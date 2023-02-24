Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Amyris, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    AMRS   US03236M2008

AMYRIS, INC.

(AMRS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-24 pm EST
1.270 USD   -3.79%
Inside Our Partnership With Givaudan : expanding access to our hero ingredients and innovative technology
PU
02/22Amyris to Sell Cosmetic Ingredients to Givaudan; Amyris Shares Rise
MT
02/22Amyris, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Inside our partnership with Givaudan: expanding access to our hero ingredients and innovative technology

02/24/2023 | 04:12pm EST
This week we announced an exciting new partnership with Givaudan, the world's leader in flavors and fragrances, licensing them the right to commercialize our Neossance Squalane and Hemisqualane ingredients. The agreement also includes collaboration for new ingredient innovation.

Our mission at Amyris is to transform the beauty industry with superior-performing ingredients that are safe for the consumer, more sustainable for the environment and ethically sourced. This is what today's consumers are increasingly demanding.

Amyris' sustainable ingredients are already found in 80% of the beauty category segments and used by nine out of the world's top 10 beauty companies.

This agreement is an important step in Amyris' evolution-enabling Givaudan to commercialize our most innovative cosmetic active ingredients allows us to maintain laser-focus on what we do best: using biotechnology and our proprietary fermentation platform to manufacture the best performing ingredients.

We look forward to a clean future together with Givaudan.

Mike Rytokoski is President, Consumer Accelerator. He holds over 30 years of international business experience, having led and grown businesses like Dove, Ponds, Axe, Rexona, and Burt's Bees in Europe, Asia, North America, and South America.

Disclaimer

Amyris Inc. published this content on 24 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2023 21:11:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 298 M - -
Net income 2022 -467 M - -
Net Debt 2022 753 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,94x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 480 M 480 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,14x
EV / Sales 2023 2,46x
Nbr of Employees 980
Free-Float 64,4%
