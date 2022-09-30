Advanced search
    AMLX   US03237H1014

AMYLYX PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(AMLX)
09/30/2022
30.19 USD   +3.28%
08:44aAmylyx Pharmaceuticals : Relyvrio™ FDA Approval Conference Call Presentation
PU
07:51aAmylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:59aAmylyx Pharmaceuticals' Drug Treating Lou Gehrig's Disease Gets FDA Nod; Stock Jumps in Pre-Market Trading
MT
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals : Relyvrio™ FDA Approval Conference Call Presentation

09/30/2022 | 08:44am EDT
FDA Approval

Conference Call

September 30, 2022

photo in memory of Mick, a husband and father, who was a gifted tattoo artist and musician

Amylyx Participants

Justin Klee

Josh Cohen

Margaret Olinger

James Frates

Co-CEO

Co-CEO

Global Head of

Chief Financial Officer

Commercial & CCO

Disclaimer

Statements contained in this presentation regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential approval of AMX0035 for the treatment of ALS in countries other than Canada and the United States; the potential of AMX0035 as a treatment for ALS and the Company's plans to explore the use of AMX0035 for other neurodegenerative diseases; the potential market acceptance and market opportunity for RELYVRIO™; the Company's ability to make RELYVRIO available commercially in the United States, as well as access to and coverage for RELYVRIO; and expectations regarding our longer-term strategy. Any forward-looking statements in this presentation are based on management's current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risks that contribute to the uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements include: the success, cost, and timing of Amylyx' program development activities, Amylyx' ability to successfully launch RELYVRIO in the United States, Amylyx' ability to execute on its commercial and regulatory strategy, regulatory developments, expectations regarding the timing of EMA review of AMX0035 for the treatment of ALS, Amylyx' ability to fund operations, and the impact that the ongoing COVID- 19 pandemic will have on Amylyx' operations, as well as the risks and uncertainties set forth in Amylyx' United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including Amylyx' Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and subsequent filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements contained in this presentation speak only as of the date on which they were made. Amylyx undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Our mission is to one day end the suffering caused by neurodegenerative diseases.

Every day, we strive for better therapies.

is approved in the

United States

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 30 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2022 12:43:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
