Groupama Asset Management forges strategic partnership with Amundi Intermediation Paris, France,May 22, 2024by Amundi

Groupama Asset Management is joining its forces and team of traders with Amundi Intermediation to accelerate the transformation of its execution business and benefit from a service which meets its ambitions.

Since 2009, Groupama Asset Management has developed a trading desk with a dedicated team.

In order to adapt to the accelerating pace of automation and regulatory changes and to continue to have access to high-quality pre-trade decision-making indicators, execution activities require significant investment and increasingly expert teams to meet ambitions in terms of operational efficiency vis-à-vis clients and global operability.

With this partnership, Groupama Asset Management gains access to a broader scope of activity with enhanced negotiating power, enabling it to better serve its clients and optimise its performance.

For Amundi Intermediation, which serves more than 60 clients, this is the first partnership with a player the size of Groupama Asset Management. Amundi Intermediation's international teams have more than 60 staff, including 40 based in Paris, and will be strengthened by Groupama Asset Management's traders.

Groupama Asset Management will interface its existing technology architecture with Amundi Technology's ALTO ecosystem used by Amundi Intermediation teams and will thus have increased execution, innovation and investment capacity to continue the digital transition of its business.

"With Amundi Intermediation, we share the conviction that execution is changing radically with rapid and global digitalisation," comments Eric Heleine, Head of the Intermediation Desk and Overlay Management at Groupama Asset Management. "This strategic collaboration aims to harness cutting-edge technologies and collective expertise to optimise execution processes in response to evolving market demands.

The joint initiative is geared towards the continuous improvement of operational performance, with a particular focus on innovation and the strategic use of data. By making the most of advances in AI and data science, Groupama Asset Management and Amundi Intermediation aspire to define new standards of excellence in transaction execution, while strengthening the teams' ability to respond quickly and precisely to market challenges."

"Order execution activities have undergone major transformations in recent years, both to adapt to regulatory changes and to technological innovations. Amundi Intermediation has invested constantly in market experts, technology, financial engineering and access to databases in order to offer first-rate cross-disciplinary trading desk services. We are delighted with this partnership with Groupama AM, a leading player, which will enable us to continue to develop our capabilities and provide Groupama AM with a comprehensive, robust and innovative system to offer end investors the best possible conditions," statesChristophe Kieffer, Chief Executive Officer of Amundi Intermediation.