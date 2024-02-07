Amundi: firm agreement to acquire Alpha Associates
The acquisition should position Amundi as a leading European player in this field, with a team of over 70 experts, assets under management of around €20 billion, an expanded multi-management offering and enhanced customer and geographic coverage.
The Group expects this transaction, which should be finalized by the third quarter of 2024 subject to regulatory approvals, to generate a return on investment in excess of 13% after three years, including revenue synergies.
