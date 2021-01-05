Amundi Physical Metals plc : Final Terms -4

owed by the Issuer in respect of such sum. Any proceeds of the Secured Property will be applied in accordance with the priorities of payments set out in the terms and conditions and, therefore, the rights of Securityholders will rank in accordance therewith. As a result of such provisions, the Securityholders of a Series may not receive in full the Final Redemption Amount or Early Redemption Amount payable in respect of each ETC Security of such Series if the proceeds of the Secured Property are insufficient to meet the claims of all secured creditors of such Series. Interest The ETC Securities will not pay periodic interest but the Early Redemption Amount or Final Redemption Amount, as applicable, may incorporate an interest redemption premium to the extent such Early Redemption Amount or Final Redemption Amount, as applicable, exceeds the issue price per ETC Security for the first tranche of the Series. Where the value of the Metal comprising the Metal Entitlement per ETC Security is trading at or below an amount equal to the Nominal Amount plus the Specified Interest Amount (each as defined below), a Specified Interest Amount may be payable by the Issuer as part of the Final Redemption Amount or Early Redemption Amount payable per ETC Security, as the case may be, which amount shall represent interest on the Nominal Amount. Final Redemption of the ETC Securities Unless previously redeemed in whole or purchased and cancelled by the Issuer, each ETC Security will become due and payable on the Scheduled Maturity Date at its Final Redemption Amount. The "Final Redemption Amount" for a Series shall be an amount (which amount may incorporate an interest redemption premium, being any excess over the issue price per ETC Security for the first tranche of such Series) denominated in USD per ETC Security equal to the greater of: i) the product of (a) the Metal Entitlement (expressed in fine troy ounces) as at the date falling 40 Business Days prior to the scheduled maturity date (the "Final Redemption Valuation Date", subject to postponement in certain circumstances) and (b) the average price ascribed to each fine troy ounce of Metal held in the Allocated Account on the Final Redemption Valuation Date based on (1) the proceeds received on any Metal sold prior to the fifth Business Day immediately preceding the scheduled maturity date and (2) the reference price for the Metal as published on the relevant price source for such Series (or any successor or replacement price source) in respect of any Metal not sold prior to the fifth Business Day immediately preceding the scheduled maturity date; and ii) an amount equal to 10 per cent. of the issue price per ETC Security on the Series Issue Date (the "Nominal Amount") plus an amount equal to 1 per cent. of the Nominal Amount (the "Specified Interest Amount"). Early Redemption of the ETC Securities The ETC Securities shall become due and payable prior to their scheduled maturity date at its Early Redemption Amount due to the occurrence of any of the following events if, following the occurrence of any such event, the Issuer (and/or, in the case of a Market Value Redemption Event or an Event of Default, the Trustee following requisite direction by the Securityholders) has given notice designating an early redemption of the ETC Securities in full: i) the Issuer at any time and for any reason elects to early redeem the ETC Securities in full (an "Issuer Call Redemption Event"); ii) on the next date on which a delivery of Metal is due (whether in respect of a Subscription, a Buy-Back or a sale of TER Metal), the Issuer is, or there is a substantial likelihood that it will be, required to make payment in respect of VAT or register for VAT or otherwise account for VAT on such delivery of Metal, or the Issuer has become liable, or become aware that it is liable, for VAT in respect of a prior delivery of Metal (a "VAT Redemption Event"); iii) certain key service providers of the Issuer resign or their appointment in relation to such Series is terminated for any reason and no successor or replacement has been appointed within 120 calendar days (a "Service Provider Non-Replacement Redemption Event"); iv) the prevailing value of an ETC Security on two consecutive non-disrupted days (calculated by the Administrator by reference to each ETC Security's Metal Entitlement and the "Metal Reference Price" (being the LBMA Gold Price or such successor Metal Reference Price as may be determined from time to time) on each such non-disrupted day) is less than or equal to 20 per cent. of the issue price per ETC Security (calculated by reference to each ETC Security's Metal Entitlement and the Metal Reference Price) as at the Series Issue Date (a "Market Value Redemption Event"); or v) an event of default occurs including certain breaches by the Issuer of its obligations that are not cured within the applicable cure period and certain insolvency events with respect to the Issuer (an "Event of Default"). The "Early Redemption Amount" shall be an amount (which amount may incorporate an interest redemption premium, being any excess over the issue price per ETC Security for the first tranche of such Series) denominated in USD per ETC Security equal to the greater of: i) the product of (a) the Metal Entitlement (expressed in fine troy ounces) as at the date specified in the relevant notice designating an Issuer Call Redemption Event, a VAT Redemption Event, a Service Provider Non-Replacement Redemption Event, a Market Value Redemption Event or an Event of Default, as applicable (the "Early Redemption Trade Date", subject to postponement in certain circumstances) and (b) the average price ascribed to each fine troy ounce of Metal held in the Allocated Account on the Early Redemption Trade Date based on (1) the proceeds received on any Metal sold prior to the fifth Business Day immediately preceding the 40th Business Day following the Early Redemption Trade Date (such 40th Business Day following the Early Redemption Trade Date, the "Metal Sale Cut-Off Date") and (2) the reference price for the Metal as published on the relevant price source for such Series (or any successor or replacement price source) in respect of any Metal not sold prior to the fifth Business Day immediately preceding the Metal Sale Cut-Off Date; and ii) the Nominal Amount plus the Specified Interest Amount. Payment of any Early Redemption Amount or the Final Redemption Amount is subject at all times to the limited recourse provisions. Withholding Tax All payments in respect of the ETC Securities will be made net of and after allowance for any withholding or deduction for, or on account of, any taxes. In the event that any withholding, reduction or deduction for, or on account of, any tax applies to payments in respect of the ETC Securities of any Series, the Securityholders will be subject to such tax or reduction or deduction and will not be entitled to receive amounts to compensate for any such tax or reduction or deduction. No Event of Default will occur as a result of any such withholding or deduction. Governing Law The ETC Securities will be governed by Irish law. There will be two security trust deeds relating to each Series of ETC Securities - one will be governed by Irish law and the other will be governed by English law. C.1.4 Rank of the ETC Securities in the Issuer's capital structure upon insolvency The ETC Securities are secured, limited recourse obligations of the Issuer and the ETC Securities of a series rank equally amongst themselves. The obligations of the Issuer in respect of a Series are secured by the Secured Property. The security over the Secured Property in respect of a Series will become enforceable if payment of the Final Redemption Amount or Early Redemption Amount, as applicable, is not made in full when due on the scheduled maturity date or the relevant early redemption settlement date, as applicable. C.1.5 Restrictions on free transferability of the securities Interests in ETC Securities traded in any clearing system will be transferred in accordance with the procedures and regulations of that clearing system. The ETC Securities will be freely transferable, subject to certain restrictions on sales of ETC Securities into, amongst other jurisdictions, the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, Switzerland and any European Economic Area countries to whose competent authority the Base Prospectus has not been notified or passported. These restrictions are mainly targeting offerings to the public in such jurisdictions unless certain exemptions apply although some of the restrictions are blanket prohibitions on the offering of the ETC Securities in the relevant jurisdiction. The ETC Securities are subject to U.S. tax law requirements.

