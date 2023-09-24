AMWAJ PROPERTIES
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: AMWAJ PROPERTIES
ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺝﺍﻮﻣﺃ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Date: 24-09-2023 10:02:40 AM
AM 10:02:40 2023-09-24 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Subject: Trading in securities
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻷﺎﺑ ﻝﻭﺍﺪﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Kindly be informed that Arab Falcon For Development
ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻡﺎﻗ ﺪﻗ ﺔﻴﻤﻨﺘﻠﻟ ﻲﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻘﺼﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ
purchased/sold on the 31-08-2023 shares from company
(10090)ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺝﺍﻮﻣﺃ ﻲﻓ ﻢﻬﺳﺍ ﻊﻴﺑ /ﺀﺍﺮﺸﺑ 2023-08-31
AMWAJ PROPERTIES(10090).
.ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺍ ﺢﺿﻮﻣ ﻮﻫ ﺎﻤﻛﻭ
Following are the details as below.
Type of
Number
Total
Percentag
ﺔﺒﺴﻧ
ﺩﺪﻌﻟﺍ
ﺩﺪﻋ
ﻉﻮﻧ
transactio
Of Share
number of
e of
ﺔﻴﻜﻠﻤﻟﺍ
ﻲﻟﺎﻤﺟﻹﺍ
ﻢﻬﺳﻻﺍ
ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ
n
Transacte
shares
ownershi
ﺪﻌﺑ
ﻢﻬﺳﻸﻟ
ﺔﻟﻭﺍﺪﺘﻤﻟﺍ
d
held
p after
ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ
ﻆﻔﺘﺤﻤﻟﺍ
transactio
ﺎﻬﺑ
n
0.000%
210
510000
ﻊﻴﺑ
Sale
510000
210
0.000%
Relation to the company
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻊﻣ ﺔﻗﻼﻌﻟﺍ
Executive Management
ﺔﻳﺬﻴﻔﻨﺗ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Name: Saed khazaleh
Saed khazaleh :ﻢﺳﻻﺍ
Position:
Accountant
ﺐﺳﺎﺤﻣ
:ﺐﺼﻨﻤﻟﺍ
Page 1 of 1
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Amwaj Properties plc published this content on 24 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2023 07:21:08 UTC.