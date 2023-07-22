In today's fast-paced world, health-conscious choices are becoming increasingly important. Little wonder that instead of sugary beverages, healthier drinks such as the traditional green and white teas once consumed by our ancestors have enjoyed a resurgence.

Beyond their soothing effect, exquisite flavours and aromatic qualities, both green tea and white tea offer a multitude of health benefits. Let's delve into the advantages of drinking green tea and white tea - and how you can easily make them a regular part of your daily routine.

Tea provides powerful antioxidant properties

Both green tea and white tea are renowned for their abundant antioxidant content. Antioxidants are essential for fighting free radicals which can cause cell damage and lead to various health issues. The high concentration of polyphenols in green tea and white tea helps to neutralise harmful free radicals1,2.

Tea supports healthy metabolism and weight management

If you're looking to shed a few kilos or maintain a healthy weight, incorporating green tea and white tea into your daily routine can be a wise choice. These teas have been shown to increase metabolism1 and enhance fat oxidation1. The catechins in green and white tea help stimulate the body's thermogenic processes1, promoting the burning of calories and aiding in weight loss efforts.

Tea enhances brain function and mental well-being

Green tea and white tea both contain caffeine, which boosts brain function1 and improves mental alertness1. Theanine in these teas further enhances cognitive function1, leading to improved productivity and well-being.

Tea helps strengthen the immune system

Maintaining a robust immune system is crucial for keeping the body in optimal health. Green tea and white tea are rich in antioxidants, vitamins (such as vitamins C and E), and other beneficial compounds that support immune system function1,2.

Tea keeps you looking younger

The high antioxidant content in green tea and white tea helps fight oxidative stress to prevent premature ageing of the skin1. Regular consumption can lead to improved skin elasticity1 and a healthier complexion.

Sip your way to a healthier lifestyle

Plant To Table by Nutrilite provides an easy way to experience the countless benefits of green tea and white tea. Featuring two blends of traditional ingredients renowned for their natural properties, our teas are made with advanced freeze-dried technology to preserve flavour, aroma and nutrients, with 5-7x more concentration in a convenient powder form.

Choose the White Tea Mix with Chrysanthemum & Goji Berry to relax your mind and body, thanks to white tea and chrysanthemum from China's Zhejiang province and goji berry from Ningxia Hui.

Chrysanthemum and goji berry provide anti-inflammatory benefits for the respiratory tract, the release of eye stress as well as wellness enhancement2,3. In addition, chrysanthemum contains calming Flavonoids-Luteoloside to help you relax3.

Alternatively, there's the Green Tea Mix with Rose to refresh your senses, with fragrant roses from China's Wuhan province blended with freshly plucked green tea from Zhejiang.

Rose's polyphenols-phenolic acids are rich in antioxidants to revitalise and promote good skin4.

Isn't it time you treated yourself to a nice cup of tea? Get brewing at Amway.my today!

