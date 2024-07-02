Amundi ETF Scalable Capital and Amundi ETF start cooperation July 2, 2024by Amundi

Scalable Capital, a leading digital investment platform in Europe, is launching a new partnership with Amundi, the largest European asset manager[1] and leading European provider of UCITS ETFs[2]. This partnership brings Scalable Capital clients easy access to a selection of Amundi ETFs[3]. With more than 2,500 ETFs as savings plans or one-off investments, Scalable Capital has one of the largest ETF offerings amongst the brokers in Europe.

Amundi is the leading European UCITS ETF provider and a trusted partner in index management, known for its capability of innovation and its competitiveness. Scalable Capital clients benefit from Amundi's comprehensive range of over 300 ETFs, covering all major asset classes, key geographical zones and a broad range of climate and thematic approaches.[4]

Thanks to Amundi experts' contributions in a variety of Europe-wide knowledge formats relating to ETFs, such as videos, blog articles or newsletters, private investors are supported in shaping their finances with foresight.

Julius Weller, Vice President Broker at Scalable Capital: "We share with Amundi the vision of driving long-term investment in ETFs with new products and low fees. Our cooperation is not only based on the ETFs themselves, but also on the expertise of Amundi, one of the largest asset managers in the world, which we are glad to share with our clients."

"We're delighted to be working with Scalable Capital, bringing our expertise at the service of their customers and facilitating their access to our range of ETFs says Gaetan Delculée, Global Head of Digital Distribution and ETF Sales at Amundi. "Digital platforms such as Scalable Capital account for a large part of the growth in the ETF business. . This partnership further demonstrates our commitment to providing investors with solutions in line with their expectations and reflects our dedication to allow ETF access to all-type of investors."

^ [1] Source: IPE "Top 500 Asset Managers", published in June 2023 based on assets under management as of 31.12.2022 ^ [2] According to ETFGI data (as of December 2023), Amundi ETF is the leading ETF issuer based in Europe on the European market. ^ [3] Find out more about the terms and conditions of the PRIME Partner offer at https://de.scalable.capital/en/trading-costs ^ [4] Source: Amundi ETF, Indexing & Smart Beta as of 31.3.2024