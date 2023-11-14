The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Amylyx” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AMLX). The investigation concerns whether Amylyx and/or certain of its officers have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On November 9, 2023, Amylyx issued a press release announcing its third quarter of 2023 results, including third quarter GAAP earnings-per-share of $0.30, missing consensus estimates by $0.12. The same day, Investor’s Business Daily published an article entitled “Amylyx Crashes 27% As New ALS Drug Faces A Barrage Of Troubles.” The article cited an ISI analyst, who questioned Amylyx’s claim that the number of new patients starting treatment with its approved drug Relyvrio for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (a/k/a Lou Gehrig’s disease) was “steady” despite seeing patients drop off of its Relyvrio treatment after six months. Specifically, the analyst noted that the Company had blocked analysts from seeing Relyvrio prescription data in the summer of 2023. On this news, the price of Amylyx shares declined by $5.74 per share, or approximately 31.89%, from $18.00 per share to close at $12.26 on November 9, 2023.

