Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Amundi
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMUN   FR0004125920

AMUNDI

(AMUN)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04/13 11:35:17 am EDT
59.25 EUR   -0.34%
12:10pCredit Agricole tells Rome no plans to win control of Banco BPM - sources
RE
11:55aCredit Agricole tells Rome no plans to win control of Banco BPM - sources
RE
04/12AMUNDI : 2021 Universal Registration Document available
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Credit Agricole tells Rome no plans to win control of Banco BPM - sources

04/13/2022 | 12:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past Banca Popolare di Milano ( BPM) downtown Milan

ROME (Reuters) - Credit Agricole has told Italy's Treasury it has no plans to take control of Banco BPM, two sources close to the matter told Reuters, after the French lender's purchase of a 9.2% stake last week raised the prospect of a full bid.

Given the French group's presence in Italy, its biggest foreign market, the investment in Banco BPM - which made Credit Agricole the leading investor in the country's No.3 bank - stoked speculation that a full takeover could follow.

One of the sources said Rome had raised no objections to Credit Agricole's stakebuilding, but any attempt to win control of Banco BPM would cause serious concerns.

The source added that Credit Agricole had reassured Rome it had no bid plans. "The French have confirmed that they do not want control of Banco BPM," the source said.

Credit Agricole and Banco BPM both declined to comment.

Under so-called golden power rules, the government has the right to block unwanted bids in industries deemed of strategic importance, such as banking, energy and telecoms.

In unveiling the stake in Banco BPM, Credit Agricole said it had not sought regulatory approval to cross the 10% threshold.

It has said it wants to expand its strategic partnerships with Banco BPM, currently centred on consumer finance, with insurance and asset management seen as the obvious candidates.

NEW PARTNERS

Banco BPM on Tuesday took the first step in a strategy to bring in house its insurance business and potentially look for new partners, a move that may lead it to tighten ties with Credit Agricole.

Like Italy's biggest bank Intesa Sanpaolo, Credit Agricole has both an asset management and an insurance business.

The sources said Credit Agricole's move had irked Italy's leading financial institutions, with one source adding the Treasury had been urged to take a stance over a potential takeover.

Banco BPM had been an acquisition target for bigger domestic rival UniCredit, which was ready to launch a bid before being hit by the Ukraine war due its large exposure to Russia.

Credit Agricole's asset management arm Amundi in 2016 bought rival Pioneer from UniCredit for 3.6 billion euros.

The two have a distribution accord which expire in 2026 and a person with direct knowledge of the matter had previously told Reuters that UniCredit was unhappy with sales targets under the accord.

Credit Agricole's Italian unit has more than 90 billion euros in assets after spending 860 million euros last year to buy small bank Creval, in which it had first taken a stake in 2018.

Rome in February 2021 gave a green light to the Creval acquisition, in one of the first moves by Prime Minister Mario Draghi's government.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte and Valentina Za; Editing by David Holmes)

By Giuseppe Fonte and Valentina Za


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMUNDI -0.34% 59.25 Real-time Quote.-18.06%
BANCO BPM S.P.A. 3.35% 3.056 Delayed Quote.12.01%
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A. 0.43% 9.96 Real-time Quote.-20.98%
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A. 0.15% 1.9442 Delayed Quote.-14.64%
INVESTOR AB (PUBL) 0.77% 223.9 Delayed Quote.-6.87%
UNICREDIT S.P.A. 1.45% 9.474 Delayed Quote.-31.05%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -4.08% 81.875 Delayed Quote.10.42%
All news about AMUNDI
12:10pCredit Agricole tells Rome no plans to win control of Banco BPM - sources
RE
11:55aCredit Agricole tells Rome no plans to win control of Banco BPM - sources
RE
04/12AMUNDI : 2021 Universal Registration Document available
GL
04/12AMUNDI : 2021 Universal Registration Document available
GL
04/07Credit Agricole stake in Italy's Banco BPM sparks bid speculation
RE
04/07AMUNDI : expands its ESG ETF range with two equity exposures
PU
03/31U.S. RECESSION UNLIKELY DESPITE BOND : PIMCO, Amundi
RE
03/31Credit Suisse faces investor call for more climate transparency
RE
03/30AMUNDI : Appointments
PU
03/29In China's Wall Street, bankers and traders sleep in offices to beat Shanghai COVID loc..
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMUNDI
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 3 186 M 3 461 M 3 461 M
Net income 2021 1 267 M 1 376 M 1 376 M
Net Debt 2021 682 M 741 M 741 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,24x
Yield 2021 6,58%
Capitalization 12 058 M 13 100 M 13 100 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,00x
EV / Sales 2022 3,92x
Nbr of Employees 4 800
Free-Float 29,7%
Chart AMUNDI
Duration : Period :
Amundi Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMUNDI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 59,45 €
Average target price 83,91 €
Spread / Average Target 41,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Valérie Baudson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Domenico Aiello Chief Financial Officer
Yves Perrier Chairman
Guillaume Lesage COO, Head-Services & Technology Division
Catherine Chabrel Compliance Head
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMUNDI-18.06%13 100
BLACKSTONE INC.-12.33%79 445
KKR & CO. INC.-25.50%32 809
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-8.77%20 973
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.-22.26%15 208
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION-6.48%13 273