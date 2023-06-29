The Base Prospectus dated 12 July 2022 expires on 11 July 2023. The updated Base Prospectus shall be available for viewing free of charge on the website of the AMF and onwww.amundi.com PROHIBITION OF SALES TO UK RETAIL INVESTORS - The Securities are not intended to be offered, so ld or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the United Kingdom (UK). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2017/565 (as amended) as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (EUWA); (ii) a customer within the meaning of the provisions of the FSMA and any rules or regulations made under the FSMA to implement Directive (EU) 2016/97 (as amended), where that customer would not qualify as a professional client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2(1) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 (as amended) as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in Article 2 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (as amended) as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA. Consequently no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (as amended) as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (the UK PRIIPs Regulation) for offering or selling the Securities or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the UK has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Securities or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the UK may be unlawful under the UK PRIIPs Regulation. MiFID II Product Governance / Retail investors, professional investors and eligible counterparties target market - Solely for the purposes of the manufacturer's pr oduct approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Securities, taking into account the five categories referred to in item 18 of the Guidelines published by ESMA has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Securities is eligible counterparties, professional clients and retail clients, each as defined in MiFID II; and (ii) all channels for distribution to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate; and (iii) the following channels for distribution of the Securities to retail clients are appropriate - investment advice and portfolio management, and pure execution services, subject to the distributor's suitability and appropriateness obligations under MiFID II, as applicable. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Securities (a distributor) should take into consideration the manufacturer's target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to MiFID II is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Securities (by either adopting or refining the manufacturer's target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels, subject to the distributor's suitability and appropriateness obligations under MiFID II, as applicable. UK MIFIR product governance / Retail investors, professional investors and eligible counterparties target market - Solely for the purposes of the manufacturer's pro duct approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Securities, taking into account the five categories referred to in item 18 of the Guidelines published by the ESMA on 5 February 2018 (in accordance with the FCA's policy statement entitled "Brex it our approach to EU non-legislative materials"), has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Securities is retail clients, as defined in point (8) of Article 2 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2017/565 (as amended) as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (EUWA), and eligible counterparties, as defined in the FCA Handbook Conduct of Business Sourcebook (COBS) and professional clients, as defined in Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (UK MiFIR); and (ii) all channels for distribution to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate; and (iii) the following channels for distribution of the Securities to retail clients are appropriate - investment advice and portfolio management, and pure execution services, subject to the distributor's suitability and appropriateness obligations under COBS, as applicable. 1

the Final Terms of the Certificates described herein for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation and (i) prior to any Publication Date, must be read in conjunction with the 2022 Base Prospectus, or (ii) on and after any Publication Date must be read in conjunction with the 2022 Base Prospectus, as supplemented by any 2022 Future Supplement as at such date or, as applicable, the 2023 Base Prospectus, as supplemented by any 2023 Future Supplement as at such date, save in respect of the Conditions which are extracted from the 2022 Base Prospectus. The 2022 Base Prospectus, as supplemented, constitutes, and the 2023 Base Prospectus will constitute, a base prospectus for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation. Full information on Amundi (the Issuer) and the offer of the Certificates is only available on the basis of the combination of these Final Terms and (i) prior to any Publication Date, the 2022 Base Prospectus, or (ii) on or after any Publication Date, the 2022 Base Prospectus, as supplemented by any 2022 Future Supplement as at such date or, as applicable, the 2023 Base Prospectus, as supplemented by any 2023 Future Supplement as at such date, save in respect of the Conditions which are extracted from the 2022 Base Prospectus. The Issuer has in the 2022 Base Prospectus given consent to the use of the 2022 Base Prospectus in connection with the offer of the Certificates. Such consent will be valid until the date that is twelve months following the date of the 2022 Base Prospectus. The Issuer will in the 2023 Base Prospectus give consent to the use of the 2023 Base Prospectus in connection with the offer of the Certificates. The 2022 Base Prospectus, as supplemented, and these Final Terms are available, and the 2023 Base Prospectus will be available on website of the Issuer (https://about.amundi.com). The 2022 Base Prospectus, and these Final Terms and the Supplements to the 2022 Base Prospectus will also be available on the AMF website www.amf-france.org A summary of the issue is appended to these Final Terms and includes the information contained in the summary of the 2022 Base Prospectus and relevant information on the Final Terms. 1. (i) Issuer: Amundi 2. (i) Series N°: 37 (ii) Tranche N°: 1 (iii) Date on which the Notes become Not Applicable fungible: 3. Specified Currency(ies): Euro ("€") Replacement Currency U.S. dollar 4. Aggregate Nominal Amount: 30 000 000 € 5. Issue Price: 100 per cent. of the Aggregate Nominal Amount 6. (i) Specified Dénomination 100 € (ii) Calculation Amount: Specified Denomination 7. (i) Issue Date: 29 june 2023 (ii) Trade Date: 20 june 2023 (iii) Interest Period Commencement Not Applicable Date: 8. Maturity Date: 28 july 2033 3

9. Interest Basis: Zero Coupon 10. Coupon Switch Option: Not Applicable 11. Redemption/Payment Basis: Redemption at par 12. Issuer's/Holders' redemption option: Redemption atthe Option of the Issuer 13. Authorised Issue Dates: Issuer Board of Directors Resolution dated 27 April 2023 14. Placement method: Non-syndicated 15. Hybrid Notes Not Applicable 16. Belgian Issue Annex Not Applicable TERMS RELATING TO INTEREST (IF ANY) PAYABLE 17. Fixed Rate Notes Not Applicable 18. Floating Rate Notes and Rate Linked Notes Not Applicable Change of Interest Basis: Zero Coupon Notes Accrual Yield: Reference Price: Underlying Reference Linked Interest Notes other than Rate Linked Notes TERMS RELATING TO REDEMPTION 22. Redemption at the Option of the Issuer Optional Redemption Date(s): Optional Redemption Amount(s) on each Note and, if relevant, method for calculation of such amount(s): Not Applicable Applicable 4.72 per cent. per annum 100% of the Calculation Amount Not Applicable Applicable see table below Optional Redemption Date Optional Redemption Amount 28 july 2026 114.16% per Calculation Amount 28 july 2027 118.88% per Calculation Amount 28 july 2028 123.60% per Calculation Amount 27 july 2029 128.32% per Calculation Amount 26 july 2030 133.04% per Calculation Amount 28 july 2031 137.76% per Calculation Amount 28 july 2032 142.48% per Calculation Amount (iii) Optional Redemption in part: Not Applicable (iv) Notice Period: 15 calendars days prior to the Optional Redemption Date 4