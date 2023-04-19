Amwaj Properties P L C : Assembly Decision-(AMWJ)-2023-04-19

AMWAJ PROPERTIES

Subject: Approving the appointment / reappointment of the

auditors for the financial year and authorizing the board of

directors to determine their fees

Approving the appointment/reappointment of the auditors Arab

Arab Professionals for the financial year 31-12-2023.And

authorizing the board of directors to determine their fees

Subject: Any other matter stipulated by the Board of

Directors in the meeting's agenda (Should be specified)

Any other matter stipulated by the Board of Directors in the

meeting's agenda (Should be specified)

Approval of the capital increase of the subsidiary company, ﺕﻮﻗﺎﻴﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺔﻌﺑﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻣ ﺱﺍﺭ ﺓﺩﺎﻳﺯ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ

ﻢﻬﺳ 6000000 ﻰﻟﺍ ﻢﻬﺳ 4000000 ﻦﻴﺑ ﺡﻭﺍﺮﺘﺗ ﺓﺩﺎﻳﺰﺑ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ

Al Yaqoot Real Estate Company, with an increase ranging

ﻥﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻕﺪﻨﻔﻟﺍ ﻉﻭﺮﺸﻣ ﻞﻳﻮﻤﺗ ﻝﺎﻤﻛﻻ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ %50 ﺭﺍﺪﺻﺍ ﻢﺼﺨﺑﻭ

from 4,000,000 shares to 6,000,000 shares, with an

ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻲﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟ ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺍﺭ ﺓﺩﺎﻳﺯ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﻮﻟﻭﺍ ﻥﻮﻜﺗ

issuance discount of 50%, in order to complete the

ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺝﺍﻮﻣﺍ

financing of the hotel project, provided that the priority of

contributing to the capital increase is for the shareholders of

Amwaj Real Estate Company.

Subject: Other

Other:

nothing

Chairman of Board of Directors ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ