Amundi: First Half & Second quarter 2023 results

Amundi posts a net income up +19% in the second quarter1

High level of earnings Q2 2023:Adjusted net income2,3 of €320m, +19% Q2/Q2, thanks to top line growth and very good cost control



Good level of performance fees in uncertain markets

Cost/income ratio of 52.3%3, Lyxor synergies achieved ahead of schedule (80% of target) H1 2023:Adjusted net income2,3 €620m, +4.5% H1/H1 Positive inflows In a risk-averse environment, the asset management market in Europe1 recorded weak inflows in Q2, especially in medium/long-term assets, with outflows in active management



Positive inflows for Amundi: +€3.7bn, thanks to an adapted offering



Positive inflows in both MLT assets 4 and Treasury products, both in Retail and Institutional segments

and Treasury products, both in Retail and Institutional segments Success of context-appropriate solutions: Treasury products, structured products, bonds (Buy & Watch)

Treasury products, structured products, bonds (Buy & Watch) Record quarter in Employee Savings, strong inflows in India, beginning of stabilisation in China AuM of €1,961bn at 30 June 2023 (+1.9% year-on-year, +1.4% over three months) Continued development Amundi Technology: 3 new clients in Q2, 7 in H1, of which 6 abroad, revenue +31% Q2/Q2



Continued development of the SBI MF JV in India: strong inflows (+€3.6bn) and net income growth



Responsible Investment: extension of the range of funds aligned with a Net Zero trajectory and of the share of the ESG products in the ETF range (30%5 at 30 June 2023)

Paris, 28 July 2023

Amundi's Board of Directors, chaired by Philippe Brassac, met on 27 July 2023 and approved the financial statements for the first half and the second quarter of 2023.

Valérie Baudson, Chief Executive Officer, said:

"Amundi posted a very strong financial performance in the second quarter, despite persistently uncertain markets. Its net income increased by +19% compared to the second quarter of 2022, to €320 million thanks to top line growth and very good cost control in an inflationary environment.

We were able to adapt our offer to meet the needs of investors, who are still predominantly risk-averse. This resulted in robust sales momentum, with positive inflows in both medium- and long-term assets and treasury products.

At the same time, we continued our development, gaining new clients for Amundi Technology and expanding our Responsible Investment offering".

* * *

Persistent risk aversion

Bond markets6 have stabilised for the last three quarters, but were down -6.4% on average in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the same quarter last year. The equity markets7 have recovered since the fourth quarter of 2022, gaining +4.2% on average year-on-year. However, this recovery is filled with uncertainty and has not reduced the risk aversion prevailing for the last several quarters.

Investors maintained a cautious approach, resulting in weak inflows on the asset management market in Europe, with inflows in open-ended funds8 being only slightly positive, +€23bn in the second quarter, driven by treasury products (+€8bn) and passive management (+€39bn), while medium- and long-term active management saw outflows over the quarter and half-year.

Results

A high level of income in the second quarter

Adjusted data9

In the second quarter of 2023, adjusted net income9 reached €320m, up +19.0% versus Q2 2022, and +6.7% compared to Q1 2023.

This high level of profitability stems from an increase in revenues, despite the context of risk aversion, and a further improvement in operating efficiency, resulting in a more moderate increase in expenses than in revenues, despite an inflationary environment.

Adjusted net revenues9rose to €823m, up +9.2% compared to Q2 2022, and +3.7% compared to Q1 2023.

Net management fees increased year-on-year : €744m, up +1.6% year-on-year, compared to a decline in average assets under management excluding JVs of -1.6% over the same period, reflecting an improvement in the margin on assets under management thanks to the favourable client mix effect; it thus increased from 17.8 basis points (excluding performance fees) over full year 2022 to 17.9 basis points in the first half of 2023;

: €744m, up +1.6% year-on-year, compared to a decline in average assets under management excluding JVs of -1.6% over the same period, reflecting an improvement in the margin on assets under management thanks to the favourable client mix effect; it thus increased from 17.8 basis points (excluding performance fees) over full year 2022 to 17.9 basis points in the first half of 2023; At €16m, Amundi Technology 's revenues continued to grow strongly (+31% compared to Q2 2022), following the trend of previous quarters and confirming the development of this activity;

's revenues continued to grow strongly (+31% compared to Q2 2022), following the trend of previous quarters and confirming the development of this activity; Performance fees (€51m ) more than doubled compared to Q2 2022 (€24m), which was impacted by a particularly unfavourable market environment (fall in equities and increase in rates); they also increased compared to Q1 2023 (€28m) due to the higher level of crystallisation 10 in the second quarter;

) more than doubled compared to Q2 2022 (€24m), which was impacted by a particularly unfavourable market environment (fall in equities and increase in rates); they also increased compared to Q1 2023 (€28m) due to the higher level of crystallisation in the second quarter; Finally, financial and other income was positive (€13m), thanks to the restoration of positive rates of return on the investment of net cash; financial and other income was negative in Q2 2022 (-€15m), the last quarter before short rates returned to positive territory in the eurozone, and in an unfavourable market environment for the investment portfolio.

Very strong control of operating expenses9 (€430 million) resulted in an increase of just +2.1% in costs compared to the second quarter of 2022, much lower than the increase in revenues. The same can be said compared to the first quarter of 2023, with an increase in expenses of +1.2% (vs. +3.7% for revenues).

As in previous quarters, inflation (at 5.5% year-on-year in the eurozone11 for example) and development investments were largely absorbed by productivity gains and the continued synergies generated by Lyxor's integration.

In the second quarter, on an annual basis, more than 80% of the final target of €60m in synergies were achieved, ahead of schedule announced at the time of the acquisition.

In addition to synergies, cost control continued to reflect Amundi's agility in adjusting its cost base, reflected in an adjustedcost/income ratio among the best for the sector: 52.3%9.

Adjusted gross operating income9 (GOI) reached €393m, up +18.3% compared to Q2 2022 and +6.6% compared to Q1 2023.

Income from equity-accounted companies, which reflects Amundi's share of the net income of the minority JVs in India (SBI MF), China (ABC-CA), South Korea (NH-Amundi) and Morocco (Wafa Gestion), was up +29.5% compared with the second quarter of 2022, to €27m, reflecting robust activity in India and Korea, but also a few non-recurring items, particularly at SBI MF, in particular the positive revaluation of portfolios.

Accounting data for the second quarter of 2023

Accounting net income Group share amounted to €305m and post the amortisation of intangible assets (client contracts related to the acquisition of Lyxor and distribution agreements related to previous transactions), for -€15m after tax in the second quarter of 2023. Lyxor integration costs were fully recognised in 2022, therefore with no effect on the financial statements in 2023.

Net earnings per share in the second quarter 2023 reached €1.50.

In the first half of 2023,adjusted net income12 amounted to €620m, up +4.5%, reflecting the same trends as in the second quarter:

adjusted net revenues 12 increased +1.8% versus the first half of 2022 to €1,617m, driven like in the second quarter by financial and other income (€29m vs. -€27m in H1 2022) and Amundi Technology revenues (+33.0% to €29m), while net management fees and performance fees were down (-1.2% and -17.0% respectively); however, the decrease in management fees was less significant than that of average AuM excluding JVs: -1.2% vs. -3.7%, reflecting the improvement in margins already mentioned in the comments on the second quarter;

increased +1.8% versus the first half of 2022 to €1,617m, driven like in the second quarter by financial and other income (€29m vs. -€27m in H1 2022) and Amundi Technology revenues (+33.0% to €29m), while net management fees and performance fees were down (-1.2% and -17.0% respectively); however, the decrease in management fees was less significant than that of average AuM excluding JVs: -1.2% vs. -3.7%, reflecting the improvement in margins already mentioned in the comments on the second quarter; adjusted expenses12 were well under control, at €856m, i.e. +1.3% compared to the first half of 2022, increasing less than revenues despite the inflationary environment; the adjusted cost/income ratio12 was 52.9%.

Adjusted gross operating income12 totalled €762m, up +2.3% compared to the first half of 2022.

Accounting data for H1 2023

Accounting net income Group share amounted to €591m post the amortisation of intangible assets (client contracts related to the acquisition of Lyxor and distribution agreements related to previous transactions), for -€29m after tax in the first half of 2023. No integration costs related to Lyxor were recognised in the first half of 2023.

Net earnings per share in the first half of 2023 amounted to €2.90.

Activity

Positive inflows, both in MLT13 and Treasury assets, in a risk-off environment

Amundi's assets under management at 30 June 2023 rose +1.9% year-on-year (compared to end-June 2022) and +1.4% quarter-on-quarter (compared to end-March 2023) to €1,961bn.

In the second quarter, the European asset management market was impacted by the risk-off environment, posting very modest total inflows, and also by outflows from active management. Against this backdrop, Amundi generated positive inflows, both in MLT assets13 and treasury products, in the Retail and Institutional segments.

In total, inflows amounted to +€3.7bn, of which:

+€2.2bn in MLT assets 13 , 14 , despite -€2.4bn in redemptions on mandates with CA & SG Insurers, associated with outflows incurred by insurers on their “euro contracts” (traditional life policies) in France; inflows this quarter were driven by ETFs (+€2.5bn), active bond management (+€3.2bn), structured products (+€2.0bn) and real assets (+€0.6bn), which more than offset redemptions in multi-assets (-€4.3bn) and index products excluding ETFs (-€2.2bn);

, despite -€2.4bn in redemptions on mandates with CA & SG Insurers, associated with outflows incurred by insurers on their “euro contracts” (traditional life policies) in France; inflows this quarter were driven by ETFs (+€2.5bn), active bond management (+€3.2bn), structured products (+€2.0bn) and real assets (+€0.6bn), which more than offset redemptions in multi-assets (-€4.3bn) and index products excluding ETFs (-€2.2bn); +€2.4bn in treasury products 14 , despite the fact that each year the second quarter records redemptions from corporate clients related to the payment of their dividends; reflecting the risk aversion and prudence applied to portfolios, most segments saw positive inflows for these products, for which Amundi boasts a recognised, differentiating and profitable expertise;

, despite the fact that each year the second quarter records redemptions from corporate clients related to the payment of their dividends; reflecting the risk aversion and prudence applied to portfolios, most segments saw positive inflows for these products, for which Amundi boasts a recognised, differentiating and profitable expertise; Finally, the JVs15 posted outflows of -€0.9bn, due entirely, like in the first quarter, to redemptions by large institutions at ABC-CA (China, outflows of -€5.5bn), while the Indian JV SBI MF posted again a very robust level of activity (+€3.6bn) on a very wide range of expertise (in active and passive management) as well as clients (particularly retail outside the SBI network), and the other JVs also recorded positive net inflows.

By client segment, Retail posted positive inflows of +€2.1bn, reflecting the particularly high level of risk aversion for this client base, resulting in:

a high level of inflows in treasury products, at +€1.9bn , especially from third-party distributors; MLT 13 inflows were positive but close to breakeven, at +€0.2bn:

, especially from third-party distributors; MLT inflows were positive but close to breakeven, at +€0.2bn: persistently strong activity in structured products (+€2.2bn), offering capital protection and returns, and Buy & Watch bond funds (+€2.7bn) internationally;

offering capital protection and returns, and internationally; strong competition from direct investment in Italian government bonds (e.g. +€18bn raised in June by BTP Valore), leading to outflows on the asset management market in Italy since the beginning of the year, and explaining the net outflows in MLT assets in international networks (excluding Amundi BOC WM), at -€0.9bn;

in China,Amundi BOC WM was flat this quarter (+€0.0bn to be precise), with fixed-term funds reaching maturity offset by the ramp-up of the product offering, particularly the new open-ended fund offering.

The Institutional segment also posted positive inflows, at +€2.4bn, including MLT Assets13 (+€1.9bn), driven by a record quarter in Employee Savings (+€3.4bn vs. +€2.9bn in MLT Assets in Q2 2022). The very strong performance in this business line can be attributed to a combination of the acquisition of new corporate clients, higher corporate profits and an interest in developing value-sharing mechanisms with employees (e.g. employee savings plans).

Continuation of development initiatives

Amundi is forging ahead with the Ambitions 2025 development plan:

Amundi Technology saw its revenues increase by more than 30% in the quarter and the half-year compared to the same periods last year, gaining 3 new clients over the quarter (in Europe outside France) and 7 over the half-year (including 6 outside France);

saw its revenues increase by more than 30% in the quarter and the half-year compared to the same periods last year, gaining 3 new clients over the quarter (in Europe outside France) and 7 over the half-year (including 6 outside France); In India, the SBI MF JV maintained very strong development, with a high level of inflows and net income over the quarter;

the SBI MF JV maintained very strong development, with a high level of inflows and net income over the quarter; In Responsible Investment, the range of funds in line with the Net Zero16 trajectory now covers five asset classes, with the objective of achieving a comprehensive range by 2025, and the share of ESG ETFs reached 30% of the range17, compared to 27% at the end of 2022 and on track to achieve the 40% target by 2025.

A solid financial structure

Tangible shareholders' equity18 amounted to €3.7bn at 30 June 2023, down slightly compared to end-2022 given the payment of dividends (-€0.8bn) for 2022, partially offset by net income for the first half of the year.

The CET1 ratio stood at 20.2% at the end of June 2023, well above regulatory requirements, compared with 19.1% at the end of 2022.

Note: FitchRatings gave Amundi an A+ rating with a stable outlook, the best in the sector.

Success of the capital increase reserved for employees

The "We Share Amundi" capital increase reserved for employees (announced last June) was successfully completed on 27 July 2023: more than one in three employees worldwide, and more than one in two in France, took part in the operation, which for the sixth consecutive year offered a share subscription at a discount.

More than 2,000 employees, present in 15 countries, subscribed for this capital increase, for a total of more than €30m.

This operation, falling within the scope of the existing legal authorisations approved by the General Meeting of 12 May 2023, reflects Amundi's desire to involve its employees not only in the development of the company but also in the creation of economic value. It also strengthens employees’ pride in working for the Group.

The impact of the capital increase on Net Earnings per Share is very limited: the number of shares created was 787,503 (i.e. 0.4% of the share capital before the increase). The number of shares comprising Amundi's share capital increased to 204,647,634 at 28 July 2023.

Employees now hold around 1.5% of Amundi's share capital, compared with 1.1% before the increase.

***

Financial Communication Calendar

Publication of Q3 and 9M 2023 results: 27 October 2023

Publication of Q4 and 2023 results: 7 February 2024

Publication of Q1 2024 results: 26 April 2024

Annual General Meeting: 24 May 2024

Publication of H1 2024 results: 26 July 2024

Publication of 9M 2024 results: 30 October 2024

***

APPENDICES

Income statement for the first half of the year

(€M) H1 2023 H1 2022 % chg

H1/H1 Net revenues - Adjusted 1,617 1,589 +1.8% Management fees 1,481 1,499 -1.2% Performance fees 79 95 -17.0% Technology 29 22 +33.0% Financial income & other income 29 (27) NM Operating expenses - Adjusted (856) (844) +1.3% Cost/income ratio - Adjusted (%) 52.9% 53.1% -0.2pp Gross operating income - Adjusted 762 744 +2.3% Cost of risk & other (3) (4) -26.2% Equity accounted companies 49 41 +20.6% Pre-tax income - Adjusted 808 781 +3.4% Corporate tax (190) (187) +1.6% Non-controlling interests 2 (1) NM Net income Group share - Adjusted 620 593 +4.5% Amortization of intangible assets after tax (29) (29) +0.1% Integration costs net of tax 0 (37) NM Net income Group share 591 527 +12.2% Earnings per share - Adjusted (€) 3.04 2.92 +4.1%

Second quarter income statement

(€M) Q2 2023 Q2 2022 % chg

Q2/Q2 Q1 2023 % chg

Q2/Q1 Net revenues - Adjusted 823 754 +9.2% 794 +3.7% Management fees 744 733 +1.6% 736 +1.1% Performance fees 51 24 NM 28 +78.1% Technology 16 12 +31.4% 13 +21.2% Financial income & other income 13 (15) NM 16 -21.5% Operating expenses - Adjusted (430) (422) +2.1% (425) +1.2% Cost/income ratio - Adjusted (%) 52.3% 55.9% -3.7pp 53.6% -1.3pp Gross operating income - Adjusted 393 332 +18.3% 369 +6.6% Cost of risk & other (2) (0) NM (1) NM Equity accounted companies 27 21 +29.5% 22 +24.0% Pre-tax income - Adjusted 418 353 +18.4% 390 +7.2% Corporate tax (99) (84) +17.7% (91) +8.7% Non-controlling interests 1 0 NM 1 +31.4% Net income Group share - Adjusted 320 269 +19.0% 300 +6.7% Amortization of intangible assets after tax (15) (15) -0.0% (15) -0.2% Integration costs net of tax 0 (30) NM 0 NM Net income Group share 305 224 +36.1% 285 +7.1% Earnings per share - Adjusted (€) 1.57 1.33 18.5% 1.47 +6.7%

Change in assets under management from end-2019 to end-June 202319

(€bn) Assets



under management Net



inflows Market



and forex effect Scope



effect Change in AuM vs. previous quarter At 31/12/2019 1,653 +5.8% Q1 2020 -3.2 -122.7 / At 31/03/2020 1,527 / -7.6% Q2 2020 -0.8 +64.9 / At 30/06/2020 1,592 / +4.2% Q3 2020 +34.7 +15.2 +20.720 At 30/09/2020 1,662 / +4.4% Q4 2020 +14.4 +52.1 / At 31/12/2020 1,729 / +4.0% Q1 2021 -12.7 +39.3 / At 31/03/2021 1,755 / +1.5% Q2 2021 +7.2 +31.4 / At 30/06/2021 1,794 / +2.2% Q3 2021 +0.2 +17.0 / At 30/09/2021 1,811 / +1.0% Q4 2021 +65.6 +39.1 +14821 At 31/12/2021 2,064 / +14% Q1 2022 +3.2 -46.4 / At 31/03/2022 2,021 / -2.1% Q2 2022 +1.8 -97.75 / At 30/06/2022 1,925 / -4.8% Q3 2022 -12.9 -16.3 / At 30/09/2022 1,895 / -1.6% Q4 2022 +15.0 -6.2 / At 31/12/2022 1,904 / +0.5% Q1 2023 -11.1 +40.9 / At 31/03/2023 1,934 / +1.6% Q2 2023 +3.7 +23.8 / At 30/062023 1,961 / +1.4%

Total, one year, between 30 June 2022 and 30 June 2023: +1.9%

Net inflows -€5.4bn

Market & foreign exchange effects +€42.2bn

Breakdown of AuM and net inflows by client segment22

(€bn) AuM

30/06/2023 AuM

30/06/2022 % chg

vs. 30/06/2022 Q2 2023

inflows Q2 2022

inflows H1 2023

inflows H1 2022

inflows French Networks 127 115 +10.1% +1.1 -1.3 +3.8 -2.6 International networks 158 160 -0.9% -0.6 -1.9 -2.2 +1.6 O/w Amundi BOC WM 4 12 -66.0% +0.0 -2.1 -2.8 +0.3 Third-party distributors 305 298 +2.3% +1.6 +1.0 +2.0 +12.9 Retail 590 573 +3.0% +2.1 -2.3 +3.6 +11.9 Institutionals & Sovereigns (*) 473 448 +5.5% -4.5 -7.8 -3.5 -10.7 Corporates 101 86 +18.0% +4.3 -5.5 -3.6 -18.9 Employee savings plans 83 74 +12.1% +4.1 +3.4 +3.6 +2.0 CA & SG insurers 416 435 -4.4% -1.5 +0.9 -5.7 -0.8 Institutionals 1,073 1,042 +3.0% +2.4 -9.1 -9.3 -28.5 JVs 298 308 -3.5% -0.9 +13.1 -1.7 +21.5 Total 1,961 1,925 +1.9% +3.7 +1.8 -7.4 +5.0

(*) including funds of funds

Breakdown of assets under management and net inflows by asset class22

(€bn) AuM

30/06/2023 AuM

30/06/2022 % chg

vs. 30/06/2022 Q2 2023

inflows Q2 2022

inflows H1 2023

inflows H1 2022

inflows Equities 439 398 +10.4% -2.1 +3.2 -5.0 +11.5 Multi-assets 284 300 -5.3% -3.9 -6.1 -11.1 +4.8 Bonds 621 619 +0.4% +5.7 -5.8 +2.4 -5.3 Real, alternative and structured 127 125 +1.3% +2.5 -1.3 +3.5 +0.1 MLT ASSETS excl. JVs 1,471 1,444 +1.9% +2.2 -10.0 -10.2 +11.0 Treasury Products excl. JVs 192 173 +11.4% +2.4 -1.3 +4.5 -27.6 Assets excl. JVs 1,664 1,616 +2.9% +4.6 -11.3 -5.7 -16.6 JVs 298 308 -3.5% -0.9 +13.1 -1.7 +21.5 TOTAL 1,961 1,925 +1.9% +3.7 +1.8 -7.4 +5.0 O/w MLT assets 1.738 1,716 +1.3% -0.7 +1.3 -12.0 +31.6 O/w treasury products 223 208 +7.2% +4.4 +0.5 +4.6 -26.7

Breakdown of assets under management and net inflows by geographic area23

(€bn) AuM

30/06/2023 AuM

30/06/2022 % chg

vs. 30/06/2022 Q2 2023

inflows Q2 2022

inflows H1 2023

inflows H1 2022

inflows France 907 887 +2.2% -2.9 +0.0 -5.3 -22.8 Italy 200 194 +3.3% +0.0 +0.9 -0.7 +4.8 Europe excl. France & Italy 356 326 +9.4% +6.5 -7.3 +6.8 +1.3 Asia 376 393 -4.3% +0.9 +11.8 -3.8 +26.0 Rest of the world 121 124 -2.6% -1.0 -3.6 -4.4 -4.3 TOTAL 1,961 1,925 +1.9% +3.7 +1.8 -7.4 +5.0 TOTAL outside France 1,054 1,037 +1.6% +6.6 +1.8 -2.1 +27.8

Breakdown of assets under management and net inflows by type of management and asset class23

(€bn) AuM

30/06/2023 AuM

30/06/2022 % chg

vs. 30/06/2022 Q2 2023

inflows Q2 2022

inflows H1 2023

inflows H1 2022

inflows Active management 1,033 1,034 -0.1% -0.6 -9.5 -13.7 -0.4 Equities 189 170 +11.2% +0.4 +3.6 -0.9 +2.9 Multi-assets 276 293 -5.9% -4.3 -6.1 -11.8 +4.9 Bonds 569 572 -0.5% +3.2 -7.0 -1.0 -8.2 Structured products 36 28 +26.0% +2.0 -1.6 +3.1 -2.9 Passive management 311 284 +9.6% +0.3 +0.8 +0.0 +11.2 ETFs & ETCs 190 176 +8.4% +2.5 -0.1 +4.4 +9.2 Index & Smart Beta 121 108 +11.6% -2.2 +0.7 -4.4 +1.9 Real assets and Alternatives 91 97 -6.0% +0.5 +0.3 +0.4 +2.9 Real assets 66 66 -0.4% +0.6 +0.6 +0.5 +2.8 Alternative assets 25 31 -17.9% -0.1 -0.3 -0.1 +0.1 MLT ASSETS excl. JVs 1,471 1,444 +1.9% +2.2 -10.0 -10.2 +10.8 Treasury Products excl. JVs 192 173 +11.4% +2.4 -1.3 +4.5 -27.3 TOTAL ASSETS excl. JVs 1,664 1,616 +2.9% +4.6 -11.3 -5.7 -16.6 JVs 298 308 -3.5% -0.9 +13.1 -1.7 +21.5 TOTAL 1,961 1,925 +1.9% +3.7 +1.8 -7.4 +5.0 O/w MLT assets 1,738 1,716 +1.3% -0.7 +1.3 -12.0 +31.6 O/w Treasury products 223 208 +7.2% +4.4 +0.5 +4.6 -26.7

Methodology appendix

Accounting and adjusted data

Accounting data - include the amortisation of intangible assets and, in 2022, Lyxor integration costs.

include the amortisation of intangible assets and, in 2022, Lyxor integration costs. Adjusted data - in order to present an income statement closer to economic reality, the following adjustments are made: restatement of the amortisation of distribution agreements with Bawag, UniCredit and Banco Sabadell and the intangible asset representing Lyxor's client contracts, recognised as a deduction from net revenues, and restatement of Lyxor's integration costs in 2022.

In accounting data, amortisation of distribution agreements and intangible assets representing Lyxor's client contracts:

Q2 2022: -€20M before tax and -€15m after tax

-€20M before tax and -€15m after tax H1 2022: -€41m before tax and -€29m after tax

-€41m before tax and -€29m after tax Q1 2023: -€20M before tax and -€15m after tax

-€20M before tax and -€15m after tax Q2 2023: -€20M before tax and -€15m after tax

-€20M before tax and -€15m after tax H1 2023: -€41m before tax and -€29m after tax





Acquisition of Lyxor

In accordance with IFRS 3, recognition in Amundi's balance sheet at 31/12/2021: of goodwill amounting to €652m; of an intangible asset (representing client contracts) of -€40m before tax (-€30m after tax), which will be amortised on a straight-line basis over 3 years;

In the Group's income statement, the net tax impact of this amortisation is -€10m over a full year (i.e. -€13m before tax).

This amortisation is recognised as a deduction from net revenues and is added to the existing amortisation of distribution agreements.

In Q2 2022, Q1 and Q2 2023, the amortisation expense for this intangible asset after tax was -€2m (i.e. -€3m before tax); in H1 2022 and H1 2023, it was -€5m (i.e. -€7m before tax).

This amortisation is recognised as a deduction from net revenues and is added to the existing amortisation of distribution agreements. In Q2 2022, Q1 and Q2 2023, the amortisation expense for this intangible asset after tax was -€2m (i.e. -€3m before tax); in H1 2022 and H1 2023, it was -€5m (i.e. -€7m before tax). Integration costs were fully recognised in 2022 and 2021, for a total of €77m before tax and €57m after tax, o/w €40m before tax (€30m after tax) in Q2 2022 and €51m before tax (€37m after tax) in H1 2022. No integration costs recognised in 2023.





Alternative Performance Indicators24

In order to present an income statement that is closer to economic reality, Amundi publishes adjusted data excluding the amortisation of intangible assets.

Adjusted, standardised data reconciles with accounting data as follows :

= accounting data





= adjusted data





(€m) H1 2023 H1 2022 Q2 2023 Q2 2022 Q1 2023 Net revenues (a) 1,577 1,548 803 734 773 - Amortisation of intangible assets before tax (41) (41) (20) (20) (20) Net revenues - Adjusted (b) 1,617 1,589 823 754 794 Operating expenses (c) (856) (895) (430) (462) (425) - Integration costs before tax 0 (51) 0 (40) 0 Operating expenses - Adjusted (d) (856) (844) (430) (422) (425) Gross operating income (e) = a) + (c) 721 653 373 271 348 Gross operating income - Adjusted (f) = (b) + (d) 762 744 393 332 369 Cost/income ratio (%) -(d)/(b) 54.3% 57.8% 53.6% 63.0% 55.0% Cost/income ratio - Adjusted (%) -(d)/(b) 52.9% 53.1% 52.3% 55.9% 53.6% Cost of risk & other (g) (3) (4) (2) (0) (1) Equity-accounted companies (h) 49 41 27 21 22 Income before tax (i) = (e) + (g) + (h) 767 690 398 292 370 Income before tax - Adjusted (j) = (f) + (g) + (h) 808 781 418 353 390 Income tax (k) (178) (162) (93) (68) (85) Income tax - Adjusted (l) (190) (187) (99) (84) (91) Non-controlling interests (m) 2 (1) 1 0 1 Net income Group share (o) = (i)+(k)+(m) 591 527 305 224 285 Net income Group share - Adjusted (p) = (j)+(l)+(m) 620 593 320 269 300

Shareholder structure

31 December 2021 31 December 2022 30 June 2023 Number

of shares %



of share capital Number

of shares %



of share capital Number

of shares %



of share capital Crédit Agricole Group 141,057,399 69.46% 141,057,399 69.19% 141,057,399 69.19% Employees 1,527,064 0.75% 2,279,907 1.12% 2,319,318 1.14% Treasury shares 255,745 0.13% 1,343,479 0.66% 1,315,690 0.65% Free float 60,234,443 29.66% 59,179,346 29.03% 59,167,724 29.02% Number of shares at end of period 203,074,651 100.0% 203,860,131 100.0% 203,860,131 100.0% Average number of shares during the period 202,793,482 - 203,414,667 - 203,860,131 -

Average number of shares prorata temporis.

Employee share ownership increased at 31 December 2022 in particular due to the capital increase reserved for employees on 26 July 2022 (0.8 million shares created).

The 2023 capital increase reserved for employees "We Share Amundi" was successfully implemented on 27 July 2023. The number of shares created is 787,503 shares (~0.4% of the capital before the transaction). Employees now hold approx. 1.5% of Amundi’s capital, compared to 1.14% before the transaction.





About Amundi

As the leading European asset manager, ranking among the top 10 global players25, Amundi offers its 100 million retail, institutional and corporate clients a full range of savings and investment solutions in active and passive management, covering traditional and real assets. This offering is accompanied by technological services and tools spanning the entire savings value chain. A subsidiary of the Crédit Agricole group, Amundi is a listed company and currently manages over €1,950 billion in assets26.

Its six international asset management platforms27, financial and non-financial research capabilities, and long-standing commitment to responsible investment make it a leading player in the asset management landscape.

Amundi's clients benefit from the expertise and advice of 5,400 professionals in 35 countries.

Amundi, a trusted partner acting every day in the interests of its clients and society.

www.amundi.com

