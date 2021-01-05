Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Amundi    AMUN   FR0004125920

AMUNDI

(AMUN)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 01/05 06:19:47 am
69.7 EUR   +2.35%
2020AMUNDI : Close to new upside potential
2020AMUNDI : launches Amundi DAX 50 ESG UCITS ETF
PU
2020French bank SocGen seals partnerships with asset managers
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Amundi Physical Metals plc : Final Terms -4-

01/05/2021 | 06:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
  owed by the Issuer in respect of such sum. Any proceeds of the 
         Secured Property will be applied in accordance with the 
 priorities of payments set out in the terms and conditions and, 
           therefore, the rights of Securityholders will rank in 
       accordance therewith. As a result of such provisions, the 
   Securityholders of a Series may not receive in full the Final 
 Redemption Amount or Early Redemption Amount payable in respect 
      of each ETC Security of such Series if the proceeds of the 
     Secured Property are insufficient to meet the claims of all 
                               secured creditors of such Series. 
 
                                                        Interest 
 
 The ETC Securities will not pay periodic interest but the Early 
    Redemption Amount or Final Redemption Amount, as applicable, 
    may incorporate an interest redemption premium to the extent 
     such Early Redemption Amount or Final Redemption Amount, as 
    applicable, exceeds the issue price per ETC Security for the 
                                    first tranche of the Series. 
 
   Where the value of the Metal comprising the Metal Entitlement 
  per ETC Security is trading at or below an amount equal to the 
      Nominal Amount plus the Specified Interest Amount (each as 
   defined below), a Specified Interest Amount may be payable by 
      the Issuer as part of the Final Redemption Amount or Early 
 Redemption Amount payable per ETC Security, as the case may be, 
    which amount shall represent interest on the Nominal Amount. 
 
                          Final Redemption of the ETC Securities 
 
  Unless previously redeemed in whole or purchased and cancelled 
 by the Issuer, each ETC Security will become due and payable on 
     the Scheduled Maturity Date at its Final Redemption Amount. 
 
   The "Final Redemption Amount" for a Series shall be an amount 
   (which amount may incorporate an interest redemption premium, 
  being any excess over the issue price per ETC Security for the 
        first tranche of such Series) denominated in USD per ETC 
                               Security equal to the greater of: 
 
i) the product of (a) the Metal Entitlement (expressed in 
fine troy ounces) as at the date falling 40 Business Days 
prior to the scheduled maturity date (the "Final Redemption 
Valuation Date", subject to postponement in certain 
circumstances) and (b) the average price ascribed to each 
fine troy ounce of Metal held in the Allocated Account on the 
Final Redemption Valuation Date based on (1) the proceeds 
received on any Metal sold prior to the fifth Business Day 
immediately preceding the scheduled maturity date and (2) the 
reference price for the Metal as published on the relevant 
price source for such Series (or any successor or replacement 
price source) in respect of any Metal not sold prior to the 
fifth Business Day immediately preceding the scheduled 
maturity date; and 
 
ii) an amount equal to 10 per cent. of the issue price per 
ETC Security on the Series Issue Date (the "Nominal Amount") 
plus an amount equal to 1 per cent. of the Nominal Amount 
(the "Specified Interest Amount"). 
 
                          Early Redemption of the ETC Securities 
 
  The ETC Securities shall become due and payable prior to their 
   scheduled maturity date at its Early Redemption Amount due to 
 the occurrence of any of the following events if, following the 
   occurrence of any such event, the Issuer (and/or, in the case 
  of a Market Value Redemption Event or an Event of Default, the 
   Trustee following requisite direction by the Securityholders) 
     has given notice designating an early redemption of the ETC 
                                             Securities in full: 
 
i) the Issuer at any time and for any reason elects to early 
redeem the ETC Securities in full (an "Issuer Call Redemption 
Event"); 
 
ii) on the next date on which a delivery of Metal is due 
(whether in respect of a Subscription, a Buy-Back or a sale 
of TER Metal), the Issuer is, or there is a substantial 
likelihood that it will be, required to make payment in 
respect of VAT or register for VAT or otherwise account for 
VAT on such delivery of Metal, or the Issuer has become 
liable, or become aware that it is liable, for VAT in respect 
of a prior delivery of Metal (a "VAT Redemption Event"); 
 
iii) certain key service providers of the Issuer resign or 
their appointment in relation to such Series is terminated 
for any reason and no successor or replacement has been 
appointed within 120 calendar days (a "Service Provider 
Non-Replacement Redemption Event"); 
 
iv) the prevailing value of an ETC Security on two 
consecutive non-disrupted days (calculated by the 
Administrator by reference to each ETC Security's Metal 
Entitlement and the "Metal Reference Price" (being the LBMA 
Gold Price or such successor Metal Reference Price as may be 
determined from time to time) on each such non-disrupted day) 
is less than or equal to 20 per cent. of the issue price per 
ETC Security (calculated by reference to each ETC Security's 
Metal Entitlement and the Metal Reference Price) as at the 
Series Issue Date (a "Market Value Redemption Event"); or 
 
v) an event of default occurs including certain breaches by 
the Issuer of its obligations that are not cured within the 
applicable cure period and certain insolvency events with 
respect to the Issuer (an "Event of Default"). 
 
  The "Early Redemption Amount" shall be an amount (which amount 
       may incorporate an interest redemption premium, being any 
      excess over the issue price per ETC Security for the first 
     tranche of such Series) denominated in USD per ETC Security 
                                        equal to the greater of: 
 
i) the product of (a) the Metal Entitlement (expressed in 
fine troy ounces) as at the date specified in the relevant 
notice designating an Issuer Call Redemption Event, a VAT 
Redemption Event, a Service Provider Non-Replacement 
Redemption Event, a Market Value Redemption Event or an Event 
of Default, as applicable (the "Early Redemption Trade Date", 
subject to postponement in certain circumstances) and (b) the 
average price ascribed to each fine troy ounce of Metal held 
in the Allocated Account on the Early Redemption Trade Date 
based on (1) the proceeds received on any Metal sold prior to 
the fifth Business Day immediately preceding the 40th 
Business Day following the Early Redemption Trade Date (such 
40th Business Day following the Early Redemption Trade Date, 
the "Metal Sale Cut-Off Date") and (2) the reference price 
for the Metal as published on the relevant price source for 
such Series (or any successor or replacement price source) in 
respect of any Metal not sold prior to the fifth Business Day 
immediately preceding the Metal Sale Cut-Off Date; and 
 
ii) the Nominal Amount plus the Specified Interest Amount. 
 
  Payment of any Early Redemption Amount or the Final Redemption 
          Amount is subject at all times to the limited recourse 
                                                     provisions. 
 
                                                 Withholding Tax 
 
  All payments in respect of the ETC Securities will be made net 
 of and after allowance for any withholding or deduction for, or 
    on account of, any taxes. In the event that any withholding, 
   reduction or deduction for, or on account of, any tax applies 
 to payments in respect of the ETC Securities of any Series, the 
     Securityholders will be subject to such tax or reduction or 
        deduction and will not be entitled to receive amounts to 
 compensate for any such tax or reduction or deduction. No Event 
    of Default will occur as a result of any such withholding or 
                                                      deduction. 
 
                                                   Governing Law 
 
 The ETC Securities will be governed by Irish law. There will be 
         two security trust deeds relating to each Series of ETC 
    Securities - one will be governed by Irish law and the other 
                                will be governed by English law. 
C.1.4                              Rank of the ETC Securities in 
                                  the Issuer's capital structure 
                                                 upon insolvency 
 The ETC Securities are secured, limited recourse obligations of 
      the Issuer and the ETC Securities of a series rank equally 
 amongst themselves. The obligations of the Issuer in respect of 
 a Series are secured by the Secured Property. The security over 
         the Secured Property in respect of a Series will become 
  enforceable if payment of the Final Redemption Amount or Early 
  Redemption Amount, as applicable, is not made in full when due 
 on the scheduled maturity date or the relevant early redemption 
                                 settlement date, as applicable. 
C.1.5                                       Restrictions on free 
                                          transferability of the 
                                                      securities 
  Interests in ETC Securities traded in any clearing system will 
            be transferred in accordance with the procedures and 
 regulations of that clearing system. The ETC Securities will be 
   freely transferable, subject to certain restrictions on sales 
 of ETC Securities into, amongst other jurisdictions, the United 
 Kingdom, the United States, Italy, Switzerland and any European 
   Economic Area countries to whose competent authority the Base 
           Prospectus has not been notified or passported. These 
    restrictions are mainly targeting offerings to the public in 
     such jurisdictions unless certain exemptions apply although 
        some of the restrictions are blanket prohibitions on the 
    offering of the ETC Securities in the relevant jurisdiction. 
    The ETC Securities are subject to U.S. tax law requirements. 
C.2                             Where will the ETC Securities be

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 05, 2021 06:11 ET (11:11 GMT)

All news about AMUNDI
2020AMUNDI : launches Amundi DAX 50 ESG UCITS ETF
PU
2020French bank SocGen seals partnerships with asset managers
RE
2020Amundi gives bond warning to State Bank of India over coal mine
RE
2020France's Credit Agricole makes $875 million buyout offer for Italy's Creval
RE
2020China set to sell its first negative-yielding government bond
RE
2020Amundi and BNP vie for SocGen asset manager Lyxor - sources
RE
2020AMUNDI : Success for We Share Amundi, the capital increase reserved for employe..
GL
2020AMUNDI : Success for We Share Amundi, the capital increase reserved for employe..
AQ
2020AMUNDI : Q3 and 9M 2020 results
PU
2020AMUNDI : Q3 and 9M 2020 results
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 528 M 3 103 M 3 103 M
Net income 2020 871 M 1 069 M 1 069 M
Net Debt 2020 983 M 1 207 M 1 207 M
P/E ratio 2020 15,8x
Yield 2020 4,23%
Capitalization 13 713 M 16 828 M 16 834 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,81x
EV / Sales 2021 5,35x
Nbr of Employees 4 725
Free-Float 29,4%
Chart AMUNDI
Duration : Period :
Amundi Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMUNDI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 73,33 €
Last Close Price 68,10 €
Spread / Highest target 18,6%
Spread / Average Target 7,69%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yves Perrier Chief Executive Officer & Director
Xavier Musca Chairman
Guillaume Lesage Head-Operations, Services & Technology Division
Domenico Aiello Chief Financial Officer
William Kadouch-Chassaing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMUNDI1.95%16 828
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.-2.79%43 720
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-2.07%21 031
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-2.60%12 314
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.0.00%10 998
ESR CAYMAN LIMITED57.95%10 754
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ