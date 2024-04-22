AMWAJ PROPERTIES

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: AMWAJ PROPERTIES

ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺝﺍﻮﻣﺃ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 21-04-2024 04:10:29 PM

PM 04:10:29 2024-04-21 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

The Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting of AMWAJ

-04-21 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺝﺍﻮﻣﺃ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺕﺪﻘﻋ

PROPERTIES was held on 14:00 On 21-04-2024 at

ﻥﻮﺴﻳﺩﺍﺭ ﻕﺪﻨﻓ ﻲﻓ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﻱﺩﺎﻋ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺎﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ 14:00 ﻰﻠﻋ 2024

Radisson Blu Hotel,Amman Galleria Mall. The

.% 69.823 ﺭﻮﻀﺣ ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑﻭ ﻝﻮﻣ ﺎﻳﺮﻴﻟﺎﺟ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ- ﻮﻠﺑ

shareholders participation in the General Assembly

Meeting was 69.823%.

Subject: Decreasing the company's Capital

ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺍﺭ ﺾﻴﻔﺨﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

The General Assembly approved the decrease of the

ﻦﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﺳﺃﺭ ﺾﻴﻔﺨﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺖﻘﻓﺍﻭ ﺚﻴﺣ

company's capital from 30000000 to 8051206 through:

ﻦﻋ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ,ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ/ﻢﻬﺳ 8051206 ﻰﻟﺇ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ/ﻢﻬﺳ 30000000

:ﻖﻳﺮﻃ

The Capital Decrease Method

ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺃﺭ ﺾﻴﻔﺨﺗ ﺔﻘﻳﺮﻃ

Amortization of the accumulated losses

ﺔﻤﻛﺍﺮﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺮﺋﺎﺴﺨﻟﺍ ﺀﺎﻔﻃﺇ

21,948,794 ﺔﻐﻟﺎﺒﻟﺍ ﺔﻤﻛﺍﺮﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺮﺋﺎﺴﺨﻟﺍ ﺀﺎﻔﻃﺍ

Subject: Amendment of the Company's Article and

ﻲﺳﺎﺳﻷﺍ ﺎﻬﻣﺎﻈﻧﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺪﻘﻋ ﻞﻳﺪﻌﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Memorandum of Association

The General Assembly approved the amendment of the

ﺎﻬﻣﺎﻈﻧﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺪﻘﻋ ﻞﻳﺪﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺖﻘﻓﺍﻭ ﺚﻴﺣ

Company's Article and Memorandum of Association

ﻲﺳﺎﺳﻷﺍ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

