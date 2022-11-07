Advanced search
    AMC   VGG042401007

AMUR MINERALS CORPORATION

(AMC)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  09:04 2022-11-07 am EST
1.388 GBX   -10.45%
09:08aAmur Minerals shares drop on delayed sale of Kun-Manie project
AN
10/04Amur Minerals Corporation - Transaction Approvals Update
AQ
09/09Amur Minerals Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
Amur Minerals shares drop on delayed sale of Kun-Manie project

11/07/2022 | 09:08am EST
(Alliance News) - Amur Minerals Corp on Monday said it has faced delays with the sale of its Kun-Manie project, due to restrictions on transferring funds to Russia.

Shares in the natural resources explorer with assets in Russia were down 10% to 1.39 pence each in London on Monday afternoon.

Back in August, Amur entered into a share purchase agreement with subsidiary Irosta Trading Ltd for the sale of Irosta's AO Kun-Manie firm, for a total consideration of USD35.0 million. AO KM is an exploration and mining company, which holds the mineral licence for the Kun-Manie nickel-copper sulphide project, Russia.

Amur said that Bering Metals LLC, a Russian incorporated company, would purchase AO KM under intragroup loans, and it expected the transaction to be complete in early November.

On Monday, Amur said that western introduced restrictions related to the international transfer of funds from the Russian Federation have become more restrictive with time. Mainstream international banks are severely restricting or are no longer allowing such transactions per their internal compliance protocols, it added.

Amur explained that it is coordinating efforts with the buyer to establish a fully compliant fund transfer allowing for completion.

Chief Executive Robin Young said: "Amur and Bering are keen to complete the sale of AO Kun-Manie as soon as possible. The majority of our efforts are focused on establishing a chain of custody for the fund transfer which is fully compliant with the current geopolitical situation."

By Sophie Rose; sophierose@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMUR MINERALS CORPORATION -10.45% 1.388 Delayed Quote.-9.09%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.07% 60.99 Delayed Quote.-17.40%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,21 M - -
Net cash 2021 6,68 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -26,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 24,4 M 24,4 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 32
Free-Float 97,6%
Managers and Directors
Robin J. Young Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Adam Habib President
Paul McKay Chief Financial Officer
Robert W. Schafer Non-Executive Chairman
Randolph Lewis President-Russian Operations
