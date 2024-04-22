Amwaj Properties PLC is a Jordan-based company engaged in real estate development activities. The Company purchases, sells, manages, invests in, develops and maintains property and real estate. It is involved in residential, commercial and industrial construction projects, and maintenance services, as well as the provision of import and export of construction raw materials and equipment. Amwaj Properties has two wholly owned subsidiaries, namely Yakout Properties Company and Al Siraj Investment and Projects Management Company, both companies are engaged in property and real estate investment activities.

Sector Diversified Investment Services