AMYLYX PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(AMLX)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:59:09 2023-02-14 am EST
36.94 USD   +3.01%
09:22aAmylyx Pharmaceuticals : Corporate Presentation February 2023
06:35aAmylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
02/07Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals : Corporate Presentation February 2023

02/14/2023 | 09:22am EST
Investor Presentation

February 2023

photo in memory of Mick, a husband and father, who was a gifted tattoo artist and musician

Disclaimer

Statements contained in this presentation regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential approval of AMX0035 for the treatment of ALS in countries other than Canada and the United States; the potential of AMX0035 as a treatment for ALS and the Company's plans to explore the use of AMX0035 for other neurodegenerative diseases; the potential market acceptance and market opportunity for RELYVRIO™; the Company's ability to make RELYVRIO available commercially in the United States, as well as access to and coverage for RELYVRIO; and expectations regarding our longer-term strategy. Any forward-looking statements in this presentation are based on management's current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risks that contribute to the uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements include: the success, cost, and timing of Amylyx' program development activities, Amylyx' ability to successfully launch RELYVRIO in the United States, Amylyx' ability to execute on its commercial and regulatory strategy, regulatory developments, expectations regarding the timing of EMA review of AMX0035 for the treatment of ALS, Amylyx' ability to fund operations, and the impact that the ongoing COVID- 19 pandemic will have on Amylyx' operations, as well as the risks and uncertainties set forth in Amylyx' United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including Amylyx' Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and subsequent filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements contained in this presentation speak only as of the date on which they were made. Amylyx undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

2

3

Amylyx Highlights

1st

RELYVRIO™ and ALBRIOZA™

RELYVRIO (sodium phenylbutyrate

and taurursodiol) and ALBRIOZA

(sodium phenylbutyrate and

ursodoxicoltaurine) are the first drug

to show statistically significant

functional benefit and observed

survival benefit in ALS

Strong Global IP Position

Composition of matter patents issued; orphan and NCE exclusivity expected

Now approved in the United States and Canada

Pending regulatory decisions in Europe - filing supported by robust Phase 2 clinical data published in NEJM

FEB

June

SEP

2022

2022

2022

MAA

ALBRIOZA™

RELYVRIO™

approved for use

validated

approved

with conditions

3

Why ALS

We need to work on the ALS clock… I lost the privilege of working on the human clock on January 6, 2018. My clock is a lot faster.

Sandy Morris, 51-year-old mother of three, person who lived with ALS

4

ALS is Relentlessly Progressive and Universally Fatal Despite Two FDA-approved Therapies

Significant unmet need for new treatment options

ALS leads to deteriorating muscle function, the inability to move and speak, respiratory paralysis, and death1,2

photo in memory of Eric, a husband and father, who was a courageous skydiver and Army veteran

>90%

of people living with ALS have no family history of the disease

~50%

of people with ALS will pass away in about 2 years from diagnosis3

References: 1. Brown RH, Al-ChalabiA. N Engl J Med. 2017;377(2):162-172. 2. Al-ChalabiA, et al. Lancet Neurol. 2016;15(11):1182-1194. 3. Knibb JA, Keren N, Kulka A, et al. J Neurol Neurosurg Psychiatry. 2016;87(12):1361-1367.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 14 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2023 14:21:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on AMYLYX PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3,12 M - -
Net income 2022 -207 M - -
Net cash 2022 132 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -10,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 376 M 2 376 M -
EV / Sales 2022 719x
EV / Sales 2023 14,2x
Nbr of Employees 237
Free-Float 75,4%
Chart AMYLYX PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends AMYLYX PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 35,86 $
Average target price 48,80 $
Spread / Average Target 36,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joshua B. Cohen Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Justin Klee Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
James M. Frates Chief Financial Officer
George M. Milne Chairman
Patrick D. Yeramian Chief Medical Officer & Global Head-Clinical R&D
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMYLYX PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-2.95%2 376
CSL LIMITED5.99%102 381
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-1.71%45 076
BIOGEN INC.3.39%41 827
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.7.85%34 772
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.7.17%22 076