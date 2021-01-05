Amundi Physical Metals plc : Final Terms -4

owed by the Issuer in respect of such sum. Any proceeds of the
Secured Property will be applied in accordance with the
priorities of payments set out in the terms and conditions and,
therefore, the rights of Securityholders will rank in
accordance therewith. As a result of such provisions, the
Securityholders of a Series may not receive in full the Final
Redemption Amount or Early Redemption Amount payable in respect
of each ETC Security of such Series if the proceeds of the
Secured Property are insufficient to meet the claims of all
secured creditors of such Series.
Interest
The ETC Securities will not pay periodic interest but the Early
Redemption Amount or Final Redemption Amount, as applicable,
may incorporate an interest redemption premium to the extent
such Early Redemption Amount or Final Redemption Amount, as
applicable, exceeds the issue price per ETC Security for the
first tranche of the Series.
Where the value of the Metal comprising the Metal Entitlement
per ETC Security is trading at or below an amount equal to the
Nominal Amount plus the Specified Interest Amount (each as
defined below), a Specified Interest Amount may be payable by
the Issuer as part of the Final Redemption Amount or Early
Redemption Amount payable per ETC Security, as the case may be,
which amount shall represent interest on the Nominal Amount.
Final Redemption of the ETC Securities
Unless previously redeemed in whole or purchased and cancelled
by the Issuer, each ETC Security will become due and payable on
the Scheduled Maturity Date at its Final Redemption Amount.
The "Final Redemption Amount" for a Series shall be an amount
(which amount may incorporate an interest redemption premium,
being any excess over the issue price per ETC Security for the
first tranche of such Series) denominated in USD per ETC
Security equal to the greater of:
i) the product of (a) the Metal Entitlement (expressed in
fine troy ounces) as at the date falling 40 Business Days
prior to the scheduled maturity date (the "Final Redemption
Valuation Date", subject to postponement in certain
circumstances) and (b) the average price ascribed to each
fine troy ounce of Metal held in the Allocated Account on the
Final Redemption Valuation Date based on (1) the proceeds
received on any Metal sold prior to the fifth Business Day
immediately preceding the scheduled maturity date and (2) the
reference price for the Metal as published on the relevant
price source for such Series (or any successor or replacement
price source) in respect of any Metal not sold prior to the
fifth Business Day immediately preceding the scheduled
maturity date; and
ii) an amount equal to 10 per cent. of the issue price per
ETC Security on the Series Issue Date (the "Nominal Amount")
plus an amount equal to 1 per cent. of the Nominal Amount
(the "Specified Interest Amount").
Early Redemption of the ETC Securities
The ETC Securities shall become due and payable prior to their
scheduled maturity date at its Early Redemption Amount due to
the occurrence of any of the following events if, following the
occurrence of any such event, the Issuer (and/or, in the case
of a Market Value Redemption Event or an Event of Default, the
Trustee following requisite direction by the Securityholders)
has given notice designating an early redemption of the ETC
Securities in full:
i) the Issuer at any time and for any reason elects to early
redeem the ETC Securities in full (an "Issuer Call Redemption
Event");
ii) on the next date on which a delivery of Metal is due
(whether in respect of a Subscription, a Buy-Back or a sale
of TER Metal), the Issuer is, or there is a substantial
likelihood that it will be, required to make payment in
respect of VAT or register for VAT or otherwise account for
VAT on such delivery of Metal, or the Issuer has become
liable, or become aware that it is liable, for VAT in respect
of a prior delivery of Metal (a "VAT Redemption Event");
iii) certain key service providers of the Issuer resign or
their appointment in relation to such Series is terminated
for any reason and no successor or replacement has been
appointed within 120 calendar days (a "Service Provider
Non-Replacement Redemption Event");
iv) the prevailing value of an ETC Security on two
consecutive non-disrupted days (calculated by the
Administrator by reference to each ETC Security's Metal
Entitlement and the "Metal Reference Price" (being the LBMA
Gold Price or such successor Metal Reference Price as may be
determined from time to time) on each such non-disrupted day)
is less than or equal to 20 per cent. of the issue price per
ETC Security (calculated by reference to each ETC Security's
Metal Entitlement and the Metal Reference Price) as at the
Series Issue Date (a "Market Value Redemption Event"); or
v) an event of default occurs including certain breaches by
the Issuer of its obligations that are not cured within the
applicable cure period and certain insolvency events with
respect to the Issuer (an "Event of Default").
The "Early Redemption Amount" shall be an amount (which amount
may incorporate an interest redemption premium, being any
excess over the issue price per ETC Security for the first
tranche of such Series) denominated in USD per ETC Security
equal to the greater of:
i) the product of (a) the Metal Entitlement (expressed in
fine troy ounces) as at the date specified in the relevant
notice designating an Issuer Call Redemption Event, a VAT
Redemption Event, a Service Provider Non-Replacement
Redemption Event, a Market Value Redemption Event or an Event
of Default, as applicable (the "Early Redemption Trade Date",
subject to postponement in certain circumstances) and (b) the
average price ascribed to each fine troy ounce of Metal held
in the Allocated Account on the Early Redemption Trade Date
based on (1) the proceeds received on any Metal sold prior to
the fifth Business Day immediately preceding the 40th
Business Day following the Early Redemption Trade Date (such
40th Business Day following the Early Redemption Trade Date,
the "Metal Sale Cut-Off Date") and (2) the reference price
for the Metal as published on the relevant price source for
such Series (or any successor or replacement price source) in
respect of any Metal not sold prior to the fifth Business Day
immediately preceding the Metal Sale Cut-Off Date; and
ii) the Nominal Amount plus the Specified Interest Amount.
Payment of any Early Redemption Amount or the Final Redemption
Amount is subject at all times to the limited recourse
provisions.
Withholding Tax
All payments in respect of the ETC Securities will be made net
of and after allowance for any withholding or deduction for, or
on account of, any taxes. In the event that any withholding,
reduction or deduction for, or on account of, any tax applies
to payments in respect of the ETC Securities of any Series, the
Securityholders will be subject to such tax or reduction or
deduction and will not be entitled to receive amounts to
compensate for any such tax or reduction or deduction. No Event
of Default will occur as a result of any such withholding or
deduction.
Governing Law
The ETC Securities will be governed by Irish law. There will be
two security trust deeds relating to each Series of ETC
Securities - one will be governed by Irish law and the other
will be governed by English law.
C.1.4 Rank of the ETC Securities in
the Issuer's capital structure
upon insolvency
The ETC Securities are secured, limited recourse obligations of
the Issuer and the ETC Securities of a series rank equally
amongst themselves. The obligations of the Issuer in respect of
a Series are secured by the Secured Property. The security over
the Secured Property in respect of a Series will become
enforceable if payment of the Final Redemption Amount or Early
Redemption Amount, as applicable, is not made in full when due
on the scheduled maturity date or the relevant early redemption
settlement date, as applicable.
C.1.5 Restrictions on free
transferability of the
securities
Interests in ETC Securities traded in any clearing system will
be transferred in accordance with the procedures and
regulations of that clearing system. The ETC Securities will be
freely transferable, subject to certain restrictions on sales
of ETC Securities into, amongst other jurisdictions, the United
Kingdom, the United States, Italy, Switzerland and any European
Economic Area countries to whose competent authority the Base
Prospectus has not been notified or passported. These
restrictions are mainly targeting offerings to the public in
such jurisdictions unless certain exemptions apply although
some of the restrictions are blanket prohibitions on the
offering of the ETC Securities in the relevant jurisdiction.
The ETC Securities are subject to U.S. tax law requirements.
C.2 Where will the ETC Securities be
