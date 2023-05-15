Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Amvis Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7071   JP3128660002

AMVIS HOLDINGS, INC.

(7071)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-15 am EDT
2864.00 JPY   +1.34%
05:18aAmvis : Q2Financial Highlights （1,507KB）
PU
05/12Amvis : Q2q2 faq （730kb）
PU
03/19Amvis Holdings, Inc.(TSE:7071) added to FTSE All-World Index
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Amvis : Q2Financial Highlights （1,507KB）

05/15/2023 | 05:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

First Half Ended March 31, 2023

Business and Financial Highlights

Amvis Holdings, Inc.

May 15, 2023

©Amvis Holdings, Inc.

Table of Contents

1

2

4

FY23 1H Financial Results Summary

Achieving Our Medium- to Long-Term Growth

Appendix

Company Overview

©Amvis Holdings, Inc.

2

Establishing Sustainable Mechanisms and Businesses through Which We Can Address Social Problems

Social Problem-Solving Business

Acceptance

of

Patients

Opening of

Provision of

New

Necessary

Facilities

Social

Medical Care

Problem-

solving

ProfitabilityOperational

ImprovementImprovements

Under the government's policy of shortening of hospital stays and returning home, Ishinkan has been actively accepting patients who are unsure of where to go after being discharged from medical facilities, including those in the terminal stages of cancer, those who need respiratory care (are on respirators, have had tracheostomies, etc.), and those with neurodegenerative diseases. Meanwhile, we have remained conscious of our role as an organization that supports the successful functioning of regional healthcare and have endeavored to fulfill this role by, in principle, ensuring that patients can continue to be seen by their existing primary physicians and care managers.

In order to satisfy our duty to support regional healthcare, we aim to further expand the Ishinkan business. Also, we plan to focus more on strengthening and revitalizing regional healthcare by providing various support for exhausted medical institutions and care providers, utilizing the know-how and human resources acquired through the Ishinkan business.

We hope our business will help to solve the medical problems of revitalizing regional healthcare, reducing the exhaustion of medical workers, and alleviating regional disparities in healthcare and to enhance the medical and care system, which is the goal of the government.

©Amvis Holdings, Inc.

3

Highlights

Changed market listing to the Prime market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange

  • On March 14, 2023, we listed on the Prime market, the top market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, in an attempt to expand the investor base both in Japan and overseas.

1 Due to the secondary offering by major shareholders implemented at the time of the change of market listing, stock liquidity has improved significantly, with daily trading volume exceeding JPY 1.0bn.

In addition to the development in Eastern Japan, centered on the Tokyo metro area, decided to expand into the Kansai area for the first time

  • We have already decided to open 7 new facilities in Tokyo during FY23 and FY24 1H, accelerating the

2

formation of dominant areas in Tokyo and its metro area.

  • Due to strong demand, in addition to expanding the existing facilities (Ishinkan Hachinohe and Ishinkan Mito), we have decided to open Ishinkan Toyonaka (Osaka prefecture, 75 beds), our first facility in Kansai area, in July 2024.

Accelerating the development of Ishinkan, which mainly accepts patients in terminal stage of cancer

We transferred the business of Ishinkan Yokkaichi, which targeted patients in the chronic stage of illness, to

3

another care provider on March 1, 2023.

We actively develop Ishinkan, which mainly accepts patients who are in the terminal stages of illness such as

terminal cancer or those with high medical dependency and face difficulty in being accepted at other facilities, and provide responsible care until the end of their lives.

©Amvis Holdings, Inc.

4

Steady Progress as Expected Despite the Impact of COVID-19

FY23

1H Operating Performance

1H Net Sales (Actual)

1H Operating Profit (Actual)

JPY 14.7bn

JPY 3.9bn

(Operating margin: 26.7%)

Full-Year Net Sales (Forecast)

Full-Year Operating Profit (Forecast)

JPY 30.6bn

JPY 7.8bn

(Progress toward full-year

(Progress toward full-year

forecast: 48.0%)

forecast: 50.0%)

©Amvis Holdings, Inc.

5

Disclaimer

Amvis Holdings Inc. published this content on 15 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2023 09:17:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about AMVIS HOLDINGS, INC.
05:18aAmvis : Q2Financial Highlights （1,507KB）
PU
05/12Amvis : Q2q2 faq （730kb）
PU
03/19Amvis Holdings, Inc.(TSE:7071) added to FTSE All-World Index
CI
03/14Amvis : Corporate Governance Report（March 14, 2023）
PU
2021Amvis Holdings, Inc.(JASDAQ:7071) added to S&P Global BMI In..
CI
2020Certain Common Shares of Amvis Holdings, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending..
CI
2020Certain Common Shares of Amvis Holdings, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending..
CI
2019Amvis Holdings, Inc. has completed an IPO in the amount of ¥3.08 billion.
CI
2019Amvis Holdings, Inc. has filed an IPO.
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 31 556 M 233 M 233 M
Net income 2023 5 777 M 42,7 M 42,7 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 47,9x
Yield 2023 0,11%
Capitalization 277 B 2 045 M 2 045 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 8,77x
Capi. / Sales 2024 6,62x
Nbr of Employees 2 184
Free-Float 27,5%
Chart AMVIS HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amvis Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMVIS HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2 826,00 JPY
Average target price 3 980,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 40,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Keiichi Shibahara Chief Executive Officer & Representative Director
Tetsuya Nakagawa CFO, Director, Executive Officer & GM-Accounting
Shingo Yamaguchi Executive Officer
Nobutaka Ushigome Independent Outside Director
Takeshi Yamada Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMVIS HOLDINGS, INC.-15.39%2 045
BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC.36.26%700
ARVIDA GROUP LIMITED-7.89%470
ESTIA HEALTH LIMITED19.32%424
ORPEA-59.25%177
HUMANA AB (PUBL)-63.12%65
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer