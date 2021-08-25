ETF ESG Amundi expands its Responsible Investing ETF range with the launch of a new emerging markets SRI fossil fuel free ETF London, UK,August 25, 2021by Amundi

Amundi, Europe's largest asset manager[1] and a pioneer in Responsible Investing, today announces the expansion of its ESG ETF range, with the launch of a new fossil fuel free equity ETF, offering broad exposure to Asian Emerging Markets. Listed on Xetra, the Amundi Index MSCI EM Asia SRI - UCITS ETF DR is offered at a competitive price of 0.25% OGC[2].

Combining its longstanding passive management expertise with leadership in responsible investing, Amundi is ideally positioned to support investors throughout their ESG transition, providing them with a strong range of sustainable equity investment solutions.

The Amundi Index MSCI EM Asia SRI - UCITS ETF DR:

Offers exposure to Asian emerging market companies with high ESG ratings,

Excludes companies involved in business activities associated with negative environmental or social impact such as fossil fuel extraction, generation and reserves.

The addition of this new ETF complements Amundi's equity SRI filtered ex fossil fuels range, which covers all the major geographic exposures of the equity market.

Amundi offers a comprehensive range of low cost ETFs designed to make sustainable investing accessible to investors, whatever their ESG integration requirements and risk budget.

Fannie Wurtz, Head of Distribution & Wealth Division & Head of Amundi ETF, Indexing & Smart Beta, said: 'We are convinced that ETFs play an important role in democratising ESG. With this latest addition to our range we are empowering all investors to cost-effectively integrate ESG in their portfolios.'

Amundi is a recognised European leader in the ETF market and offers over 145 ETFs[3] across all main asset classes, geographic regions and a large number of sectors and themes. Amundi is leading the ESG transformation and its ETF, Indexing and Smart Beta platform is known for its wide range of high-quality and cost-effective ESG solutions.

Further information about Amundi ETF can be found on the amundietf.com website.

Footnotes

Source IPE 'Top 500 asset managers' published in June 2021 and based on AUM as of end December 2020 OGC: Ongoing charges - annual, all taxes included. The ongoing charges represent the charges taken from the fund over a year. Until the fund has closed its accounts for the first time, the ongoing charges are estimated. Transaction cost and commissions may occur when trading ETFs. Source: Amundi data as at 30/06/2021