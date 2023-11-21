Communiqué officiel de AMYLYX PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMLX) (“Amylyx” or the “Company”) today announced that Joshua Cohen and Justin Klee, Co-CEOs of Amylyx, will participate in the 6th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference. The conference is being conducted in-person in Miami, Florida and the fireside chat will take place on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at 2:10pm ET.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed under “Events and Presentations” in the Investor section of the Company’s website, https://investors.amylyx.com/news-events/events, and will be available for replay for 90 days following the event.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is committed to supporting and creating more moments for the neurodegenerative disease community through the discovery and development of innovative new treatments. Amylyx is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts and has operations in Canada and EMEA. For more information, visit amylyx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X, formerly known as Twitter. For investors, please visit investors.amylyx.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231121828203/en/