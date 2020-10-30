Amundi : Q3 and 9M 2020 results

Inflows of €35bn in Q3 2020, and net income[1] of €235m, i.e. +2.3% vs Q3 2019

Ambitious targets for Asia, thanks in particular to the new subsidiary in China with BoC[2]

Business activity AuM [3] of €1,662bn at 30 September 2020, an increase of +6.4% year-on-year (+4.4% vs. the end of June 2020) (+4.4% vs. the end of June 2020)

High inflows of +€34.7bn in Q3, fuelled by all segments:

+€22.0bn [4] in treasury products

+€4.7bn in MLT assets 3, [5]

3, Sustained momentum in the JVs (+€8.1bn) Results Solid results:

In Q3: adjusted net income 1 still high: €235m (+2.3% vs. Q3 2019 and +1.0% vs. Q2 2020) cost/income ratio of 51.2% 1 , stable

Over the first nine months of the year, adjusted net income1 of €674m (-8.3% vs. 9M 2019), virtually stable excluding financial income (impacted by the market downturn) Asia Positions that are already strong across the entire region (€303bn in AuM [6] ), thanks to a pragmatic approach combining JVs and subsidiaries

The new subsidiary with BoC WM has significantly enhanced the potential for growth in China

Ambitious targets for 2025:

For Amundi BoC WM: more than €60bn in AuM and more than €50m in net income [7]

In Asia, an AuM target of €500bn

Paris, 30 October 2020

Amundi's Board of Directors, chaired by Xavier Musca, convened on 29 October 2020 to review the financial statements for the third quarter and first nine months of 2020.

Commenting on the figures, Yves Perrier, CEO, said:

'In the third quarter of 2020, Amundi posted solid operating performance both in terms of business activity and results. The high level of inflows (+€35bn) was driven by all client segments, and net income1 (€235m) increased +2.3% compared to Q3 2019.

Thanks to its diversified business model and its operating efficiency, Amundi is therefore confirming its ability to combine growth and profitability, in spite of a market environment, which remains fragile due to the Covid-19 crisis.

Asia is a major focus of Amundi's expansion strategy. In the space of five years, Amundi's Asian AuM tripled, reaching more than €300bn. The launch of the new subsidiary in China with BoC give Amundi a unique position in this fast-developing market. Thanks to this new growth driver and the favourable momentum of its other activities in Asia, Amundi is targeting AuM of €500bn in the region by 2025.'

