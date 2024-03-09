Gibbs Law Group reminds investors that a lawsuit has been filed against Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Amylyx Pharmaceuticals”) (NASDAQ: AMLX), on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired shares between November 11, 2022, and November 8, 2023.

What Should Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Investors Do?

If you invested in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, visit our website by clicking here, or call us toll-free at (888) 410-2925 to discuss how you may be able to recover your losses. Our investigation concerns whether Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has violated federal securities laws by providing false or misleading statements to investors.

What is the Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Lawsuit About?

The lawsuit alleges, among other things, that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals “overstated RELYVRIO’s commercial prospects,” and prescription rate, and then “attempted to hide the foregoing negative trends from investors and the market by blocking analysts from viewing RELYVRIO’s prescription.”

Previously, on November 9, 2023, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals announced its 2023 Q3 financial results and hosted a conference call to discuss these results. During the call, the company revealed that despite “a steady cadence of new prescriptions written in the third quarter,” for RELYVRIO, its approved drug for ALS, its “results were impacted by a number of factors” including a slowdown in net adds “primarily driven by increased discontinuations for a variety of reasons.” Company management also stated that “60% of people taking RELYVRIO remain on therapy six months after initiation in the U.S.” That same day, Investor’s Business Daily published an article addressing the disappointing financial results, noting that an analyst disputed Amylyx’s claim that the number of new patients starting treatment with RELYVRIO was “steady,” because his “math suggest[ed] otherwise,” and “Amylyx blocked analysts from seeing RELYVRIO’s prescription data” during the summer of 2023.

Then, on March 8, 2024, Amylyx announced topline results from a 48-week trial of RELYVRIO, concluding that “[the] study did not meet prespecified primary or secondary endpoints.” Additionally, the company disclosed that it is pausing promotion of RELYVRIO and will announce further plans for the drug within eight weeks, “which may include voluntarily withdrawing” it from the market.

Following this announcement, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals shares plummeted over 81% in intraday trading on March 8, 2024, causing significant harm to investors.

