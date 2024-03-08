3M Board Approves Healthcare Unit Spinoff

The St. Paul, Minn.-based company said that the spinoff of the unit, which will be called Solventum Corp., would occur on April 1.

Eli Lilly Alzheimer's Drug Delayed as FDA Plans Advisory Panel Meeting

The timing of the agency's expected action on the donanemab drug would be postponed beyond the first quarter, the company said.

Microsoft Says Russian-Sponsored Hackers Still Using Stolen Data

The company said the group has used the information taken from email accounts to access its source code repositories and internal systems.

Unless You're Nvidia, the AI Chip Business Is Complicated

Broadcom and Marvell shares have surged on AI hype, but other chip segments weigh on results.

Rivian Follows Tesla's Lead, but Is It Too Late?

While the EV startup can serve more customers with a $45,000 sport-utility vehicle, the market is getting crowded.

Rite Aid Delays Severance Payments to Laid-Off Employees

The bankrupt drugstore chain has informed former employees that the company has decided to delay severance payments due this week to preserve cash.

BP Claws Back $2.3 Million From Ex-CEO

BP clawed back a further $2.3 million from ex-boss Bernard Looney's remuneration package following his dismissal in December.

Prada Soars After Jump in Sales, Profit

Prada gained about $2.7 billion in market value after annual profit and sales surged past analysts' expectations, outperforming other European luxury-goods firms that are grappling with a slowdown in the industry.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock drops 80% after ALS drug fails late-stage trial

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals shares dropped more than 80% early Friday after the company said its ALS treatment Relyvrio failed a late-stage trial and may be pulled from the market.

Airlines Train Pilots to Manage GPS Tampering

Incidents of GPS spoofing and jamming started rising in 2022, often near conflict zones.

