AMWAJ PROPERTIES

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: AMWAJ PROPERTIES

ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺝﺍﻮﻣﺃ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 24-09-2023 10:02:40 AM

AM 10:02:40 2023-09-24 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Trading in securities

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻷﺎﺑ ﻝﻭﺍﺪﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Kindly be informed that Arab Falcon For Development

ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻡﺎﻗ ﺪﻗ ﺔﻴﻤﻨﺘﻠﻟ ﻲﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻘﺼﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ

purchased/sold on the 31-08-2023 shares from company

(10090)ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺝﺍﻮﻣﺃ ﻲﻓ ﻢﻬﺳﺍ ﻊﻴﺑ /ﺀﺍﺮﺸﺑ 2023-08-31

AMWAJ PROPERTIES(10090).

.ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺍ ﺢﺿﻮﻣ ﻮﻫ ﺎﻤﻛﻭ

Following are the details as below.

Type of

Number

Total

Percentag

ﺔﺒﺴﻧ

ﺩﺪﻌﻟﺍ

ﺩﺪﻋ

ﻉﻮﻧ

transactio

Of Share

number of

e of

ﺔﻴﻜﻠﻤﻟﺍ

ﻲﻟﺎﻤﺟﻹﺍ

ﻢﻬﺳﻻﺍ

ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ

n

Transacte

shares

ownershi

ﺪﻌﺑ

ﻢﻬﺳﻸﻟ

ﺔﻟﻭﺍﺪﺘﻤﻟﺍ

d

held

p after

ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ

ﻆﻔﺘﺤﻤﻟﺍ

transactio

ﺎﻬﺑ

n

0.000%

210

510000

ﻊﻴﺑ

Sale

510000

210

0.000%

Relation to the company

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻊﻣ ﺔﻗﻼﻌﻟﺍ

Executive Management

ﺔﻳﺬﻴﻔﻨﺗ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Name: Saed khazaleh

Saed khazaleh :ﻢﺳﻻﺍ

Position:

Accountant

ﺐﺳﺎﺤﻣ

:ﺐﺼﻨﻤﻟﺍ

