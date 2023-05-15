Amvis : Q2Financial Highlights （1,507KB）

Under the government's policy of shortening of hospital stays and returning home, Ishinkan has been actively accepting patients who are unsure of where to go after being discharged from medical facilities, including those in the terminal stages of cancer, those who need respiratory care (are on respirators, have had tracheostomies, etc.), and those with neurodegenerative diseases. Meanwhile, we have remained conscious of our role as an organization that supports the successful functioning of regional healthcare and have endeavored to fulfill this role by, in principle, ensuring that patients can continue to be seen by their existing primary physicians and care managers.

In order to satisfy our duty to support regional healthcare, we aim to further expand the Ishinkan business. Also, we plan to focus more on strengthening and revitalizing regional healthcare by providing various support for exhausted medical institutions and care providers, utilizing the know-how and human resources acquired through the Ishinkan business.

We hope our business will help to solve the medical problems of revitalizing regional healthcare, reducing the exhaustion of medical workers, and alleviating regional disparities in healthcare and to enhance the medical and care system, which is the goal of the government.