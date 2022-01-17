ANA : Announces Flight Schedule for FY2022

ANA and Peach jointly developed the FY2022 flight schedule, marking the first time for the companies to jointly develop the operation plan together.
For domestic routes, the ANA Group will respond to the expected recovery in demand and maximize profits by cooperating across companies.
For international routes, the ANA Group will continue to closely monitor border measures in countries as well as changes in demand in order to respond flexibly to changing trends.
Given strong and continued demand for cargo operations, ANA will focus on increasing revenue by maximizing the operation of freighters and utilizing passenger aircraft for cargo operations.
TOKYO, Jan. 18, 2022 - ANA HOLDINGS INC. (hereinafter "ANA HD") has announced its flight schedule for fiscal year 2022 (FY2022).
With the new trends in demand amid COVID-19, ANA HD is pursuing transformative measures to shift to a new airline business model. In fiscal 2021, ANA transferred the operation of select routes from ANA service to Peach Aviation Limited (hereinafter "Peach"), which has strengths in catering to leisure demand, and introduced codeshare flights by ANA on Peach operated flights. Developing the FY2022 flight schedule collaboratively enables the ANA Group to offer the best mix of ANA and Peach services depending on route and flight schedule. ANA and Peach will aim to further improve the overall profitability of the ANA Group by leveraging and complementing each other's strengths.
For domestic routes, ANA and Peach together plan to offer the same amount of available seat kilometers (ASK) as planned at the beginning of fiscal 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic, as we forecast a recovery in demand. ANA will flexibly capture demand by utilizing larger-sized aircraft, deploying aircraft for international routes, and offering additional flights. Peach will increase flights to capture demand for leisure travel, which is expected to recover at an earlier stage, as ANA and Peach will leverage their strengths to bolster the ANA Group network.
For international routes, ANA and Peach will continue to assess border measures in countries and future demand trends. ANA will strive to maximize revenue per flight, for example by capturing connecting passenger demand from Asia to North America as well as cargo demand by temporarily shifting routes from Haneda to Narita. At the same time, ANA will respond flexibly by assessing the flight schedule on a monthly basis according to demand trends. Peach will gradually resume the operation of international routes based on recovery in demand, especially inbound travel to Japan.
1
For the freighter routes, ANA will maximize the use of its 11 freighters through its network to operate charter flights and additional flights along with regularly scheduled flights to drive profitability. We will also utilize passenger aircraft to operate cargo flights in order to flexibly capture demand.
In order to accurately assess fluctuations in demand amid the impact of COVID-19 and to respond flexibly, ANA and Peach will continue to announce updates to the flight schedule on a monthly basis, and when demand is expected to recover, appropriate action will be taken by utilizing large-sized aircraft and increasing the number of flights.
The key points for the FY2022 are as follows:
ANA
Domestic Routes
Based on demand trends and market environment, ANA plans to adjust the number of flights on the following routes. To cater to the convenience of our customers and maintain an appropriate supply and demand balance, we will continue to adjust the flight frequency and operate select routes under a temporary schedule for specific date ranges.
At Chubu Airport (Nagoya), while Peach is expanding its network to capture new demand, ANA will be increasing flights on select routes to capture business demand, as part of an initiative to optimize the Group network.
As the impact of COVID-19 continues to affect our business, we will continue to monitor demand trends and provide updated flight schedules on a monthly basis.
Routes to be increased
Route
Period for change
Current service*1
New
Notes
Itami = Matsuyama
Mar. 27~
8 roundtrips/day
9 roundtrips/day
Kansai = Miyako
Apr. 29~May 8, Jul.
1 roundtrip/day
2 roundtrips/day
1~Sept. 30
Chubu = Sapporo
Apr. 29~Oct. 29
3 roundtrips/day
4~5 roundtrips/day
*2
Chubu = Sendai
Mar. 27~
2 roundtrips/day
3 roundtrips/day
Chubu = Matsuyama
Mar. 27~
1 roundtrip/day
2 roundtrips/day
Chubu = Miyazaki
Mar. 27~
1 roundtrip/day
2~3 roundtrips/day
*3
Chubu = Okinawa
Mar. 27~
2 roundtrips/day
2~4 roundtrips/day
*4
Fukuoka = Okinawa
Mar. 27~
7 roundtrips/day
7~8 roundtrips/day
*5
Sendai = Sapporo
Mar. 27~
1 roundtrip/day
3 roundtrips/day
Routes to be temporarily increased for specific date ranges
Route
Period for change
Current service*1
New
Notes
Itami = Ishigaki
Aug. 5~15
-
1 roundtrip/day
Chubu = Asahikawa
Jul. 15~Sept. 30
-
1 roundtrip/day
Chubu = Memanbetsu
Jul. 15~Sept. 30
-
1 roundtrip/day
Fukuoka = Miyako
Aug. 5~15
-
1 roundtrip/day
2
Shizuoka = Sapporo
Apr. 29~May 8, Jul.
-
1 roundtrip/day
15~Sept. 30
Shizuoka = Okinawa
Apr. 29~May 8, Jul.
-
1 roundtrip/day
15~Sept. 30
Okayama = Sapporo
Jul. 15~Oct. 29
-
1 roundtrip/day
Nagasaki = Okinawa
Aug. 5~15
-
1 roundtrip/day
Routes to be reduced
Route
Period for change
Current service*1
New
Notes
Itami = Okinawa
Mar. 27~
5 roundtrips/day
4~5 roundtrips/day
*6
Kansai = Sapporo
Apr. 4~Jun. 30
4 roundtrips/day
2~4 roundtrips/day
*7
Kansai = Okinawa
Apr. 4~May 31
4 roundtrips/day
3~4 roundtrips/day
*8
Okinawa = Ishigaki
Mar. 27~
7 roundtrips/day
6 roundtrips/day
The number of flights for the current service are according to the fiscal year 2021 flight schedule for the second half. The actual number of flights may differ based on flight reductions due to COVID-19.
For Apr. 29-Jul. 14 and Oct. 1-29, the frequency will be 4 roundtrips/day, and 5 roundtrips/day between Jul. 15-Sept. 30.
For Mar. 27-Aug. 4 and Aug. 16-Oct .29, the frequency will be 2 roundtrips/day, and 3 roundtrips/day between Aug. 5-15.
For Aug. 8-15 and Sep. 27, the frequency will be 4 roundtrips/day. For Mar. 27, Apr.13, 15-16,20-21,
29-May.8,11-14, 16, 18, 20, 24-28,30-31, June. 2-3, 6, 8-11,14-18,21-22, 24, 29-Jul. 1, Jul. 15-Aug. 4, Aug. 16-Sept.26,28-30, Oct. 9, 11-12, 14, 16-19,24-25,27-28, the frequency will be 3 roundtrips/day. For Oct.21, the frequency will be 2.5 roundtrips/day, and 2 roundtrips/day on other days.
For Mar. 27-Aug. 4 and Aug. 16-Oct. 29 the frequency will be 8 roundtrips/day, and 7 roundtrips/day between Aug. 5-15.
For Mar. 28-Apr. 28 and May 9-Oct. 29 the frequency will be 4 roundtrips/day, and 5 roundtrips/day for Mar. 27, Apr. 29-May 8.
For Apr. 4-28 and May 9-31, the frequency will be 2 roundtrips/day. For June 1-30, the frequency will be 3 roundtrips/day, and 4 roundtrips/day between Apr. 29-May 8.
For Apr. 4-28 and May 9-12,14-31, the frequency will be 3 roundtrips/day, and 4 roundtrips/day between Apr. 29-May 8, 13.
International Routes
To provide customers with more information and to allow for earlier travel preparations, the suspension or reduction of select routes have been determined as follows.
By making changes such as the transfer of the Tokyo Haneda-Washington D.C., Tokyo Haneda- Houston, Tokyo Haneda-Seattle and Tokyo Haneda-Vancouver routes to Tokyo Narita airport, ANA aims to accommodate demand for connections between Asia-North America while simultaneously maximizing the revenue per flight from both passenger and cargo operations.
ANA will continue to flexibly respond to demand by reassessing our flight schedule monthly.
3
Period: March 27, 2022 to October 29, 2022
Weekly Flight Frequency
Route
Flight Number
Initial Plan for
Initial Plan for
Notes
FY2020
FY2022
Haneda = San Jose
NH120/119
7 roundtrips
-
Launch postponed
Narita = Dusseldorf
NH209/210
7 roundtrips
-
Haneda = Stockholm
NH221/222
7 roundtrips
-
Launch postponed
Haneda = Milan
NH207/208
7 roundtrips
-
Launch postponed
Haneda = Istanbul
NH219/220
7 roundtrips
-
Launch postponed
Haneda = Moscow
NH213/214
7 roundtrips
-
Launch postponed
Narita = Vladivostok
NH883/884
3 roundtrips
-
Narita = Perth
NH881/882
7 roundtrips
-
Narita = Chennai
NH825/826
3 roundtrips
-
NH849/848
7 roundtrips
0-7 roundtrips
Haneda = Bangkok
NH877/878
7 roundtrips
-
NH847/850
7 roundtrips
7 roundtrips
No change
Narita = Phnom Penh
NH817/818
7 roundtrips
-
Haneda = Singapore
NH841/844
7 roundtrips
2-7 roundtrips
NH843/842
7 roundtrips
-
Kansai = Hong Kong
NH873/874
7 roundtrips
-
Narita = Taipei
NH823/824
7 roundtrips
-
Freighter Routes
Based on demand trends and market environment, ANA plans to operate cargo flights as follows.
As we expect cargo demand to continue to remain robust, we will continue to maintain our cargo network in the next fiscal year, while adding charter flights and additional flights as well as utilizing passenger aircraft for cargo transportation to further increase revenue.
Details on the flight schedule including cargo flights using passenger aircraft will continue to be announced monthly.
Period: March 27, 2022 to October 29, 2022
Route
Flight Number
Weekly Flight Frequency
Aircraft
Current service*1
New
Narita = Chicago
NH8402/8401
6 roundtrips
6 roundtrips
B777F
Narita = Los Angeles
NH8408/8407
-
2 roundtrips
B777F
Narita = Frankfurt
NH8405/8406
2 roundtrips
- *2
B777F
Narita = Bangkok
NH8507/8510
7 roundtrips
7 roundtrips
B767F
Narita = Singapore
NH8411/8412
6 roundtrips
5 roundtrips
B767F
Narita = Hong Kong
NH8511/8512
6 roundtrips
6 roundtrips
B767F
NH8513/8514
1 roundtrip
1 roundtrip
B767F
Narita = Taipei
NH8441/8442
6 roundtrips
6 roundtrips
B767F
Narita = Seoul
NH8475/8476
6 roundtrips
4 roundtrips
B767F
Narita = Beijing
NH8527/8528
2 roundtrips
2 roundtrips
B767F
Narita = Dalian
NH8501/8502
5 roundtrips
5 roundtrips
B767F
Narita = Shanghai
NH8431/8432
4 roundtrips
4 roundtrips
B777F
4
3 roundtrips
3 roundtrips
B767F
NH8517/8518
6 roundtrips
2 roundtrips
B767F
NH8403/8404
1 roundtrip
1 roundtrip
B767F
NH8433/8434
5 roundtrips
5 roundtrips
B767F
Narita = Qingdao
NH8427/8506
6 roundtrips
6 roundtrips
B767F
Narita = Xiamen
NH8515/8516
7 roundtrips
7 roundtrips
B767F
Narita = Guangzhou
NH8489/8490
6 roundtrips
6 roundtrips
B767F
The number of flights for the current service are according to the fiscal year 2021 flight schedule for the second half, therefore the actual number of flights may differ.
In addition to the above flights, non-scheduled and/or charter flights are expected to be added.
Peach*1
Domestic Routes
As we expect a recovery in demand from COVID-19, we will make maximum use of the increased number of aircraft and routes and revamp our flight schedule with the aim of maximizing aircraft utilization and to increase the number of flights.
In addition, we will establish flights for specific seasons and days of the week.
Routes to be increased
Route
Current
April-June
July
August
September
October
service *2
Narita =
6
6〜9
8~9 roundtrips/ day
Sapporo
roundtrips/
roundtrips/
day
day
Narita =
4
6 roundtrips/
1 roundtrip/day
Memanbetsu
roundtrips/
week~1
week
roundtrip/day
Narita =
3
5 roundtrips/
1 roundtrip/day
Kushiro
roundtrips/
week~1
week
roundtrip/day
Narita =
2
3 roundtrips/
2 roundtrips/day
Kansai
roundtrips/
day
day
Narita =
4
5〜6
6 roundtrips/day
5
Fukuoka
roundtrips/
roundtrips/
roundtrips/
day
day
day
Narita =
4
3〜5
4〜5 roundtrips/ day
3
Okinawa
roundtrips/
roundtrips/
roundtrips/
day
day
day
Chubu =
2~3
2〜3
3 roundtrips/day
Okinawa
roundtrips/
roundtrips/
day
day
Kansai =
4~5
4〜6
5〜6 roundtrips/day
Okinawa
roundtrips/
roundtrips/
day
day
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
ANA Holdings Inc. published this content on 18 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2022 04:14:05 UTC.