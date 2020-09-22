AMVIG : TRADING HALT

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited takes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, makes no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaims any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2300)
TRADING HALT
At the request of AMVIG Holdings Limited (the "Company"), trading in the shares of the Company on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited has been halted with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 22 September 2020 pending the release of an announcement in relation to the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers, which is inside information of the Company.
By order of the Board of
AMVIG Holdings Limited
Chan Chew Keak, Billy
Non-executive Chairman
Hong Kong, 22 September 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the Company's Board comprises Mr. Chan Chew Keak, Billy as non-executive Chairman, Mr. Ge Su and Mr. Liu Shun Fai as executive Directors, Mr. Jerzy Czubak and Mr. Michael Casamento as non-executive Directors, and Mr. Au Yeung Tin Wah, Ellis, Mr. Oh Choon Gan, Eric and Mr. Ching Yu Lung as independent non-executive Directors.
