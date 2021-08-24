ANA : Announces Its Revised Flight Schedule for the Second Half of FY2021
08/24/2021 | 12:04am EDT
August 24, 2021
Company Name: ANA HOLDINGS INC.
President and CEO: Shinya Katanozaka
(Code number: 9202, TSE 1st section)
Contact: Director, General Administration, Motoaki Ueno
(TEL: +81-3-6735-1001)
The ANA Group Announces Its Revised Flight Schedule for the Second Half of FY2021
TOKYO August 24, 2021
ALL NIPPON AIRWAYS CO., LTD which is a wholly owned subsidiary company of ANA HOLDINGS INC. has revised Domestic, International and Cargo Freighter flight schedules for the second half of FY2021.
Please refer to the attached file for details.
ANA NEWS
ANA Announces Revised Flight Schedule
for the Second Half of FY2021
ANA will be increasing frequency on select domestic routes to and from Tokyo Haneda and will be strengthening its cooperation with Peach to optimize the ANA Group's network, maximizing profit by responding to the expected recovery in demand as vaccination rollout expands.
For international routes, ANA will continue to closely monitor border measures in each country as well as increased use of vaccine passports, and will respond to shifts in demand.
Given strong demand for cargo operations, ANA will focus on increasing revenue by expanding the number of destinations to operate freighters and by utilizing passenger aircrafts for cargo operations.
TOKYO, Aug. 24, 2021 - All Nippon Airways (ANA), Japan's largest and 5-Star airline for eight consecutive years, has announced its revised flight schedule for fiscal year 2021 (FY2021).
In the current fiscal year, ANA has responded to the decline in demand for both domestic and international routes caused by COVID-19 by reducing the number of flights and adjusting operations to optimize business. However, to meet the strong demand for cargo transportation, ANA has responded by demonstrating flexibly in its business plans, actively operating freighters, and passenger aircrafts for cargo operations.
As demand in overseas markets continues to recover alongside vaccine availability and increasing vaccination rates, ANA expects for demand within the Japanese market to follow. ANA will continue to closely monitor demand and is committed to increasing flexibility so that it can respond appropriately to future trends.
The key points for the second half of FY2021 are as follows:
Domestic Routes
ANA will increase flight frequency on the Haneda-Sapporo and Haneda-Fukuoka routes and operate select routes as seasonal and/or limited flight operations. As demand recovers, ANA will operate flights with larger aircraft while also utilizing international aircraft to operate additional flights in response to rising demand. However, in areas where demand is in decline, ANA will reduce the number of flights and downsize the aircraft used while it adapts to trends in demand.
With regard to the Hokkaido and Okinawa routes primarily departing from Chubu airport and Fukuoka airport, ANA Group will optimize the capabilities of its group network by scheduling additional flights to be operated by Peach Aviation, an airline known for its appeal among leisure travelers.
Because the impact of COVID-19 continues to affect our business, ANA will continue to monitor demand trends and provide updated flight schedules on a monthly basis.
Routes to be increased for specific date ranges
Route
Period for change
Current service*1
New
Notes
Haneda = Sapporo
Oct. 31~
16 roundtrips/day
17 roundtrips/day
Haneda = Fukuoka
Oct. 31~
18 roundtrips/day
19 roundtrips/day
Itami = Okinawa
Oct. 31~
4 roundtrips/day
5 roundtrips/day
Routes to be temporarily suspended or reduced for specific date ranges
Route
Period for change
Current service*1
New
Notes
Haneda = Toyama
Oct. 31~
4 roundtrips/day
3 roundtrips/day
Haneda = Hiroshima
Oct. 31~
9 roundtrips/day
8 roundtrips/day
Itami = Matsuyama
Oct. 31~
9 roundtrips/day
8 roundtrips/day
Kansai = Sapporo
Jan. 5-Feb. 28
4 roundtrips/day
2 roundtrips/day
3*
Oct. 31~
Nagoya (Chubu)
(excluding the
5 roundtrips/day
3 roundtrips/day
2*
= Sapporo
below dates)
Dec. 24-Jan. 4
4 roundtrips/day
Nagoya (Chubu) =
Oct. 31~
3 roundtrips/day
2-3 roundtrips/day
2*, 4*
Okinawa
Fukuoka= Sapporo
Oct. 31~
2 roundtrips/day
1 roundtrip/day
Fukuoka = Okinawa
Oct. 31~
9 roundtrips/day
7 roundtrips/day
2*
Fukuoka = Ishigaki
Oct. 31~
1 roundtrip/day
－
2*
Sapporo = Okinawa
Oct. 31~
1 roundtrip/day
0-1 roundtrip/day
5*
Sendai = Sapporo
Oct. 31~
2 roundtrips/day
1-1.5 roundtrip/day
6*
Sendai = Okinawa
Oct. 31~
1 roundtrip/day
0-1 roundtrip/day
7*
The number of flights for the current service are according to the fiscal year 2021 flight schedule. The actual number of flights may differ based on flight reductions due to COVID-19.
In addition to the ANA flights listed above, Peach Aviation flights are also scheduled to begin or increased on this route.
For January 25, 29 and 31 the frequency will be 3 round trips/day, and 2 round trips/day on other dates.
For November 2, 7-8,10-15, 17, 25, 28-29; December 1-3,7-17, 19, 21-22,24-31; January 1-4, 11, 13, 16- 19, 21-22,25-29; February 1-3,6-8,10-11,16-21, 24; March 4-5,7-8, 11, 14 the frequency will be 3 round trips/day, and for other dates the frequency will be 2 round trips/day.
For November 3-5,8-10,12-13, 16, 19, the frequency will be 1 roundtrip/day, and 0.5 round trip/day for December 7, 9.
For December 1, the frequency will be 1.5 roundtrip/day, and 1 round trip/day on other dates.
For November 5, 9, 13-14,19-20,24-25, 30; December 1-6,8-9,12-13, 17, the frequency will be 1 round trip/day. For October 31, November 1, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, 15-16, 18, 21, 23, 26-29, December 7, 10-11, 14, 16, 18, January 31, February 1, 4-5,15-16,18-19,21-22,25-26 the frequency will be 0.5 round trip/day.
International Routes
In order to provide customers with more information and to allow for earlier travel preparations, the suspension or reduction of select routes have been determined as follows.
By making changes such as the transfer of the Tokyo Haneda-Washington D.C. and Tokyo Haneda- Houston routes to Tokyo Narita airport, ANA aims to accommodate demand for connections between Asia-North America while simultaneously maximizing the revenue per flight from both passenger and cargo operations. ANA will continue to flexibly respond to demand by reassessing our flight schedule on a monthly basis.
Period for change: October 31, 2021 to March 26, 2022
Route
Flight Number
Weekly Flight Frequency
Notes
Initial Plan
Revised Plan
Haneda = San Jose
NH120/119
7 roundtrips
-
Launch postponed
Narita = Dusseldorf
NH209/210
7 roundtrips
-
Haneda = Stockholm
NH221/222
7 roundtrips
-
Launch postponed
Haneda = Milan
NH207/208
7 roundtrips
-
Launch postponed
Haneda = Istanbul
NH219/220
7 roundtrips
-
Launch postponed
Haneda = Moscow
NH213/214
7 roundtrips
-
Launch postponed
Narita = Vladivostok
NH883/884
3 roundtrips
-
Narita = Perth
NH881/882
7 roundtrips
-
Narita = Chennai
NH825/826
3 roundtrips
-
NH849/848
7 roundtrips
0-7 roundtrips
Haneda = Bangkok
NH877/878
7 roundtrips
-
NH847/850
7 roundtrips
7 roundtrips
Narita = Phnom Penh
NH817/818
7 roundtrips
-
Haneda = Singapore
NH841/844
7 roundtrips
2-7 roundtrips
NH843/842
7 roundtrips
-
Kansai = Hong Kong
NH873/874
7 roundtrips
-
Narita = Taipei
NH823/824
7 roundtrips
-
Freighter Routes
Boeing 767 freighters will continue to operate the Beijing route, which has been in operation since July 2021. In addition, Boeing 777 freighters will be introduced on the Hong Kong, Taipei and Qingdao routes as non-scheduled flights. By expanding the number of destinations served with large freighters, ANA aims to capture demand for large-scale cargo deliveries. ANA will also add both non-scheduled and charter freighter flights in addition to utilizing passenger aircrafts for cargo operations. ANA remains committed to flexibly adapting its operations to meet market trends.
Period for change: October 31, 2021 to March 26, 2022
Route
Flight Number
Weekly Flight Frequency
Aircraft
Current service*1
New
Narita = Chicago
NH8402/8401
5 roundtrips
6 roundtrips
B777F
Narita = Frankfurt
NH8405/8406
2 roundtrips
2 roundtrips
B777F
Narita = Bangkok
NH8507/8510
7 roundtrips
7 roundtrips
B767F
Narita = Singapore
NH8411/8412
5 roundtrips
6 roundtrips
B767F
Narita = Hong Kong
NH8511/8512
6 roundtrips
6 roundtrips
B767F
NH8513/8514
1 roundtrip
1 roundtrip
B767F
Narita = Taipei
NH8441/8442
7roundtrips
6 roundtrips
B767F
Narita = Seoul
NH8475/8476
6 roundtrips
6 roundtrips
B767F
Narita = Beijing
NH8527/8528
-
2 roundtrips
B767F
Narita = Dalian
NH8501/8502
-
5 roundtrips
B767F
Narita = Shanghai
NH8431/8432
3roundtrips
4 roundtrips
B777F
2 roundtrips
3 roundtrips
B767F
NH8517/8518
1roundtrip
-
B777F
5 roundtrips
6 roundtrips
B767F
NH8403/8404
4 roundtrips
-
B767F
NH8433/8434
-
5 roundtrips
B767F
Narita = Qingdao
NH8427/8506
4roundtrips
6 roundtrips
B767F
Narita = Xiamen
NH8515/8516
4 roundtrips
7 roundtrips
B767F
Narita = Guangzhou
NH8489/8490
6 roundtrips
6 roundtrips
B767F
The number of flights for the current service are according to the fiscal year 2021 flight schedule, therefore the actual number of flights may differ.
*In addition to the above flights, non-scheduled and/or charter flights are expected to be added (including Boeing777F freighters to Hong Kong, Taipei, Qingdao) according to monthly plans.
Contact: ANA Corporate Communications, TEL +81-3-6735-1111,publicrelations@ana.co.jp
About ANA
Founded in 1952 with just two helicopters, All Nippon Airways (ANA) has grown to become the largest airline in Japan. ANA HOLDINGS Inc. (ANA HD) was established in 2013 as the largest airline group holding company in Japan, comprising 71 companies including ANA and Peach Aviation, the leading LCC in Japan.
ANA is a launch customer and the largest operator of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, making ANA HD the biggest Dreamliner owner in the world. A member of Star Alliance since 1999, ANA has joint venture agreements with United Airlines, Lufthansa German Airlines, Swiss International Airlines, Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines - giving it a truly global presence.
The airline's legacy of superior service has helped it earn SKYTRAX's respected 5-Star rating every year since 2013, with ANA being the only Japanese airline to win this prestigious designation for eight consecutive years. ANA also has been recognized by Air Transport World as "Airline of the Year" three times (2007, 2013 and 2018); it is one of only a select few airlines to win this prominent award multiple times.
ANA is the only company in the aviation industry to receive the Gold Class distinction from the 2021 S&P Global Sustainability Awards and ANA HD has been selected as a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index list for the fourth consecutive year and the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index list for the fifth consecutive year.
ANA Holdings Inc. published this content on 24 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2021 04:03:03 UTC.