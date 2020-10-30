Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Amundi    AMUN   FR0004125920

AMUNDI

(AMUN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Paris - 10/29 12:35:39 pm
56.3 EUR   -0.44%
02:10aAMUNDI : Q3 and 9M 2020 results
PU
02:01aAMUNDI : Q3 and 9M 2020 results
AQ
02:00aAMUNDI : Q3 and 9M 2020 results
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amundi : Q3 and 9M 2020 results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/30/2020 | 02:10am EDT

Inflows of €35bn in Q3 2020, and net income[1] of €235m, i.e. +2.3% vs Q3 2019

Ambitious targets for Asia, thanks in particular to the new subsidiary in China with BoC[2]

Business activity

  • AuM[3]of €1,662bn at 30 September 2020, an increase of +6.4% year-on-year (+4.4% vs. the end of June 2020)
  • High inflows of +€34.7bn in Q3, fuelled by all segments:
  • +€22.0bn[4]in treasury products
  • +€4.7bn in MLT assets3, [5]
  • Sustained momentum in the JVs (+€8.1bn)

Results

  • Solid results:
  • In Q3:
    • adjusted net income1 still high: €235m (+2.3% vs. Q3 2019 and +1.0% vs. Q2 2020)
    • cost/income ratio of 51.2%1, stable
  • Over the first nine months of the year, adjusted net income1 of €674m (-8.3% vs. 9M 2019), virtually stable excluding financial income (impacted by the market downturn)

Asia

  • Positions that are already strong across the entire region (€303bn in AuM[6]), thanks to a pragmatic approach combining JVs and subsidiaries
  • The new subsidiary with BoC WM has significantly enhanced the potential for growth in China
  • Ambitious targets for 2025:
  • For Amundi BoC WM: more than €60bn in AuM and more than €50m in net income[7]
  • In Asia, an AuM target of €500bn

Paris, 30 October 2020

Amundi's Board of Directors, chaired by Xavier Musca, convened on 29 October 2020 to review the financial statements for the third quarter and first nine months of 2020.

Commenting on the figures, Yves Perrier, CEO, said:

'In the third quarter of 2020, Amundi posted solid operating performance both in terms of business activity and results. The high level of inflows (+€35bn) was driven by all client segments, and net income1 (€235m) increased +2.3% compared to Q3 2019.

Thanks to its diversified business model and its operating efficiency, Amundi is therefore confirming its ability to combine growth and profitability, in spite of a market environment, which remains fragile due to the Covid-19 crisis.

Asia is a major focus of Amundi's expansion strategy. In the space of five years, Amundi's Asian AuM tripled, reaching more than €300bn. The launch of the new subsidiary in China with BoC give Amundi a unique position in this fast-developing market. Thanks to this new growth driver and the favourable momentum of its other activities in Asia, Amundi is targeting AuM of €500bn in the region by 2025.'

Footnotes

  1. ^[1] Adjusted data: excluding amortisation of distribution contracts; See page 8 for definitions and methods.
  2. ^[2] Bank of China
  3. ^[3] Assets under management and net inflows including Sabadell AM as of Q3 2020 and including assets under advisory and assets marketed and take into account 100% of the Asian JVs' assets under management and net inflows. For Wafa in Morocco, assets are reported on a proportional consolidation basis.
  4. ^[4] Excl. JVs
  5. ^[5] Medium-Long-Term Assets: excluding treasury products
  6. ^[6] At 30/09/2020
  7. ^[7] Net contribution at 100%

Disclaimer

Amundi SA published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 06:09:01 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about AMUNDI
02:10aAMUNDI : Q3 and 9M 2020 results
PU
02:01aAMUNDI : Q3 and 9M 2020 results
AQ
02:00aAMUNDI : Q3 and 9M 2020 results
GL
10/28Stocks tumble as lockdown fears grip investors
RE
10/26AMUNDI : announces the arrival of Marc Bertrand, replacing Jean-Marc Coly as Chi..
PU
10/07France's AccorInvest in debt-restructuring talks - Les Echos
RE
10/05AMUNDI : becomes Fund Channel's sole shareholder and reaffirms its ambitions for..
AQ
10/05AMUNDI : becomes Fund Channel's sole shareholder and reaffirms its ambitions for..
GL
10/02CENTRAL BANKS' EYE ON INEQUALITY MAK : Mike Dolan
RE
10/02CENTRAL BANKS' EYE ON INEQUALITY MAK : Mike Dolan
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 537 M 2 966 M 2 966 M
Net income 2020 868 M 1 014 M 1 014 M
Net Debt 2020 983 M 1 149 M 1 149 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,1x
Yield 2020 5,26%
Capitalization 11 313 M 13 191 M 13 225 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,85x
EV / Sales 2021 4,54x
Nbr of Employees 4 725
Free-Float 29,1%
Chart AMUNDI
Duration : Period :
Amundi Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMUNDI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 71,73 €
Last Close Price 56,30 €
Spread / Highest target 43,5%
Spread / Average Target 27,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yves Perrier Chief Executive Officer & Director
Xavier Musca Chairman
Guillaume Lesage Head-Operations, Services & Technology Division
Domenico Aiello Chief Financial Officer
William Kadouch-Chassaing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMUNDI-19.46%13 191
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.-8.85%35 274
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-39.29%14 091
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-28.25%9 231
ESR CAYMAN LIMITED32.10%9 172
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.-21.57%8 913
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group