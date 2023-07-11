(Alliance News) - Directa SIM Spa announced Tuesday that it has expanded the range of ETFs that make up PACs, the automatic investment plans.

"Directa with PACs allows the saver to set up an automatic investment program, based on a plan of periodic purchases on the markets, with constant amounts at regular intervals, without purchase costs," the company explained in a note.

The service offered by Directa was born in July 2021, in collaboration with Amundi ETF, when the first PAC, with a range of 150 ETFs listed on Borsa Italiana, was offered in Italy without purchase fees.

"Now the Directa PAC is enriched: the iShares, VanEck and WisdomTree ETFs, compose together with an expanded selection of Amundi ETFs, a range of 440 instruments available to the retail investor, for which there are no trading fees for purchase orders. Directa's ETF PAC makes it possible to combine the typical advantages of ETFs - low cost, diversification, simplicity - with those of automatic plans - gradual investments over time and aimed at mitigating volatility risk - and, by virtue of the zero purchase cost, makes it efficient to invest small amounts, making it ideal for retail savers."

Directa is in the green by 2.4 percent at EUR4.27 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

