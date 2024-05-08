Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMLX) (“Amylyx” or the “Company”) today announced that Joshua Cohen and Justin Klee, Co-CEOs of Amylyx, and Camille L. Bedrosian, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Amylyx, will participate in the 2024 Bank of America Health Care Conference. The conference is being conducted in-person in Las Vegas, Nevada, and the fireside chat will take place on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, at 8:40 a.m. PT/11:40 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed under “Events” in the Investor section of the Company’s website, https://investors.amylyx.com/news-events/events, and will be available for replay for 90 days following the event.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is committed to supporting and creating more moments for the neurodegenerative disease community through the discovery and development of innovative new treatments. Amylyx is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, visit amylyx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X, formerly known as Twitter. For investors, please visit investors.amylyx.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240508136396/en/