Amvis : Q2Financial Highlights （1,507KB）

Establishing Sustainable Mechanisms and Businesses through Which We Can Address Social Problems
Social Problem-Solving Business
Acceptance
of
Patients
Opening of
Provision of
New
Necessary
Facilities
Social
Medical Care
Problem-
solving
ProfitabilityOperational
ImprovementImprovements
Under the government's policy of shortening of hospital stays and returning home, Ishinkan has been actively accepting patients who are unsure of where to go after being discharged from medical facilities, including those in the terminal stages of cancer, those who need respiratory care (are on respirators, have had tracheostomies, etc.), and those with neurodegenerative diseases. Meanwhile, we have remained conscious of our role as an organization that supports the successful functioning of regional healthcare and have endeavored to fulfill this role by, in principle, ensuring that patients can continue to be seen by their existing primary physicians and care managers.
In order to satisfy our duty to support regional healthcare, we aim to further expand the Ishinkan business. Also, we plan to focus more on strengthening and revitalizing regional healthcare by providing various support for exhausted medical institutions and care providers, utilizing the know-how and human resources acquired through the Ishinkan business.
We hope our business will help to solve the medical problems of revitalizing regional healthcare, reducing the exhaustion of medical workers, and alleviating regional disparities in healthcare and to enhance the medical and care system, which is the goal of the government.
Changed market listing to the Prime market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange
On March 14, 2023, we listed on the Prime market, the top market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, in an attempt to expand the investor base both in Japan and overseas.
1 Due to the secondary offering by major shareholders implemented at the time of the change of market listing, stock liquidity has improved significantly, with daily trading volume exceeding JPY 1.0bn.
In addition to the development in Eastern Japan, centered on the Tokyo metro area, decided to expand into the Kansai area for the first time
We have already decided to open 7 new facilities in Tokyo during FY23 and FY24 1H, accelerating the
2
formation of dominant areas in Tokyo and its metro area.
Due to strong demand, in addition to expanding the existing facilities (Ishinkan Hachinohe and Ishinkan Mito), we have decided to open Ishinkan Toyonaka (Osaka prefecture, 75 beds), our first facility in Kansai area, in July 2024.
Accelerating the development of Ishinkan, which mainly accepts patients in terminal stage of cancer
We transferred the business of Ishinkan Yokkaichi, which targeted patients in the chronic stage of illness, to
3
another care provider on March 1, 2023.
We actively develop Ishinkan, which mainly accepts patients who are in the terminal stages of illness such as
terminal cancer or those with high medical dependency and face difficulty in being accepted at other facilities, and provide responsible care until the end of their lives.