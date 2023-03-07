Advanced search
AMYLYX PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on March 13, 2023

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMLX) (“Amylyx” or the “Company”) will report its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results on Monday, March 13, 2023, following the close of the U.S. financial markets. Amylyx’ senior management team will host a conference call and audio webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the financial results and other company updates.

To access the conference call, please dial (833) 816-1395 (U.S.) or +1 (412) 317-0488 (international) at least 10 minutes prior to the start time and ask to be joined into the Amylyx Pharmaceuticals call. A live audio webcast of the call will be available under “Events and Presentations” in the Investor section of the Company’s website, https://investors.amylyx.com/news-events/events. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for 90 days following the event.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is committed to supporting and creating more moments for the neurodegenerative disease community through the discovery and development of innovative new treatments. Amylyx is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts and has operations in Canada and EMEA. For more information, visit amylyx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter. For investors, please visit investors.amylyx.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4,41 M - -
Net income 2022 -207 M - -
Net cash 2022 111 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -9,77x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 289 M 2 289 M -
EV / Sales 2022 493x
EV / Sales 2023 13,3x
Nbr of Employees 237
Free-Float 75,4%
Managers and Directors
Joshua B. Cohen Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Justin Klee Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
James M. Frates Chief Financial Officer
George M. Milne Chairman
Patrick D. Yeramian Chief Medical Officer & Global Head-Clinical R&D
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMYLYX PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-6.50%2 289
CSL LIMITED2.34%95 561
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-2.44%43 927
BIOGEN INC.-2.41%39 047
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-4.34%30 841
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.-0.25%20 229