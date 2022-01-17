ANA : Announces Flight Schedule for FY2022

Log in
ANA HOLDINGS NEWS

ANA Group Announces Flight Schedule for FY2022

  • ANA and Peach jointly developed the FY2022 flight schedule, marking the first time for the companies to jointly develop the operation plan together.
  • For domestic routes, the ANA Group will respond to the expected recovery in demand and maximize profits by cooperating across companies.
  • For international routes, the ANA Group will continue to closely monitor border measures in countries as well as changes in demand in order to respond flexibly to changing trends.
  • Given strong and continued demand for cargo operations, ANA will focus on increasing revenue by maximizing the operation of freighters and utilizing passenger aircraft for cargo operations.

TOKYO, Jan. 18, 2022 - ANA HOLDINGS INC. (hereinafter "ANA HD") has announced its flight schedule for fiscal year 2022 (FY2022).

  • With the new trends in demand amid COVID-19, ANA HD is pursuing transformative measures to shift to a new airline business model. In fiscal 2021, ANA transferred the operation of select routes from ANA service to Peach Aviation Limited (hereinafter "Peach"), which has strengths in catering to leisure demand, and introduced codeshare flights by ANA on Peach operated flights. Developing the FY2022 flight schedule collaboratively enables the ANA Group to offer the best mix of ANA and Peach services depending on route and flight schedule. ANA and Peach will aim to further improve the overall profitability of the ANA Group by leveraging and complementing each other's strengths.
  • For domestic routes, ANA and Peach together plan to offer the same amount of available seat kilometers (ASK) as planned at the beginning of fiscal 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic, as we forecast a recovery in demand. ANA will flexibly capture demand by utilizing larger-sized aircraft, deploying aircraft for international routes, and offering additional flights. Peach will increase flights to capture demand for leisure travel, which is expected to recover at an earlier stage, as ANA and Peach will leverage their strengths to bolster the ANA Group network.
  • For international routes, ANA and Peach will continue to assess border measures in countries and future demand trends. ANA will strive to maximize revenue per flight, for example by capturing connecting passenger demand from Asia to North America as well as cargo demand by temporarily shifting routes from Haneda to Narita. At the same time, ANA will respond flexibly by assessing the flight schedule on a monthly basis according to demand trends. Peach will gradually resume the operation of international routes based on recovery in demand, especially inbound travel to Japan.

1

  • For the freighter routes, ANA will maximize the use of its 11 freighters through its network to operate charter flights and additional flights along with regularly scheduled flights to drive profitability. We will also utilize passenger aircraft to operate cargo flights in order to flexibly capture demand.
  • In order to accurately assess fluctuations in demand amid the impact of COVID-19 and to respond flexibly, ANA and Peach will continue to announce updates to the flight schedule on a monthly basis, and when demand is expected to recover, appropriate action will be taken by utilizing large-sized aircraft and increasing the number of flights.

The key points for the FY2022 are as follows:

ANA

Domestic Routes

  • Based on demand trends and market environment, ANA plans to adjust the number of flights on the following routes. To cater to the convenience of our customers and maintain an appropriate supply and demand balance, we will continue to adjust the flight frequency and operate select routes under a temporary schedule for specific date ranges.
  • At Chubu Airport (Nagoya), while Peach is expanding its network to capture new demand, ANA will be increasing flights on select routes to capture business demand, as part of an initiative to optimize the Group network.
  • As the impact of COVID-19 continues to affect our business, we will continue to monitor demand trends and provide updated flight schedules on a monthly basis.

Routes to be increased

Route

Period for change

Current service*1

New

Notes

Itami = Matsuyama

Mar. 27~

8 roundtrips/day

9 roundtrips/day

Kansai = Miyako

Apr. 29~May 8, Jul.

1 roundtrip/day

2 roundtrips/day

1~Sept. 30

Chubu = Sapporo

Apr. 29~Oct. 29

3 roundtrips/day

4~5 roundtrips/day

*2

Chubu = Sendai

Mar. 27~

2 roundtrips/day

3 roundtrips/day

Chubu = Matsuyama

Mar. 27~

1 roundtrip/day

2 roundtrips/day

Chubu = Miyazaki

Mar. 27~

1 roundtrip/day

2~3 roundtrips/day

*3

Chubu = Okinawa

Mar. 27~

2 roundtrips/day

2~4 roundtrips/day

*4

Fukuoka = Okinawa

Mar. 27~

7 roundtrips/day

7~8 roundtrips/day

*5

Sendai = Sapporo

Mar. 27~

1 roundtrip/day

3 roundtrips/day

Routes to be temporarily increased for specific date ranges

Route

Period for change

Current service*1

New

Notes

Itami = Ishigaki

Aug. 5~15

-

1 roundtrip/day

Chubu = Asahikawa

Jul. 15~Sept. 30

-

1 roundtrip/day

Chubu = Memanbetsu

Jul. 15~Sept. 30

-

1 roundtrip/day

Fukuoka = Miyako

Aug. 5~15

-

1 roundtrip/day

2

Shizuoka = Sapporo

Apr. 29~May 8, Jul.

-

1 roundtrip/day

15~Sept. 30

Shizuoka = Okinawa

Apr. 29~May 8, Jul.

-

1 roundtrip/day

15~Sept. 30

Okayama = Sapporo

Jul. 15~Oct. 29

-

1 roundtrip/day

Nagasaki = Okinawa

Aug. 5~15

-

1 roundtrip/day

Routes to be reduced

Route

Period for change

Current service*1

New

Notes

Itami = Okinawa

Mar. 27~

5 roundtrips/day

4~5 roundtrips/day

*6

Kansai = Sapporo

Apr. 4~Jun. 30

4 roundtrips/day

2~4 roundtrips/day

*7

Kansai = Okinawa

Apr. 4~May 31

4 roundtrips/day

3~4 roundtrips/day

*8

Okinawa = Ishigaki

Mar. 27~

7 roundtrips/day

6 roundtrips/day

  1. The number of flights for the current service are according to the fiscal year 2021 flight schedule for the second half. The actual number of flights may differ based on flight reductions due to COVID-19.
  2. For Apr. 29-Jul. 14 and Oct. 1-29, the frequency will be 4 roundtrips/day, and 5 roundtrips/day between Jul. 15-Sept. 30.
  3. For Mar. 27-Aug. 4 and Aug. 16-Oct .29, the frequency will be 2 roundtrips/day, and 3 roundtrips/day between Aug. 5-15.
  4. For Aug. 8-15 and Sep. 27, the frequency will be 4 roundtrips/day. For Mar. 27, Apr.13, 15-16,20-21,
    29-May.8,11-14, 16, 18, 20, 24-28,30-31, June. 2-3, 6, 8-11,14-18,21-22, 24, 29-Jul. 1, Jul. 15-Aug. 4, Aug. 16-Sept.26,28-30, Oct. 9, 11-12, 14, 16-19,24-25,27-28, the frequency will be 3 roundtrips/day. For Oct.21, the frequency will be 2.5 roundtrips/day, and 2 roundtrips/day on other days.
  5. For Mar. 27-Aug. 4 and Aug. 16-Oct. 29 the frequency will be 8 roundtrips/day, and 7 roundtrips/day between Aug. 5-15.
  6. For Mar. 28-Apr. 28 and May 9-Oct. 29 the frequency will be 4 roundtrips/day, and 5 roundtrips/day for Mar. 27, Apr. 29-May 8.
  7. For Apr. 4-28 and May 9-31, the frequency will be 2 roundtrips/day. For June 1-30, the frequency will be 3 roundtrips/day, and 4 roundtrips/day between Apr. 29-May 8.
  8. For Apr. 4-28 and May 9-12,14-31, the frequency will be 3 roundtrips/day, and 4 roundtrips/day between Apr. 29-May 8, 13.

International Routes

  • To provide customers with more information and to allow for earlier travel preparations, the suspension or reduction of select routes have been determined as follows.
  • By making changes such as the transfer of the Tokyo Haneda-Washington D.C., Tokyo Haneda- Houston, Tokyo Haneda-Seattle and Tokyo Haneda-Vancouver routes to Tokyo Narita airport, ANA aims to accommodate demand for connections between Asia-North America while simultaneously maximizing the revenue per flight from both passenger and cargo operations.
  • ANA will continue to flexibly respond to demand by reassessing our flight schedule monthly.

3

Period: March 27, 2022 to October 29, 2022

Weekly Flight Frequency

Route

Flight Number

Initial Plan for

Initial Plan for

Notes

FY2020

FY2022

Haneda = San Jose

NH120/119

7 roundtrips

-

Launch postponed

Narita = Dusseldorf

NH209/210

7 roundtrips

-

Haneda = Stockholm

NH221/222

7 roundtrips

-

Launch postponed

Haneda = Milan

NH207/208

7 roundtrips

-

Launch postponed

Haneda = Istanbul

NH219/220

7 roundtrips

-

Launch postponed

Haneda = Moscow

NH213/214

7 roundtrips

-

Launch postponed

Narita = Vladivostok

NH883/884

3 roundtrips

-

Narita = Perth

NH881/882

7 roundtrips

-

Narita = Chennai

NH825/826

3 roundtrips

-

NH849/848

7 roundtrips

0-7 roundtrips

Haneda = Bangkok

NH877/878

7 roundtrips

-

NH847/850

7 roundtrips

7 roundtrips

No change

Narita = Phnom Penh

NH817/818

7 roundtrips

-

Haneda = Singapore

NH841/844

7 roundtrips

2-7 roundtrips

NH843/842

7 roundtrips

-

Kansai = Hong Kong

NH873/874

7 roundtrips

-

Narita = Taipei

NH823/824

7 roundtrips

-

Freighter Routes

  • Based on demand trends and market environment, ANA plans to operate cargo flights as follows.
  • As we expect cargo demand to continue to remain robust, we will continue to maintain our cargo network in the next fiscal year, while adding charter flights and additional flights as well as utilizing passenger aircraft for cargo transportation to further increase revenue.
  • Details on the flight schedule including cargo flights using passenger aircraft will continue to be announced monthly.

Period: March 27, 2022 to October 29, 2022

Route

Flight Number

Weekly Flight Frequency

Aircraft

Current service*1

New

Narita = Chicago

NH8402/8401

6 roundtrips

6 roundtrips

B777F

Narita = Los Angeles

NH8408/8407

-

2 roundtrips

B777F

Narita = Frankfurt

NH8405/8406

2 roundtrips

- *2

B777F

Narita = Bangkok

NH8507/8510

7 roundtrips

7 roundtrips

B767F

Narita = Singapore

NH8411/8412

6 roundtrips

5 roundtrips

B767F

Narita = Hong Kong

NH8511/8512

6 roundtrips

6 roundtrips

B767F

NH8513/8514

1 roundtrip

1 roundtrip

B767F

Narita = Taipei

NH8441/8442

6 roundtrips

6 roundtrips

B767F

Narita = Seoul

NH8475/8476

6 roundtrips

4 roundtrips

B767F

Narita = Beijing

NH8527/8528

2 roundtrips

2 roundtrips

B767F

Narita = Dalian

NH8501/8502

5 roundtrips

5 roundtrips

B767F

Narita = Shanghai

NH8431/8432

4 roundtrips

4 roundtrips

B777F

4

3 roundtrips

3 roundtrips

B767F

NH8517/8518

6 roundtrips

2 roundtrips

B767F

NH8403/8404

1 roundtrip

1 roundtrip

B767F

NH8433/8434

5 roundtrips

5 roundtrips

B767F

Narita = Qingdao

NH8427/8506

6 roundtrips

6 roundtrips

B767F

Narita = Xiamen

NH8515/8516

7 roundtrips

7 roundtrips

B767F

Narita = Guangzhou

NH8489/8490

6 roundtrips

6 roundtrips

B767F

  1. The number of flights for the current service are according to the fiscal year 2021 flight schedule for the second half, therefore the actual number of flights may differ.
  2. In addition to the above flights, non-scheduled and/or charter flights are expected to be added.

Peach*1

Domestic Routes

As we expect a recovery in demand from COVID-19, we will make maximum use of the increased number of aircraft and routes and revamp our flight schedule with the aim of maximizing aircraft utilization and to increase the number of flights.

In addition, we will establish flights for specific seasons and days of the week.

Routes to be increased

Route

Current

April-June

July

August

September

October

service *2

Narita =

6

69

8~9 roundtrips/ day

Sapporo

roundtrips/

roundtrips/

day

day

Narita =

4

6 roundtrips/

1 roundtrip/day

Memanbetsu

roundtrips/

week~1

week

roundtrip/day

Narita =

3

5 roundtrips/

1 roundtrip/day

Kushiro

roundtrips/

week~1

week

roundtrip/day

Narita =

2

3 roundtrips/

2 roundtrips/day

Kansai

roundtrips/

day

day

Narita =

4

56

6 roundtrips/day

5

Fukuoka

roundtrips/

roundtrips/

roundtrips/

day

day

day

Narita =

4

35

45 roundtrips/ day

3

Okinawa

roundtrips/

roundtrips/

roundtrips/

day

day

day

Chubu =

2~3

23

3 roundtrips/day

Okinawa

roundtrips/

roundtrips/

day

day

Kansai =

4~5

46

56 roundtrips/day

Okinawa

roundtrips/

roundtrips/

day

day

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

