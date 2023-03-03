Advanced search
    9202   JP3429800000

ANA HOLDINGS INC.

(9202)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-03-03 am EST
2779.00 JPY   -0.05%
ANA : Announces Members of the Board, Corporate Executive Officers and Members of the Audit & Supervisory Board for Fiscal Year 2023

03/03/2023 | 02:09am EST
ANA HOLDINGS NEWS

ANA HOLDINGS Announces Members of the Board,

Corporate Executive Officers and Members of the Audit &

Supervisory Board for Fiscal Year 2023

TOKYO, Mar. 3, 2023 - ANA HOLDINGS INC. has announced changes to its members of the board, corporate executive officers, as well as to members of the audit and supervisory board for fiscal year 2023. Changes to the members of the board and members of the audit and supervisory board will be decided following the General Shareholders' Meeting at end of June 2023.

Further details can be found in the attached documents.

Attachment 1:

Changes to members of the board, corporate executive officers and members of the audit & supervisory board of ANA HOLDINGS INC. as of April 1, 2023

Attachment 2:

Changes to members of the board, corporate executive officers and members of the audit & supervisory board of ANA HOLDINGS INC. to become effective after the General Shareholders' Meeting at end of June 2023

Contact: ANA Corporate Communications, TEL +81-3-6735-1111,publicrelations@ana.co.jp

About ANA HOLDINGS

Founded in 1952 with just two helicopters, All Nippon Airways (ANA) has grown to become the largest airline in Japan. ANA HOLDINGS Inc. (ANA HD), established in 2013, is the largest airline group holding company in Japan including ANA and Peach Aviation, the leading LCC in Japan.

ANA is a launch customer and the largest operator of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, making ANA HD the biggest Dreamliner owner in the world. A member of Star Alliance since 1999, ANA has joint venture agreements with United Airlines, Lufthansa German Airlines, Swiss International Airlines and Austrian Airlines - giving it a truly global presence.

The airline's legacy of superior service has been recognized with SKYTRAX's 5-Star rating every year since 2013, with ANA being the only Japanese airline to win this prestigious designation for 10 consecutive years. ANA has been recognized by Air Transport World as "Airline of the Year" three times (2007, 2013 and 2018); it is one of only a select few airlines to win this prominent award multiple times.

In 2022, ANA received first place in the Global airline and Asia Pacific categories at the CIRIUM On-Time Performance Awards, marking the second consecutive year ANA was recognized as the most on-time airline in the world. ANA is the only company in the aviation industry to receive the Gold Class distinction from the 2022 S&P Global Sustainability Awards and ANA HD has been selected as a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index list for the sixth consecutive year and the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index list for the seventh consecutive year.

For more information, please refer to the following link: https://www.ana.co.jp/group/en/

Attachment 1

March 3, 2023

Changes to Members of the Board, Corporate Executive Officers and Members of the Audit & Supervisory Board

of ANA HOLDINGS INC. as of April 1, 2023

At the board of directors meeting, the board decided on changes to the titles and responsibilities of the members of the board of directors and corporate executive officers as well as to the members of the audit and supervisory board of ANA HOLDINGS INC. effective on April 1, 2023, as indicated below.

1. Board of Directors and Executive Officers

FY2023

FY2022

Name

Title

Responsibilities

Title

Responsibilities

Shinya Katanozaka

Representative Director,

Chairman of the Board of Directors

Representative Director,

Chairman of the Board of Directors

Chairman

Chairman

Yuji Hirako

Member of the Board,

Member of the Board,

Vice Chairman

Vice Chairman

Chairman of the ANA Group Management Committee,

Chairman of the ANA Group Management Committee,

Koji Shibata

Representative Director,

Group ESG Management Promotion Committee,

Representative Director,

Group ESG Management Promotion Committee,

President and CEO

Internal Audit, and Chairman of ALL NIPPON AIRWAYS CO.,

President and CEO

Internal Audit, and Chairman of ALL NIPPON AIRWAYS CO.,

LTD.

LTD.

Representative Director,

Chairman of Corporate Transformation Committee,

Representative Director,

Chairman of Group Productivity Enhancement Committee,

Ichiro Fukuzawa

Senior Executive Vice

Senior Executive Vice President

Corporate Strategy, and Group Procurement

Corporate Strategy

President

Juichi Hirasawa

Member of the Board,

Government & Industrial Affairs, Executive Secretariat,

Member of the Board,

Government & Industrial Affairs, Executive Secretariat,

Executive Vice President

and Economic Security

Executive Vice President

and Economic Security

Shinichi Inoue

Member of the Board

President and CEO of ALL NIPPON AIRWAYS CO., LTD.

Member of the Board

President and CEO of ALL NIPPON AIRWAYS CO., LTD.

Ado Yamamoto

Member of the Board

Independent Outside Director

Member of the Board

Independent Outside Director

Izumi Kobayashi

Member of the Board

Independent Outside Director

Member of the Board

Independent Outside Director

Eijiro Katsu

Member of the Board

Independent Outside Director

Member of the Board

Independent Outside Director

Masumi Minegishi

Member of the Board

Independent Outside Director

Member of the Board

Independent Outside Director

Group CHO(Chief Human Resource Officer, Human Resources,

Group CHO(Chief Human Resource Officer, Human Resources,

Yoshiharu Naoki

Executive Vice President

and Employee Relations), and Corporate Communications &

Executive Vice President

and Employee Relations), and Corporate Communications &

Branding

Branding

Group CSO(Chief Sustainability Officer),

Group CSO(Chief Sustainability Officer),

Chikako Miyata

Executive Vice President

Legal & Insurance, General Administration, and

Executive Vice President

Legal & Insurance, General Administration, and

Director of Corporate Sustainability

Director of Corporate Sustainability

Group CFO(Chief Financial Officer),

Group CFO(Chief Financial Officer),

Kimihiro Nakahori

Executive Vice President

Director of Finance, Accounting,

Executive Vice President

Director of Finance, Accounting,

and Investor Relations & Business Management

and Investor Relations & Business Management

Junichiro Miyagawa

Executive Vice President

Facilities Plannning

-

(Member of the Board, Executive Vice President of ALL NIPPON

AIRWAYS CO., LTD.)

Chairman of Group ESG Management Promotion Committee,

(Member of the Board, Executive Vice President of ALL NIPPON

Emiko Kajita

Executive Vice President

Group Risk & Compliance, Legal & Insurance, and General

-

AIRWAYS CO., LTD.)

Administration

Jun Taneie

Executive Vice President

Group CDO(Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer),

Executive Vice President

Group CDO(Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer),

Director of DEI Promotion

Director of DEI Promotion

Atsuyo Shiomi

Executive Vice President

Director of Business Strategy

Executive Vice President

Director of Business Management

Naoaki Takayanagi

Executive Vice President

Director of Corporate Communications & Branding

Executive Vice President

Director of Corporate Communications & Branding

Hiroyuki Kometani

Executive Vice President

Director of Corporate Strategy

Executive Vice President

Director of Corporate Strategy and Future Creation

Yuzo Hara

Executive Vice President

Group Regional Revitalization, and President of ANA AKINDO

-

(Executive Vice President of ALL NIPPON AIRWAYS CO.,

CO., LTD.

LTD.)

Hideki Hamada

Executive Vice President

Director of Executive Secretariat

Executive Vice President

Director of Executive Secretariat

Tadashi Matsushita

Executive Vice President

Director of Airline Management, and Okinawa Region

Executive Vice President

Director of Airline Management, and Okinawa Region

Yasuko Kato

Executive Vice President

Group CIO(Chief Information Officer), Digital Data,

-

-

and Director of Group IT Management

Hidekazu Yoshida

Executive Vice President

Director of Procurement

-

-

Yoshiaki Tsuda

Executive Vice President

ANA Economic Sphere, Director of Future Creation,

-

-

and New Business Development

2. Audit & Supervisory Board Members

FY2023

Name

Title

Nozomu Kano

Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Akihiko Miura

Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Tatsuhiko Mitsukura

Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Shingo Matsuo *1

Independent Outside Audit & Supervisory Board member

Eiji Ogawa

Independent Outside Audit & Supervisory Board member

*1. Will resign at the closing time of the General Shareholders' Meeting, scheduled to be held at end of June 2023

As of March 31, 2023, the following Members of the Board will be resigning.

Name

FY2023

FY2022

Shigeru Hattori

As of April 1, Member of the Board, Executive Vice President of ALL NIPPON AIRWAYS CO., LTD.

Member of the Board, Executive Vice President

(reappointment)

As of March 31, 2023, the following Executive Vice President will be resigning.

Name

FY2023

FY2022

Hideo Miyake

As of April 1, Advisor of ANA HOLDINGS INC.

Executive Vice President

Hidetomo Aramaki

As of April 1, Advisor of ANA HOLDINGS INC.

Executive Vice President

*Changes are marked in red. End

Attachment 2

March 3, 2023

Changes to Members of the Board, Corporate Executive Officers and Members of the Audit & Supervisory Board of ANA HOLDINGS INC.

to become effective after the General Shareholders' Meeting at end of June 2023

Members of the board and members of the audit and supervisory board of ANA HOLDINGS INC. will be decided at the General Shareholders' Meeting at end of June 2023.

1. Board of Directors and Corporate Executive Officers

FY2023

Name

Title

Responsibilities

Shinya Katanozaka

Representative Director,

Chairman of the Board of Directors

Chairman

Yuji Hirako

Member of the Board,

Vice Chairman

Representative Director,

Chairman of the ANA Group Management Committee,

Koji Shibata

Group ESG Management Promotion Committee,

President and CEO

Internal Audit, and Chairman of ALL NIPPON AIRWAYS CO., LTD.

Ichiro Fukuzawa

Representative Director,

Chairman of Corporate Transformation Committee,

Senior Executive Vice President

Corporate Strategy, and Group Procurement

Juichi Hirasawa

Member of the Board,

Government & Industrial Affairs, Executive Secretariat,

Executive Vice President

and Economic Security

Emiko Kajita

Member of the Board,

Chairman of Group ESG Management Promotion Committee,

Executive Vice President

Group Risk & Compliance, Legal & Insurance, and General Administration

Shinichi Inoue

Member of the Board

President and CEO of ALL NIPPON AIRWAYS CO., LTD.

Ado Yamamoto

Member of the Board

Independent Outside Director

Izumi Kobayashi

Member of the Board

Independent Outside Director

Eijiro Katsu

Member of the Board

Independent Outside Director

Masumi Minegishi

Member of the Board

Independent Outside Director

Yoshiharu Naoki

Executive Vice President

Group CHO(Chief Human Resource Officer, Human Resources, and Employee Relations),

and Corporate Communications & Branding

Group CSO(Chief Sustainability Officer),

Chikako Miyata

Executive Vice President

Legal & Insurance, General Administration,

and Director of Corporate Sustainability

Group CFO(Chief Financial Officer),

Kimihiro Nakahori

Executive Vice President

Director of Finance, Accounting,

and Investor Relations & Business Management

Junichiro Miyagawa

Executive Vice President

Facilities Plannning

Jun Taneie

Executive Vice President

Group CDO(Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer),

Director of DEI Promotion

Atsuyo Shiomi

Executive Vice President

Director of Business Strategy

Naoaki Takayanagi

Executive Vice President

Director of Corporate Communications & Branding

Hiroyuki Kometani

Executive Vice President

Director of Corporate Strategy

Yuzo Hara

Executive Vice President

Group Regional Revitalization, and President of ANA AKINDO CO., LTD.

Hideki Hamada

Executive Vice President

Director of Executive Secretariat

Tadashi Matsushita

Executive Vice President

Director of Airline Management, and Okinawa Region

Yasuko Kato

Executive Vice President

Group CIO(Chief Information Officer), Digital Data,

and Director of Group IT Management

Hidekazu Yoshida

Executive Vice President

Director of Procurement

Yoshiaki Tsuda

Executive Vice President

ANA Economic Sphere, Director of Future Creation,

and New Business Development

2. Audit & Supervisory Board Members

FY2023

Name

Title

Nozomu Kano *1

Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Akihiko Miura

Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Tatsuhiko Mitsukura

Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Eiji Ogawa

Independent Outside Audit & Supervisory Board member

Yukiko Mitsuhashi *2

Independent Outside Audit & Supervisory Board member

*1. Subject to reappointment at the General Shareholders' Meeting scheduled to be held at end of June

*2. Subject to appointment at the General Shareholders' Meeting scheduled to be held at end of June *Changes are marked in red.

End

Disclaimer

ANA Holdings Inc. published this content on 03 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2023 07:08:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
