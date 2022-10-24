Advanced search
    AMRS   US03236M2008

AMYRIS, INC.

(AMRS)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:04 2022-10-24 pm EDT
2.415 USD   -2.62%
Introducing EcoFabulous: Launching a New Generation of Clean Beauty

10/24/2022 | 02:52pm EDT
Gen Z and Zillennials are uniquely fabulous. Constituting over a quarter of the population in the U.S., they are the most diverse generation in our nation's history and have a deep commitment to people and the planet. We respect their commitment to strong community values: Gen Z and Zillennial consumers tend to shop around, buy second-hand, choose vegan and plant-based, and support local businesses.

More than their predecessors, this generation demands sustainability which research suggests is a driving factor for 60% of Gen Z consumers. EcoFabulous delivers with a deep commitment to sustainability and eco-friendly practices while also making sure there's no trade-off in terms of quality and efficacy. With thoughtful sourcing and refillable and recyclable packaging, EcoFabulous reinforces that looking great and doing good can be synonymous.

Our products, like everything Amyris develops, are designed with science-first formulas that feature the Amyris ingredients people know and trust.

EcoFabulous launched with our bold and bright collection of seven face oils that are customizable across prevalent skin conditions as well as a lightweight, ultra-hydrating moisturizer that pairs perfectly with each oil. Over the coming months, we will introduce a complexion line with 26 shades along with artist-quality dewy lip gloss, lip and cheek tints, and eyeshadows.

EcoFabulous is clean, transparent, accessible, and fun! The "allclusive" brand is excited to welcome everyone into its EcoFam community, just as they are, offering a unique beauty space for free expression. Please check us out and subscribe to emails and SMS at www.EcoFabulous.com and follow us on TikTok and Instagram to learn more.

Bri Bennett joined Amyris in 2022 as Vice President and General Manager of EcoFabulous, Amyris' newest clean, sustainable color cosmetics and skincare brand that delivers artist-quality products at an accessible price point. Prior to Amyris, Bri spent nearly a decade at Bain & Company, where she focused on focused on growth strategy, digital innovation, product management, human-centered design, and advanced analytics.

Disclaimer

Amyris Inc. published this content on 24 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 October 2022 18:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
10/11Amyris, Inc. and DSM Finance B.V. Enter into Loan and Security Agreement
CI
10/11Amyris Brands Expanding in UK and Europe. Executing on continued accelerated growth and..
PR
10/11Amyris, Inc. Announces Three of Its Consumer Brands Will Be Included in Sephora's Launc..
CI
09/23Insider Sell: Amyris
MT
09/20Insider Sell: Amyris
MT
09/19Piper Sandler Adjusts Amyris' Price Target to $4 From $2.50, Reiterates Neutral Rating
MT
09/14Amyris, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
Analyst Recommendations on AMYRIS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 353 M - -
Net income 2022 -265 M - -
Net Debt 2022 584 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,09x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 802 M 802 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,92x
EV / Sales 2023 2,66x
Nbr of Employees 980
Free-Float 70,6%
Chart AMYRIS, INC.
Amyris, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends AMYRIS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 2,48 $
Average target price 11,12 $
Spread / Average Target 348%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John G. Melo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hermanus Kieftenbeld CFO, Chief Accounting & Administration Officer
Geoffrey Mark Duyk Independent Director
Sunil Chandran Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Eduardo Alvarez Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMYRIS, INC.-54.16%802
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-19.22%74 788
AIR LIQUIDE-12.24%62 429
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-14.44%37 475
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-10.92%26 801
TIANQI LITHIUM CORPORATION-13.47%20 101