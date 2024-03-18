Emerging Equities Amundi launches Emerging Markets Equity Focus Ex-China Fund London, UK,March 18, 2024by Amundi

Amundi, the largest European asset manager, launches Amundi Funds - Emerging Markets Equity Focus Ex-China fund (the "Fund"). The Fund invests in emerging markets countries other than China, seeking to offer investors a more balanced country exposure with attractive growth and valuation potential.

The Fund was developed to address the growing demand for emerging markets strategies outside of China and is aimed at investors seeking to diversify their core equity holdings in emerging markets. The Fund takes a balanced approach with focus on active share and liquidity, seeking to invest in companies with best-in-class corporate governance, high cash flow generation, low debt and positive incremental return on deployed capital.

The Fund will be managed by Mickaël Tricot, Portfolio Manager in Emerging Market Equities. He will be supported by a team of portfolio managers each specialising in regional coverage with an average of 18 years' experience in the emerging markets sector.

Amundi's cross-asset set-up enables the investment teams to capture a wide breadth of emerging markets investments and better understand the full cost of capital, helping to unearth and generate investment opportunities.

Yerlan Syzdykov, Head of Emerging Markets at Amundi, said: "Given the large and increasing weight of China within emerging markets benchmarks, some investors are increasingly looking for flexibility and diversification within emerging markets. As such, we are excited to offer them a strategy which provides an alternative route to investing in emerging markets, particularly at a time when initiatives designed to reshore strategic supply chains are likely to change Foreign Direct Investment and trade, benefiting emerging markets countries in different ways. These are often overlooked by global investors."

The Fund is currently registered in the following countries: Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, United Kingdom.