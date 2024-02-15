The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Amylyx” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AMLX) securities between November 11, 2022 and November 8, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Amylyx investors have until April 9, 2024 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On November 9, 2023, Amylyx released its third quarter 2023 financial results, missing GAAP earnings per share consensus estimates by approximately 29%. The Company stated that results were impacted by a “slowdown in net adds” for its ALS treatment, RELYVRIO, which “was primarily driven by increased discontinuations for a variety of reasons” with only “60% of people taking RELYVRIO remain[ing] on therapy six months after initiation in the U.S.”

That same day, Investor’s Business Daily published an article alleging, among other things, that Amylyx had blocked analysts from viewing RELYVRIO’s prescription data in the summer of 2023.

On this news, Amylyx’s stock price fell $5.74, or 31.9%, to close at $12.26 per share on November 9, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Defendants had overstated RELYVRIO’s commercial prospects; (2) patients were discontinuing treatment with RELYVRIO after six months; (3) the rate at which new patients were starting treatment with RELYVRIO was decreasing; (4) accordingly, Defendants had also overstated RELYVRIO’s prescription rate; (5) Defendants attempted to hide the foregoing negative trends from investors and the market by blocking analysts from viewing RELYVRIO’s prescription data; and (6) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

