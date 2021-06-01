Log in
    AMUN   FR0004125920

AMUNDI

(AMUN)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 06/01 05:35:46 am
73.25 EUR   +0.76%
05:20aAMUNDI  : Appointment
PU
05/31AMUNDI PHYSICAL METALS PLC  : UK Final Terms -5-
DJ
05/31AMUNDI PHYSICAL METALS PLC : UK Final Terms -4-
DJ
Amundi : Appointment

06/01/2021 | 05:20am EDT
Appointment

London, UK,June 1, 2021by Amundi

Amundi has announced the appointment of Amaury d'Orsay as Head of Fixed Income investment platform as of August 2nd 2021, taking over from Eric Brard who is retiring.

Gilles Dauphiné is appointed Deputy Head of Fixed income investment platform, effective August 2nd.

°

° °

Amaury d'Orsay, Head of Fixed Income, Amundi

﻿Amaury d'Orsay joins from Credit Agricole CIB where he was Global Head of Financial Institutions Sales for Global Markets since 2018. Prior to that he was Global Head of Rates trading at Société Générale CIB, overseeing globally all cash and derivatives trading activities since 2008. Amaury had joined Société Générale in 1997 as a bond trader and then became head of Euro Government Bond trading desks. He started his career in New York as a commodity trader within Louis Dreyfus.

Amaury holds a DESS from Paris IX Dauphine University.

Gilles Dauphiné, Deputy Head of Fixed Income, Amundi

Gilles Dauphiné joined Amundi in 2019 as Head of Euro Alpha Fixed Income and has since taken the responsibility of the Insurance and Credit business line in the Fixed Income department. He previously spent 18 years in various roles at AXA IM, most recently Global Head of Buy & Maintain covering AXA and then non-AXA clients since 2015. Before that, he held several roles in the Solutions & Pension space as Head of UK LDI, Head of Pensions & insurance Solutions. He started his career in asset management at Axa IM in 2001 on the Structuring side covering fund structuring and ETF business.

Gilles holds a Master in Engineering from ENSEIRB and a Master degree from ESCP.

Disclaimer

Amundi SA published this content on 01 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2021 09:19:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
