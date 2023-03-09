Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Amundi
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMUN   FR0004125920

AMUNDI

(AMUN)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:24:31 2023-03-09 am EST
61.70 EUR   -0.72%
09:57aMarkets start signalling Fed may be going too far - Amundi
RE
03/08A man's world: gender parity will take more than five generations
RE
03/02Deutsche Bank tightens coal finance policy but not oil and gas
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Markets start signalling Fed may be going too far - Amundi

03/09/2023 | 09:57am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Logo of Amundi oustide the company headquarters in Paris

(Reuters) - Recent moves in bond and equity markets show that investors are starting to worry that the Federal Reserve may hike rates too far, a senior fund manager at Europe's largest investor told Reuters on Thursday.

Cosimo Marasciulo, head of fixed income absolute return at Amundi, said falling market gauges of inflation expectations, equity market volatility and a deepening yield curve inversion after hawkish comments by Fed boss Jerome Powell showed the concern about a possible policy error.

Strong data prints suggesting inflation will be harder to bring down than hoped for have sharply raised market bets on where rate hikes by the Fed and peers this year will end.

Powell this week said the Fed will likely need to raise rates more than expected and that its March 22 decision hinges on upcoming economic data, prompting markets to bet a 50 basis-point rate hike is more likely than a 25 bps move.

"We are maybe very short term in an era in which the market is not convinced about this higher terminal rate, so that's something interesting to watch," said Marasciulo at Amundi, which oversees just over $2 trillion worth of assets.

"It's like, the market feels that this push from the Fed might be too much compared to the risk of recession later on during the year."

Marasciulo said bond market valuations looked better than a month ago after a sell-off that has seen benchmark U.S. and German government bond yields rise around 40 bps since February started.

"It's more likely that (the ECB) will do less rather than doing more," relative to the rate hike expectations priced by money markets, he said, adding he shared a similar view for the Fed.

Near-term, Marasciulo said it made sense to bet against the market consensus, by favouring a 25 bps move from the Fed, through trades favouring a steepening of the U.S. yield curve.

On the Bank of Japan, which meets on Friday for the last time under outgoing governor Haruhiko Kuroda, Marasciulo said an end to yield curve control is "very likely". He did not specify a timing.

"That tool is clearly not a tool that the new BOJ governor wants to keep. And secondly, that we see genuine upward pressure on Japanese inflation," he said.

"So some sort of reaction function from the BOJ would tell us that probably the yield curve control should be the first thing to be reconsidered."

A termination of yield curve control, which has helped pin down Japanese government bond yields, would steepen global yield curves by raising risk premiums on bonds overall, Marasciulo added.

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe and Alison Williams)

By Yoruk Bahceli


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMUNDI -0.72% 61.7 Real-time Quote.17.26%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.17% 0.62566 Delayed Quote.-1.89%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.41% 90.11 Delayed Quote.1.31%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.47% 0.6622 Delayed Quote.-3.30%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.38% 1.12696 Delayed Quote.-0.76%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.15% 162.278 Delayed Quote.2.43%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.73% 1.19262 Delayed Quote.-2.22%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.04% 0.6867 Delayed Quote.-0.04%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.57% 98.849 Delayed Quote.3.28%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.31% 0.72654 Delayed Quote.-1.47%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.53% 143.975 Delayed Quote.3.26%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.34% 1.05804 Delayed Quote.-1.43%
GERMANY 10Y CASH 0.01% 2.632 Delayed Quote.3.22%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.29% 0.011537 Delayed Quote.2.35%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) -0.82% 1.661958 Delayed Quote.5.66%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.01% 0.012204 Delayed Quote.0.87%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.42% 83.532 Delayed Quote.0.82%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.44% 0.61386 Delayed Quote.-3.75%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.34% 0.945126 Delayed Quote.1.46%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.86% 136.069 Delayed Quote.4.79%
All news about AMUNDI
09:57aMarkets start signalling Fed may be going too far - Amundi
RE
03/08A man's world: gender parity will take more than five generations
RE
03/02Deutsche Bank tightens coal finance policy but not oil and gas
RE
03/01Amundi : CPR AM strengthens its thematic range with the launch of CPR Invest – Circu..
PU
02/27France's Post Office bank in talks to buy fund manager La Financière de l’Échiquier
RE
02/22Column-Watch the dollar for de-globalisation :Mike ..
RE
02/21Shares struggle, bond yields jump after bright economic data
RE
02/21Shares slip as key economic data looms
RE
02/16Fondo Strategico Italiano Takes 7% Stake in Anima for EUR109 Million
MT
02/15Italian fund buys stake in asset manager Anima in play on bank M&A
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMUNDI
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 094 M 3 269 M 3 269 M
Net income 2022 1 055 M 1 115 M 1 115 M
Net Debt 2022 324 M 343 M 343 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,1x
Yield 2022 6,12%
Capitalization 12 586 M 13 298 M 13 298 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,17x
EV / Sales 2023 4,01x
Nbr of Employees 5 400
Free-Float 30,0%
Chart AMUNDI
Duration : Period :
Amundi Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMUNDI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 62,15 €
Average target price 72,01 €
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Valérie Baudson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Domenico Aiello Chief Financial Officer
Yves Perrier Chairman
Guillaume Lesage COO, Head-Services & Technology Division
Catherine Chabrel Compliance Head
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMUNDI17.26%13 298
BLACKSTONE INC.20.60%64 640
KKR & CO. INC.22.79%49 083
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.11.62%40 648
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC4.81%18 373
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION21.70%14 952