  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. AN2 Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANTX   US0373261058

AN2 THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(ANTX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/06 04:00:00 pm EDT
18.82 USD   +3.18%
07:03aAN2 Therapeutics Appoints Maggie FitzPatrick to Its Board of Directors
BU
04/19Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on AN2 Therapeutics With Outperform Rating, $25 Price Target
MT
04/19Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on AN2 Therapeutics With Outperform Rating, $22 Price Target
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AN2 Therapeutics Appoints Maggie FitzPatrick to Its Board of Directors

05/09/2022 | 07:03am EDT
AN2 Therapeutics, Inc., (NASDAQ: ANTX) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for rare, chronic, and serious infectious diseases with high unmet needs, today announced the appointment of Maggie FitzPatrick to its Board of Directors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220509005229/en/

Maggie FitzPatrick, Board of Directors, AN2 Therapeutics, Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)

Maggie FitzPatrick, Board of Directors, AN2 Therapeutics, Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)

Maggie FitzPatrick is a highly accomplished corporate affairs executive who has led global communications and public affairs at leading healthcare companies, including Johnson & Johnson and Cigna.

“As a recognized leader in the area of corporate affairs, marketing and business operations, Maggie FitzPatrick has developed and executed high-impact programs for some of the world’s most successful companies,” said Eric Easom, President and Chief Executive Officer of AN2 Therapeutics. “We welcome Maggie to our board and look forward to benefitting from her tremendous experience as we work to positively impact the health of patients with rare, chronic and serious infectious diseases around the world.”

Ms. FitzPatrick has served in leadership positions in the public, private and non-profit sectors and brings a breadth of experience in healthcare, climate change and global health. Before starting her own consultancy, she led corporate affairs, marketing and philanthropy for Exelon, a Fortune 200 clean energy provider. Prior to Exelon, she led global communications and public affairs at Johnson & Johnson. Before Johnson & Johnson, she served as Chief Communications Officer and president of the Foundation at Cigna, a multinational health services and insurance corporation.

Ms. FitzPatrick is a member of the board of directors at VistaGen Therapeutics, a NASDAQ listed, late-stage central nervous system-focused biopharmaceutical company. She was named one of the most influential global communications professionals in multiple years by PR Week Magazine and recognized as a top c-suite executive by Washington Business Journal in 2019. Ms. FitzPatrick holds a Bachelor of Arts in English and Public Policy from Syracuse University and a Master of Arts in Public Policy from The George Washington University. She completed the board directorship program at the Harvard Business School and is certified as a corporate director by the National Association of Corporate Directors. Appointed in 2020 by Mayor Muriel Bowser and approved by the Council of the District of Columbia, Ms. FitzPatrick serves as Commissioner and Vice Chairperson of the DC Commission on the Arts and Humanities.

About AN2 Therapeutics, Inc.

AN2 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for rare, chronic, and serious infectious diseases with high unmet needs. AN2 is developing epetraborole, a once-daily oral treatment for patients with NTM lung disease, a rare, chronic and progressive infectious disease caused by bacteria known as mycobacteria that leads to irreversible lung damage and can be fatal. For more information, visit www.an2therapeutics.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on AN2 THERAPEUTICS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -39,0 M - -
Net cash 2022 105 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -7,66x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 353 M 353 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 22
Free-Float 87,0%
Technical analysis trends AN2 THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 18,82 $
Average target price 24,67 $
Spread / Average Target 31,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric Easom President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lucy O. Day Chief Financial Officer
Joseph S. Zakrzewski Chairman
Paul Eckburg Chief Medical Officer
Kabeer Aziz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AN2 THERAPEUTICS, INC.0.00%342
MODERNA, INC.-47.08%56 490
LONZA GROUP AG-27.42%42 679
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-24.21%40 756
SEAGEN INC.-20.16%23 689
CELLTRION, INC.-14.39%18 552