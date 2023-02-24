Inside our partnership with Givaudan: expanding access to our hero ingredients and innovative technology

This week we announced an exciting new partnership with Givaudan, the world's leader in flavors and fragrances, licensing them the right to commercialize our Neossance Squalane and Hemisqualane ingredients. The agreement also includes collaboration for new ingredient innovation.

Our mission at Amyris is to transform the beauty industry with superior-performing ingredients that are safe for the consumer, more sustainable for the environment and ethically sourced. This is what today's consumers are increasingly demanding.

Amyris' sustainable ingredients are already found in 80% of the beauty category segments and used by nine out of the world's top 10 beauty companies.

This agreement is an important step in Amyris' evolution-enabling Givaudan to commercialize our most innovative cosmetic active ingredients allows us to maintain laser-focus on what we do best: using biotechnology and our proprietary fermentation platform to manufacture the best performing ingredients.

We look forward to a clean future together with Givaudan.

Mike Rytokoski is President, Consumer Accelerator. He holds over 30 years of international business experience, having led and grown businesses like Dove, Ponds, Axe, Rexona, and Burt's Bees in Europe, Asia, North America, and South America.