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Securities is retail clients, as defined in point (8) of Article 2 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2017/565 (as amended) as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (EUWA), and eligible counterparties, as defined in the FCA Handbook Conduct of Business Sourcebook (COBS) and professional clients, as defined in Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (UK MiFIR); (ii) all channels for distribution to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate; and (iii) the following channels for distribution of the Securities to retail clients are appropriate - investment advice, portfolio management and pure execution services, subject to the distributor's suitability and appropriateness obligations under COBS, as applicable.

1

FINAL TERMS DATED 26 MAY 2023

Amundi

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 96950010FL2T1TJKR531

Capital 100 Digital Memory Certificate on SEESGSEP Index Issue of Euro 100,000,000 of Certificates Single

Index Linked Certificates by Amundi

under the Euro 10,000,000,000 Notes and Certificates Programme

The Base Prospectus referred to below (as supplemented by these Final Terms) has been prepared on the assumption that, other than as provided in sub-paragraph (ii) below, any offering of Certificates in any member state of the European Economic Area (each a Member State) shall be made pursuant to an exemption from the requirement to publish a prospectus for offers of Certificates, in accordance with the Prospectus Regulation. Accordingly, any person offering or intending to offer Certificates may only do so:

  1. in circumstances under which neither the Issuer nor any Dealer is under any obligation to publish a prospectus pursuant to article 3 of the Prospectus Regulation or a supplemental prospectus in accordance with article 23 of the Prospectus Regulation; or
  2. in a Non-Exempt Offer Jurisdiction as referred to in paragraph 32 of Part A below, provided that such person is one of the persons referred to in paragraph 32 of Part A below and that such offer is made during the Offer Period specified for such purpose in such same paragraph.

Neither the Issuer nor any Dealer has authorised or authorises the offering of any Certificates in any other circumstances.

The expression Prospectus Regulation means the Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and the Council dated 14 June 2017 as amended.

PART A - CONTRACTUAL TERMS

Terms used in these Final Terms shall have the meaning given to them in the chapter headed "Terms and Conditions of the Certificates" of the base prospectus dated 12 July 2022 the first supplement to the Base Prospectus dated 17 August 2022, the second supplement to the Base Prospectus dated 23 September 2022, the third supplement to the Base Prospectus dated 14 November 2022, the fourth supplement to the Base Prospectus dated 17 February 2023 and the fifth supplement dated 16 May 2023, which together constitute a base prospectus (the Base Prospectus) as defined in the Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and the Council dated 14 June 2017 as amended (the Prospectus Regulation).

This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Certificates described herein for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation and must be read in conjunction with the Base Prospectus, as supplemented, in order to obtain all the relevant information. Copies of the Base Prospectus, as supplemented, shall be published, in accordance with article 21 of the Prospectus Regulation and are available on the websites of (a) the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and (b) the Issuer (www.amundi.com). A summary of the issue is appended to these Final Terms and includes the information contained in the summary of the Base Prospectus and relevant information on the Final Terms.

1.

(i)

Issuer:

Amundi

2.

(i)

Series N°:

35

(ii)

Tranche N°:

1

2

(iii)

Date on which the

Not Applicable

Certificates become

fungible:

3.

Specified Currency(ies):

Euro ("€")

Replacement Currency:

U.S. dollar

4.

Aggregate Nominal Amount:

100,000,000 €

5.

Issue Price:

100 per cent. of the Aggregate Nominal Amount

6.

(i)

Calculation Amount:

1,000€

7.

(i)

Issue Date:

2 June 2023

(ii)

Trade Date:

11 May 2023

(iii)

Interest Period

30 June 2023

Commencement Date:

8.

Maturity Date:

30 June 2028

9.

Interest Basis:

Index Linked Coupon

10.

Coupon Switch Option:

Not Applicable

11.

Redemption/Payment Basis:

100% of the Calculation Amount

12.

Issuer/Holders redemption option:

Not Applicable

13.

Authorised Issue Dates:

Issuer Board of Directors Resolution dated 27 April 2023

14.

Placement method:

Non-syndicated

15.

Hybrid Certificates:

Not Applicable

16.

Exercise of Certificates:

Not Applicable

TERMS RELATING TO INTEREST (IF ANY) PAYABLE

17.

Fixed Rate Certificates:

Not Applicable

18.

Floating Rate Certificates and Rate Linked

Not Applicable

Certificates

19.

Change of Interest Basis:

Not Applicable

20.

Zero Coupon Certificates

Not Applicable

3

21. Underlying Reference Linked Interest Applicable Certificates other than Rate Linked Certificates

  1. TERMS RELATING TO THE UNDERLYING REFERENCE

(1)

Share Linked Interest

Not Applicable

Certificates

(2)

Index Linked Interest

Applicable

Certificates

(i)

Types of Certificates:

Single Index Linked Interest Certificates

(ii)

Index:

STOXX® Europe ESG Leaders Select 30 Price

EUR such as calculated and published by the Index

Sponsor (Bloomberg code "SEESGSEP"), which is

a Multi-Exchange Index

(iii)

Index Sponsor:

STOXX Limited

(iv)

Exchanges:

Each of the regulated markets or quotation systems

(or any substitution market or system) on which the

stocks composing the Index are mainly traded

(v)

Related Exchanges:

Eurex or any substitution option or future market

(vi)

Party responsible for

Calculation Agent

calculation of the Interest

Amount:

(vii)

Valuation Time:

In accordance with Section 1.1.VI of Part 3

(viii)

Specified Maximum Days of

eight

Disruption:

(ix)

Exchange Business Day

Single Index Basis

(x)

Scheduled Trading Day

Single Index Basis

(xi)

Additional Disruption Events:

Change in Law, Hedging Disruption, Increased

Cost of Hedging apply

(xii)

Correction Deadline:

within a Settlement Cycle following the original

publication and before the relevant Interest

Determination Date

(xiii)

Weighting for each Index

Not Applicable

comprised in the basket:

4

(3)

Fund Linked Interest

Not Applicable

Certificates

(4)

Inflation Linked Interest

Not Applicable

Certificates

(5)

Foreign Exchange Linked

Not Applicable

Interest Certificates

Not Applicable

    1. Commodity Linked Interest Certificates
  2. DETERMINATION OF THE INITIAL VALUE OF THE UNDERLYING REFERENCE:

(i)

Initial Determination Date(s):

4 July 2023

Observation Dates in respect of the

4 July 2023

Initial Determination Date:

(ii)

Initial Value:

Determined

in

accordance

with

Value

Determination Terms set forth below

(iii)

Value Determination Terms for

Reference Value

the Initial Value:

(Section 2.2 of Part 3 of the

Conditions)

  1. DETERMINATION OF THE FINAL VALUE OF THE UNDERLYING REFERENCE:

(i)

Value Determination Terms for

Reference Value

the Final Value on each Interest

Determination Date:

(Section 2.2 of Part 3 of the Conditions)

Observation Date(s) in respect of

See table below

each Interest Determination Date:

  1. DETERMINATION OF PERFORMANCE:

(i)

Performance:

Not Applicable

  1. INTEREST TERMS:

I

Fixed Coupon:

Not Applicable

II

Participation Linked Interest:

Not Applicable

  1. Provisions relating to Barrier Conditional Applicable
    Interest:

(1) Barrier Conditional Coupon:

Not Applicable

5

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

Amundi SA published this content on 27 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2023 10:02:24 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
