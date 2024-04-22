AMWAJ PROPERTIES
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: AMWAJ PROPERTIES
ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺝﺍﻮﻣﺃ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Date: 21-04-2024 04:10:29 PM
PM 04:10:29 2024-04-21 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
The Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting of AMWAJ
-04-21 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺝﺍﻮﻣﺃ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺕﺪﻘﻋ
PROPERTIES was held on 14:00 On 21-04-2024 at
ﻥﻮﺴﻳﺩﺍﺭ ﻕﺪﻨﻓ ﻲﻓ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﻱﺩﺎﻋ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺎﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ 14:00 ﻰﻠﻋ 2024
Radisson Blu Hotel,Amman Galleria Mall. The
.% 69.823 ﺭﻮﻀﺣ ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑﻭ ﻝﻮﻣ ﺎﻳﺮﻴﻟﺎﺟ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ- ﻮﻠﺑ
shareholders participation in the General Assembly
Meeting was 69.823%.
Subject: Decreasing the company's Capital
ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺍﺭ ﺾﻴﻔﺨﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
The General Assembly approved the decrease of the
ﻦﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﺳﺃﺭ ﺾﻴﻔﺨﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺖﻘﻓﺍﻭ ﺚﻴﺣ
company's capital from 30000000 to 8051206 through:
ﻦﻋ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ,ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ/ﻢﻬﺳ 8051206 ﻰﻟﺇ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ/ﻢﻬﺳ 30000000
:ﻖﻳﺮﻃ
The Capital Decrease Method
ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺃﺭ ﺾﻴﻔﺨﺗ ﺔﻘﻳﺮﻃ
Amortization of the accumulated losses
ﺔﻤﻛﺍﺮﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺮﺋﺎﺴﺨﻟﺍ ﺀﺎﻔﻃﺇ
21,948,794 ﺔﻐﻟﺎﺒﻟﺍ ﺔﻤﻛﺍﺮﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺮﺋﺎﺴﺨﻟﺍ ﺀﺎﻔﻃﺍ
Subject: Amendment of the Company's Article and
ﻲﺳﺎﺳﻷﺍ ﺎﻬﻣﺎﻈﻧﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺪﻘﻋ ﻞﻳﺪﻌﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Memorandum of Association
The General Assembly approved the amendment of the
ﺎﻬﻣﺎﻈﻧﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺪﻘﻋ ﻞﻳﺪﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺖﻘﻓﺍﻭ ﺚﻴﺣ
Company's Article and Memorandum of Association
ﻲﺳﺎﺳﻷﺍ
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: Saed khazaleh
Saed khazaleh :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
