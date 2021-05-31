Log in
Amundi Physical Metals plc : UK Final Terms -5-

05/31/2021
At the date of the Base Prospectus, the arranger to the Programme (the "Arranger") is Amundi Asset Management S.A.S who also acts as the Advisor to the Issuer in respect of each Series, performing certain functions and determinations on behalf of the Issuer pursuant to an advisory agreement. Amundi Asset Management S.A.S. is ultimately owned by Crédit Agricole S.A. Any member within Crédit Agricole S.A. or the Crédit Agricole group, and any of the directors of the foregoing, may (a) have an interest in the ETC Securities issued by the Issuer or in any transaction effected with or for it, or a relationship of any description with any other person, which may involve a potential conflict with their respective duties to the Arranger and Advisor, and (b) deal with or otherwise use the services of Crédit Agricole group companies in connection with the performance of such duties, and none of them will be liable to account for any profit or remuneration derived from so doing.

A Crédit Agricole group entity and/or its affiliates may engage in trading and market-making activities and may hold long or short positions in any metal, other instruments or derivative products based on or related to the metal, metal for their proprietary accounts or for other accounts under their management. Crédit Agricole group entities may also issue securities or enter into financial instruments in relation to Gold. To the extent that any Crédit Agricole group entity, directly or through its affiliates, serves as issuer, agent, manager, sponsor or underwriter of such securities or other instruments, its interests with respect to such products may be adverse to those of the Securityholders. Such activities may have an adverse effect on the value of the ETC Securities and/or the value of the underlying Gold relating to the ETC Securities. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:          FR0013416716 
Category Code: PFT 
TIDM:          GLDA 
LEI Code:      635400OKXTE2YQC92T76 
Sequence No.:  108425 
EQS News ID:   1202724 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1202724&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 31, 2021 09:08 ET (13:08 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 2 935 M 3 580 M 3 580 M
Net income 2021 1 057 M 1 289 M 1 289 M
Net Debt 2021 377 M 459 M 459 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,5x
Yield 2021 4,74%
Capitalization 14 729 M 17 951 M 17 970 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,15x
EV / Sales 2022 4,76x
Nbr of Employees 4 526
Free-Float 29,3%
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 81,80 €
Last Close Price 72,95 €
Spread / Highest target 23,4%
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,63%
NameTitle
Valérie Baudson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Domenico Aiello Chief Financial Officer
Yves Perrier Chairman
Guillaume Lesage Head-Operations, Services & Technology Division
Catherine Chabrel Head-Compliance
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMUNDI9.21%17 951
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.42.99%61 508
KKR & CO. INC.37.54%32 399
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC6.80%23 925
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.36.89%17 253
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.38.80%15 474