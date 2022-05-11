Top EU official backs multi-trillion plan to rebuild Ukraine

BRUSSELS, May 11 (Reuters) - A top European official has
backed a multi-trillion-euro 'Marshall'-style plan to rebuild
Ukraine, pledging the firepower of the EU's lending arm for what
he said must be a global rescue effort.
Werner Hoyer, president of the European Investment Bank,
said Europe must not be left alone to foot the vast bill that he
predicted could run into the trillions.
Under the post-World War Two U.S. scheme known as the
Marshall Plan, the United States granted Europe the present-day
equivalent of some $200 billion over four years in economic and
technical assistance.
Addressing the need for a similar program for Ukraine,
Hoyer told Reuters that the cost of rebuilding the country had
been discussed at recent meetings at United Nations, the
International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington.
"What will it cost to rebuild, reconstruct Ukraine? Figures
were flying around the room ... but one thing is quite clear to
me: We are not talking about millions but trillions" said Hoyer,
a former German foreign office minister under Chancellor Helmut
Kohl following the fall of the Berlin Wall.
Hoyer's remarks underscore how the European Union is
preparing to tackle the ever-growing economic impact of the war,
using the clout of the pan-national European Investment Bank,
which typically funds infrastructure, such as roads and bridges.
"It's a challenge for the entire free world to make sure
that this (support) will be provided," said Hoyer, one of the
highest-ranking officials from Germany in the European Union.
"The political leaders must make up their mind as soon as
possible," Hoyer said. "But I think we need a structure that is
really targeting a global audience and not just the taxpayers in
the European Union."
The debate is unfolding against the backdrop of war in
Ukraine and an increasingly tense stand-off between Moscow and
Brussels, which has backed tough sanctions to isolate Russia.
Russian President Vladimir Putin told his armed forces at a
parade this week they were fighting for their country but
offered no clues as to how long their assault on Ukraine, which
the Kremlin calls a "special military operation," would last.
Earlier in the day, Ukraine's Finance Minister Serhiy
Marchenko said the country's economy is expected to shrink by
almost half this year.
Its central bank estimates a third of Ukrainian firms have
stopped producing entirely for the time being, while the United
Nations estimates that nearly 6 million people - around 13% of
the population - have already fled.
Researchers from Economic Policy Research, a network of
economists, estimate that the cost of rehabilitating Ukraine is
already 500 billion-600 billion euros ($528 billion-$633
billion) - more than three times its annual economic output
before the war.
Hoyer's forecast suggests this could yet rise sharply.
GUARANTEES
Hoyer said that a critical part of the plan will be for the
West's large state-sponsored banks to provide "guarantees" that
would underwrite Ukraine's government once the war ends.
Doing that should help Kyiv regain access to global
borrowing markets, much as Iraq did after the second Gulf War
that overthrew Saddam Hussein, and speed up its reconstruction.
"If we want to entice the investor community to give us
their money ... then we need to give them reassurances," Hoyer
said, referring to guarantees against heavy losses for
investors.
"I'm convinced that the capital markets will be open to
this."
Many of the privately run global investment funds that have
lent to Ukraine's government and firms since its post-Crimea
debt writedown in 2015 say they understand that another one will
now inevitably be needed.
Kyiv has an almost $1 billion bond payment due in September
although it has repeatedly said it still intends to meet it.
"I get a feeling that there will have to be a discussion
with the Ukrainians about where the money coming from the West
is best spent" said AXA Investment Managers' Sailesh Lad.
"Nobody will want to say, 'I am going to be a holdout,"
added Ray Jian at Europe's biggest fund manager Amundi,
referring to how bondholders were likely to agree to debt relief
as they fully understood that Ukraine wouldn't have been in such
difficulties without the invasion.
Having already made some finance available to Ukraine, Hoyer
said the EIB had a further 1.5 billion euros of immediate
support available if the European Commission agrees to its use.
He acknowledged that the "big uncertainty" for both Ukraine
and investors was whether Russia would be decisively repelled or
whether it would remain locked in a series of frozen conflicts
like in Crimea since 2014.
"I understand the political leaders that they will not be
ready to grant Vladimir Vladimirovich partial success," Hoyer
said referring to Putin's name and patronymic.
WHEAT
Hoyer said international aid could be used to fund rail
infrastructure to transport Ukraine's wheat harvest from last
year, an estimated 8 billion euros was still stranded in the
country.
"Part of this scandal is that Ukraine is sitting on a huge
amount of wealth which it cannot monetize. This must be
addressed."
He said some financial assistance could be sent even before
the conflict was over, to, for instance, repair bridges in safe
parts of the country.
($1 = 0.9472 euros)
