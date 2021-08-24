ANA : Announces Its Revised Flight Schedule for the Second Half of FY2021

ANA Announces Revised Flight Schedule

for the Second Half of FY2021

ANA will be increasing frequency on select domestic routes to and from Tokyo Haneda and will be strengthening its cooperation with Peach to optimize the ANA Group's network, maximizing profit by responding to the expected recovery in demand as vaccination rollout expands.

For international routes, ANA will continue to closely monitor border measures in each country as well as increased use of vaccine passports, and will respond to shifts in demand.

Given strong demand for cargo operations, ANA will focus on increasing revenue by expanding the number of destinations to operate freighters and by utilizing passenger aircrafts for cargo operations.

TOKYO, Aug. 24, 2021 - All Nippon Airways (ANA), Japan's largest and 5-Star airline for eight consecutive years, has announced its revised flight schedule for fiscal year 2021 (FY2021).

In the current fiscal year, ANA has responded to the decline in demand for both domestic and international routes caused by COVID-19 by reducing the number of flights and adjusting operations to optimize business. However, to meet the strong demand for cargo transportation, ANA has responded by demonstrating flexibly in its business plans, actively operating freighters, and passenger aircrafts for cargo operations.

As demand in overseas markets continues to recover alongside vaccine availability and increasing vaccination rates, ANA expects for demand within the Japanese market to follow. ANA will continue to closely monitor demand and is committed to increasing flexibility so that it can respond appropriately to future trends.

The key points for the second half of FY2021 are as follows:

Domestic Routes

ANA will increase flight frequency on the Haneda-Sapporo and Haneda-Fukuoka routes and operate select routes as seasonal and/or limited flight operations. As demand recovers, ANA will operate flights with larger aircraft while also utilizing international aircraft to operate additional flights in response to rising demand. However, in areas where demand is in decline, ANA will reduce the number of flights and downsize the aircraft used while it adapts to trends in demand.

Haneda-Sapporo and Haneda-Fukuoka routes and operate select routes as seasonal and/or limited flight operations. As demand recovers, ANA will operate flights with larger aircraft while also utilizing international aircraft to operate additional flights in response to rising demand. However, in areas where demand is in decline, ANA will reduce the number of flights and downsize the aircraft used while it adapts to trends in demand. With regard to the Hokkaido and Okinawa routes primarily departing from Chubu airport and Fukuoka airport, ANA Group will optimize the capabilities of its group network by scheduling additional flights to be operated by Peach Aviation, an airline known for its appeal among leisure travelers.

Because the impact of COVID-19 continues to affect our business, ANA will continue to monitor demand trends and provide updated flight schedules on a monthly basis.

Routes to be increased for specific date ranges