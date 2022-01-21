Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Amundi
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMUN   FR0004125920

AMUNDI

(AMUN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amundi's China wealth JV garners $11 billion in 15 months since launch

01/21/2022 | 02:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The Amundi company logo is seen at their headquarters in Paris

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Europe's largest asset manager Amundi has garnered more than $11 billion of assets from Chinese investors since it became the first foreign-controlled joint venture (JV) to launch operations in the country 15 months ago.

Huihua Wealth Management, 55% owned by Amundi and the rest by a unit of Bank of China, the country's fourth-largest lender, was launched in Sept. 2020 as Beijing opened up its booming wealth management market to foreign firms. All of Huihua's products are distributed by Bank of China.

The strong performance by Amundi's venture comes just as global giants such as BlackRock, Schroders and UBS have moved towards forming similar majority-owned wealth tie-ups since Beijing first allowed this in 2019.

"At a household level, less than 20% of wealth was invested into financial assets, meaning that there could still be a big shift of wealth from deposit and newly earned income into financial assets, into wealth management, and into funds," Zhong Xiaofeng, Amundi's greater China chairman, told Reuters in an interview on Thursday.

Chinese banks dominate the distribution of proprietary and third-party wealth products in the country.

BlackRock's majority-owned wealth joint venture with China Construction Bank launched in May last year, with the roll-out of two wealth management products, mainly serving private bank clients of the Chinese bank.

Amundi and BlackRock's ventures are the only foreign-majority wealth platforms that are up and running.

Facing a squeeze in fees, assets managers in developed markets are chasing growth and have been looking to expand in client-facing wealth segments.

They see enormous opportunity in China, where the local $4.4 trillion wealth management market expanded by nearly 8% in the first nine months of 2021.

The majority of Amundi's wealth JV offerings are in strategies which aim to generate returns superior to fixed income. A small percentage of the assets are in equities.

Globally, Amundi had 1.81 trillion euros ($2.05 trillion) in management as of last September.

Huihua's 70 billion yuan ($11 billion)of assets were spread across more than 100 products as of the end of last year.

Despite the strong performance in the venture with Bank of China, it has not all been smooth sailing for Amundi in the country.

Amundi's fund joint venture with Agricultural Bank of China, in which Amundi owns 33%, reported 16.3 billion euros of outflows in the first nine months of 2021, according to the company, as the Chinese bank withdrew assets from its own fund subsidiary.

Zhong said the redemptions were due to China's regulatory overhaul of the fund management industry between 2018 and 2021.

($1 = 0.8828 euros)

($1 = 6.3402 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Selena Li; Editing by Anshuman Daga and Kenneth Maxwell)

By Selena Li


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED 0.69% 2.93 End-of-day quote.9.33%
AMUNDI -0.21% 72.75 Real-time Quote.0.28%
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED 0.00% 3 End-of-day quote.6.76%
BLACKROCK, INC. 0.13% 826.55 Delayed Quote.-9.72%
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION 0.17% 5.87 End-of-day quote.8.70%
SCHRODERS PLC 0.91% 3450 Delayed Quote.-3.09%
UBS GROUP AG 0.11% 17.68 Delayed Quote.7.67%
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC -0.72% 202.29 Delayed Quote.-5.62%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.00% 6.34528 Delayed Quote.-0.10%
All news about AMUNDI
02:17aAmundi's China wealth JV garners $11 billion in 15 months since launch
RE
01/12Abrdn Eyes Majority-Owned Partnership to Enter China's Wealth Sector
MT
01/12British fund manager abrdn seeks China wealth management partner - chairman
RE
01/04Amundi Targets 50% AUM Expansion for Passive Platform by 2025 After Lyxor Deal
MT
01/04AMUNDI : Amundi presents new ambitions following Lyxor acquisition
AQ
01/03Amundi Completes $936 Million Acquisition of SocGen's Asset Management Arm Lyxor
MT
2021AMUNDI : Finalisation of Lyxor acquisition
AQ
2021France's Amundi To Sell 4% Of Nearly 37% Stake In SBI Funds' IPO
MT
2021India's SBI to Explore Offloading 6% Stake in Mutual Fund JV via IPO
DJ
2021AMUNDI : SBI Funds Management IPO
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMUNDI
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 3 176 M 3 598 M 3 598 M
Net income 2021 1 264 M 1 431 M 1 431 M
Net Debt 2021 14,0 M 15,9 M 15,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,4x
Yield 2021 5,34%
Capitalization 14 727 M 16 699 M 16 681 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,64x
EV / Sales 2022 4,57x
Nbr of Employees 4 800
Free-Float 29,7%
Chart AMUNDI
Duration : Period :
Amundi Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMUNDI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 72,75 €
Average target price 86,66 €
Spread / Average Target 19,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Valérie Baudson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Domenico Aiello Chief Financial Officer
Yves Perrier Chairman
Guillaume Lesage COO, Head-Services & Technology Division
Catherine Chabrel Compliance Head
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMUNDI0.28%16 699
BLACKSTONE INC.-13.78%79 807
KKR & CO. INC.-9.96%39 125
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC0.71%24 244
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.-7.65%18 033
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-2.30%16 995