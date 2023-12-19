Amundi: Qualiopi certification obtained for training courses

December 19, 2023 at 04:16 am EST Share

Asset management group Amundi has announced that it has obtained Qualiopi certification for its employee savings and retirement training programs offered to companies, "attesting to the quality of its processes and trainers".



This certification is based on compliance with a number of criteria, from the qualifications of the staff in charge of training, to the adequacy of teaching and technical resources, and the assessment of acquired knowledge.



Amundi's training team, made up of 25 employee savings and retirement professionals, supports human resources teams, social and economic committee members, FCPE supervisory board members and employees.



Copyright (c) 2023 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.