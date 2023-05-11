Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. AN2 Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANTX   US0373261058

AN2 THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(ANTX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-11 pm EDT
5.060 USD   -0.20%
04:20pAN2 Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Recent Highlights
BU
05/01AN2 Therapeutics to Present at JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference
BU
04/10AN2 Therapeutics Files $300 Million Mixed-Securities Shelf
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AN2 Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Recent Highlights

05/11/2023 | 04:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

  • Nearly 80 clinical sites active in pivotal Phase 2/3 trial of epetraborole in treatment-refractory Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease

AN2 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for rare, chronic, and serious infectious diseases with high unmet needs, today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

“In the first quarter we continued to advance our pivotal Phase 2/3 trial evaluating epetraborole for treatment-refractory MAC lung disease with a total of nearly 80 clinical sites active worldwide. We are pleased with the momentum we’re seeing in the Asia-Pacific region, particularly at new sites in Japan, South Korea and Australia,” said Eric Easom, Co-Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer. “MAC lung disease, the most common form of nontuberculous mycobacteria, or NTM, lung disease, is a rare, chronic, and progressive disease which leads to irreversible lung disease and can be fatal. We believe epetraborole, as a once-daily, oral treatment with a novel mechanism of action, has the potential to provide significant benefit to patients that are in need of new treatment options.”

First Quarter & Recent Business Updates:

Advanced Epetraborole Pivotal Phase 2/3 Clinical Study.

The Company is currently enrolling its Phase 2/3 pivotal trial evaluating once-daily, oral epetraborole for treatment-refractory MAC lung disease at nearly 80 clinical sites. AN2 expects to complete enrollment in the Phase 2 portion of the pivotal Phase 2/3 clinical trial in approximately mid-2023 and plans to seamlessly begin enrollment of the Phase 3 portion of the trial immediately thereafter. The Company expects to announce top-line data for each of the Phase 2 and Phase 3 portions of the trial approximately nine months after the completion of enrollment in each respective portion of the trial.

Selected First Quarter Financial Results

  • Research and Development (R&D) Expenses: R&D expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2023, were $12.0 million, compared to $5.6 million in the prior year. R&D expenses increased when compared to the same period during 2022 due to increased personnel-related expenses, costs related to chemistry manufacturing and controls, research studies and outside services and consulting expenses, partially offset by lower clinical trials costs. Phase 2/3 clinical trial expenses increased in the first quarter of 2023, but not to the extent of the higher costs of three Phase 1 clinical trials conducted in the first quarter of 2022.
  • General and Administrative (G&A) Expenses: G&A expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2023, were $4.1 million, compared to $2.1 million in the prior year. G&A expenses increased when compared to the same period during 2022 due to increased personnel-related costs, insurance and other expenses, professional services, and consulting and outside services to support the Company’s ongoing operations.
  • Other Income, Net: Other income, net was $0.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to $0.03 million in the prior year.
  • Net Loss: Net loss was $15.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to $7.7 million in the prior year.
  • Cash Position: Cash, cash equivalents and investments totaled $88.5 million at March 31, 2023, which the company expects will be sufficient to fund its operating expenses through mid-2024.

About AN2 Therapeutics, Inc.

AN2 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for rare, chronic, and serious infectious diseases with high unmet needs. Our initial candidate is epetraborole, which we are studying as a once-daily, oral treatment with a novel mechanism of action for patients with NTM lung disease, a rare, chronic, and progressive infectious disease caused by bacteria known as mycobacteria, that leads to irreversible lung damage and can be fatal. For more information, please visit our website at www.an2therapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the timing, progress, and anticipated results from AN2's Phase 2/3 pivotal clinical trial; AN2's anticipated progress, business plans, business strategy and planned clinical trials; the potential clinical benefits and therapeutic potential of epetraborole; AN2's estimated cash runway and the timing of use of its capital resources; and other statements that are not historical fact. These statements are based on AN2's current estimates, expectations, plans, objectives, and intentions, are not guarantees of future performance and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, but are not limited to, macroeconomic conditions; AN2's ability to progress enrollment in its Phase 2/3 pivotal clinical trial of epetraborole; timely enrollment of patients in its current and future clinical trials; the potential for results from clinical trials to differ from preclinical, early clinical, preliminary or expected results; significant adverse events, toxicities or other undesirable side effects associated with AN2's product candidate; the significant uncertainty associated with AN2's product candidate ever receiving any regulatory approvals; the sufficiency of AN2's capital resources and need for additional capital to achieve its goals; and other risks, including those described under the heading “Risk Factors” in AN2's reports to be filed with the SEC, including AN2’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. These filings, when available, are available on the investor relations section of our website at https://investor.an2therapeutics.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and AN2 undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)

.

Three Months Ended
March 31,

2023

2022

Operating expenses:
Research and development

$

11,985

 

$

5,633

 

General and administrative

 

4,054

 

 

2,050

 

Total operating expenses

 

16,039

 

 

7,683

 

Loss from operations

 

(16,039

)

 

(7,683

)

Other income, net

 

716

 

 

28

 

Net loss

 

(15,323

)

 

(7,655

)

Accretion to redemption value and cumulative dividends on preferred stock

 

-

 

 

(1,820

)

Net loss attributable to common stockholders

$

(15,323

)

$

(9,475

)

Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted

$

(0.79

)

$

(2.98

)

Weighted-average number of shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted

 

19,385,646

 

 

3,180,717

 

Other comprehensive loss:
Unrealized gain (loss) on investments

 

199

 

 

(131

)

Comprehensive loss

$

(15,124

)

$

(7,786

)

 
 
AN2 THERAPEUTICS, INC.
CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)

 

March 31,
2023
(unaudited)		 December 31,
2022
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents

$

26,709

 

$

27,219

 

Short-term investments

 

61,806

 

 

68,840

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

1,801

 

 

2,562

 

Deferred offering costs

 

48

 

 

-

 

Long-term investments

 

-

 

 

3,219

 

Other assets, long-term

 

720

 

 

720

 

Total assets

$

91,084

 

$

102,560

 

 
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Accounts payable

$

3,545

 

$

2,122

 

Other current liabilities

 

5,021

 

 

5,064

 

Other liabilities, long-term

 

1

 

 

2

 

Total liabilities

 

8,567

 

 

7,188

 

Stockholders' equity

 

82,517

 

 

95,372

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

91,084

 

$

102,560

 

 


© Business Wire 2023
All news about AN2 THERAPEUTICS, INC.
04:20pAN2 Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Recent Highlights
BU
05/01AN2 Therapeutics to Present at JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference
BU
04/10AN2 Therapeutics Files $300 Million Mixed-Securities Shelf
MT
03/30Oppenheimer Adjusts AN2 Therapeutics Price Target to $24 From $20, Maintains Outperform..
MT
03/29AN2 THERAPEUTICS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
03/29AN2 Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Recent..
BU
02/28AN2 Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
01/31AN2 Therapeutics to Present at SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference
BU
2022Oppenheimer Adjusts AN2 Therapeutics Price Target to $20 From $22, Maintains Outperform..
MT
2022AN2 THERAPEUTICS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AN2 THERAPEUTICS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 -60,3 M - -
Net cash 2023 45,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -1,66x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 98,5 M 98,5 M -
EV / Sales 2023 -
EV / Sales 2024 -
Nbr of Employees 36
Free-Float 90,5%
Chart AN2 THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
AN2 Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AN2 THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 5,07 $
Average target price 24,50 $
Spread / Average Target 383%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric Easom President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lucy O. Day Chief Financial Officer
Joseph S. Zakrzewski Chairman
Paul Eckburg Chief Medical Officer
Kabeer Aziz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AN2 THERAPEUTICS, INC.-46.80%98
MODERNA, INC.-27.16%49 874
LONZA GROUP AG24.87%47 196
SEAGEN INC.55.62%37 499
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-8.20%34 898
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-12.55%26 271
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer