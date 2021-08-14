Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 08/13 11:35:29 am
81.85 EUR   +0.43%
Amundi Physical Metals plc : Final Terms -5-

08/14/2021 | 10:17am EDT
At the date of the Base Prospectus, the arranger to the Programme (the "Arranger") is Amundi Asset Management S.A.S who also acts as the Advisor to the Issuer in respect of each Series, performing certain functions and determinations on behalf of the Issuer pursuant to an advisory agreement. Amundi Asset Management S.A.S. is ultimately owned by Crédit Agricole S.A. Any member within Crédit Agricole S.A. or the Crédit Agricole group, and any of the directors of the foregoing, may (a) have an interest in the ETC Securities issued by the Issuer or in any transaction effected with or for it, or a relationship of any description with any other person, which may involve a potential conflict with their respective duties to the Arranger and Advisor, and (b) deal with or otherwise use the services of Crédit Agricole group companies in connection with the performance of such duties, and none of them will be liable to account for any profit or remuneration derived from so doing.

A Crédit Agricole group entity and/or its affiliates may engage in trading and market-making activities and may hold long or short positions in any metal, other instruments or derivative products based on or related to the metal, metal for their proprietary accounts or for other accounts under their management. Crédit Agricole group entities may also issue securities or enter into financial instruments in relation to Gold. To the extent that any Crédit Agricole group entity, directly or through its affiliates, serves as issuer, agent, manager, sponsor or underwriter of such securities or other instruments, its interests with respect to such products may be adverse to those of the Securityholders. Such activities may have an adverse effect on the value of the ETC Securities and/or the value of the underlying Gold relating to the ETC Securities.

ISIN:          FR0013416716 
Category Code: PFT 
TIDM:          GLDA 
LEI Code:      635400OKXTE2YQC92T76 
Sequence No.:  119883 
EQS News ID:   1226225 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1226225&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 14, 2021 10:14 ET (14:14 GMT)

Analyst Recommendations on AMUNDI
Financials
Sales 2021 3 138 M 3 701 M 3 701 M
Net income 2021 1 257 M 1 483 M 1 483 M
Net Debt 2021 797 M 940 M 940 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,0x
Yield 2021 4,73%
Capitalization 16 566 M 19 549 M 19 537 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,53x
EV / Sales 2022 5,23x
Nbr of Employees 4 526
Free-Float 29,7%
Technical analysis trends AMUNDI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 81,85 €
Average target price 85,14 €
Spread / Average Target 4,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Valérie Baudson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Domenico Aiello Chief Financial Officer
Yves Perrier Chairman
Guillaume Lesage COO, Head-Services & Technology Division
Catherine Chabrel Compliance Head
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMUNDI22.53%19 549
BLACKSTONE INC.77.13%75 374
KKR & CO. INC.63.10%38 503
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC2.93%22 537
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.55.15%17 451
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.31.13%16 479