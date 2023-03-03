ANA : Announces Members of the Board, Corporate Executive Officers and Members of the Audit & Supervisory Board for Fiscal Year 2023
ANA HOLDINGS Announces Members of the Board,
Corporate Executive Officers and Members of the Audit &
Supervisory Board for Fiscal Year 2023
TOKYO, Mar. 3, 2023 - ANA HOLDINGS INC. has announced changes to its members of the board, corporate executive officers, as well as to members of the audit and supervisory board for fiscal year 2023. Changes to the members of the board and members of the audit and supervisory board will be decided following the General Shareholders' Meeting at end of June 2023.
Further details can be found in the attached documents.
Changes to members of the board, corporate executive officers and members of the audit & supervisory board of ANA HOLDINGS INC. as of April 1, 2023
Changes to members of the board, corporate executive officers and members of the audit & supervisory board of ANA HOLDINGS INC. to become effective after the General Shareholders' Meeting at end of June 2023
Changes to Members of the Board, Corporate Executive Officers and Members of the Audit & Supervisory Board
of ANA HOLDINGS INC. as of April 1, 2023
At the board of directors meeting, the board decided on changes to the titles and responsibilities of the members of the board of directors and corporate executive officers as well as to the members of the audit and supervisory board of ANA HOLDINGS INC. effective on April 1, 2023, as indicated below.
1. Board of Directors and Executive Officers
FY2023
FY2022
Name
Title
Responsibilities
Title
Responsibilities
Shinya Katanozaka
Representative Director,
Chairman of the Board of Directors
Representative Director,
Chairman of the Board of Directors
Chairman
Chairman
Yuji Hirako
Member of the Board,
Member of the Board,
Vice Chairman
Vice Chairman
Chairman of the ANA Group Management Committee,
Chairman of the ANA Group Management Committee,
Koji Shibata
Representative Director,
Group ESG Management Promotion Committee,
Representative Director,
Group ESG Management Promotion Committee,
President and CEO
Internal Audit, and Chairman of ALL NIPPON AIRWAYS CO.,
President and CEO
Internal Audit, and Chairman of ALL NIPPON AIRWAYS CO.,
LTD.
LTD.
Representative Director,
Chairman of Corporate Transformation Committee,
Representative Director,
Chairman of Group Productivity Enhancement Committee,
Ichiro Fukuzawa
Senior Executive Vice
Senior Executive Vice President
Corporate Strategy, and Group Procurement
Corporate Strategy
President
Juichi Hirasawa
Member of the Board,
Government & Industrial Affairs, Executive Secretariat,
Member of the Board,
Government & Industrial Affairs, Executive Secretariat,
Executive Vice President
and Economic Security
Executive Vice President
and Economic Security
Shinichi Inoue
Member of the Board
President and CEO of ALL NIPPON AIRWAYS CO., LTD.
Member of the Board
President and CEO of ALL NIPPON AIRWAYS CO., LTD.
Ado Yamamoto
Member of the Board
Independent Outside Director
Member of the Board
Independent Outside Director
Izumi Kobayashi
Member of the Board
Independent Outside Director
Member of the Board
Independent Outside Director
Eijiro Katsu
Member of the Board
Independent Outside Director
Member of the Board
Independent Outside Director
Masumi Minegishi
Member of the Board
Independent Outside Director
Member of the Board
Independent Outside Director
Group CHO(Chief Human Resource Officer, Human Resources,
Group CHO(Chief Human Resource Officer, Human Resources,
Yoshiharu Naoki
Executive Vice President
and Employee Relations), and Corporate Communications &
Executive Vice President
and Employee Relations), and Corporate Communications &
Branding
Branding
Group CSO(Chief Sustainability Officer),
Group CSO(Chief Sustainability Officer),
Chikako Miyata
Executive Vice President
Legal & Insurance, General Administration, and
Executive Vice President
Legal & Insurance, General Administration, and
Director of Corporate Sustainability
Director of Corporate Sustainability
Group CFO(Chief Financial Officer),
Group CFO(Chief Financial Officer),
Kimihiro Nakahori
Executive Vice President
Director of Finance, Accounting,
Executive Vice President
Director of Finance, Accounting,
and Investor Relations & Business Management
and Investor Relations & Business Management
Junichiro Miyagawa
Executive Vice President
Facilities Plannning
-
(Member of the Board, Executive Vice President of ALL NIPPON
AIRWAYS CO., LTD.)
Chairman of Group ESG Management Promotion Committee,
(Member of the Board, Executive Vice President of ALL NIPPON
Emiko Kajita
Executive Vice President
Group Risk & Compliance, Legal & Insurance, and General
-
AIRWAYS CO., LTD.)
Administration
Jun Taneie
Executive Vice President
Group CDO(Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer),
Executive Vice President
Group CDO(Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer),
Director of DEI Promotion
Director of DEI Promotion
Atsuyo Shiomi
Executive Vice President
Director ofBusiness Strategy
Executive Vice President
Director of Business Management
Naoaki Takayanagi
Executive Vice President
Director of Corporate Communications & Branding
Executive Vice President
Director of Corporate Communications & Branding
Hiroyuki Kometani
Executive Vice President
Director of Corporate Strategy
Executive Vice President
Director of Corporate Strategy and Future Creation
Yuzo Hara
Executive Vice President
Group Regional Revitalization, and President of ANA AKINDO
-
(Executive Vice President of ALL NIPPON AIRWAYS CO.,
CO., LTD.
LTD.)
Hideki Hamada
Executive Vice President
Director of Executive Secretariat
Executive Vice President
Director of Executive Secretariat
Tadashi Matsushita
Executive Vice President
Director of Airline Management, and Okinawa Region
Executive Vice President
Director of Airline Management, and Okinawa Region
Yasuko Kato
Executive Vice President
Group CIO(Chief Information Officer), Digital Data,
-
-
and Director of Group IT Management
Hidekazu Yoshida
Executive Vice President
Director of Procurement
-
-
Yoshiaki Tsuda
Executive Vice President
ANA Economic Sphere, Director of Future Creation,
-
-
and New Business Development
2. Audit & Supervisory Board Members
FY2023
Name
Title
Nozomu Kano
Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member
Akihiko Miura
Audit & Supervisory Board Member
Tatsuhiko Mitsukura
Audit & Supervisory Board Member
Shingo Matsuo *1
Independent Outside Audit & Supervisory Board member
Eiji Ogawa
Independent Outside Audit & Supervisory Board member
*1. Will resign at the closing time of the General Shareholders' Meeting, scheduled to be held at end of June 2023
As of March 31, 2023, the following Members of the Board will be resigning.
Name
FY2023
FY2022
Shigeru Hattori
As of April 1, Member of the Board, Executive Vice President of ALL NIPPON AIRWAYS CO., LTD.
Member of the Board, Executive Vice President
(reappointment)
As of March 31, 2023, the following Executive Vice President will be resigning.
Name
FY2023
FY2022
Hideo Miyake
As of April 1, Advisor of ANA HOLDINGS INC.
Executive Vice President
Hidetomo Aramaki
As of April 1, Advisor of ANA HOLDINGS INC.
Executive Vice President
*Changes are marked in red. End
Attachment 2
March 3, 2023
Changes to Members of the Board, Corporate Executive Officers and Members of the Audit & Supervisory Board of ANA HOLDINGS INC.
to become effective after the General Shareholders' Meeting at end of June 2023
Members of the board and members of the audit and supervisory board of ANA HOLDINGS INC. will be decided at the General Shareholders' Meeting at end of June 2023.
1. Board of Directors and Corporate Executive Officers
FY2023
Name
Title
Responsibilities
Shinya Katanozaka
Representative Director,
Chairman of the Board of Directors
Chairman
Yuji Hirako
Member of the Board,
Vice Chairman
Representative Director,
Chairman of the ANA Group Management Committee,
Koji Shibata
Group ESG Management Promotion Committee,
President and CEO
Internal Audit, and Chairman of ALL NIPPON AIRWAYS CO., LTD.
Ichiro Fukuzawa
Representative Director,
Chairman of Corporate Transformation Committee,
Senior Executive Vice President
Corporate Strategy, and Group Procurement
Juichi Hirasawa
Member of the Board,
Government & Industrial Affairs, Executive Secretariat,
Executive Vice President
and Economic Security
Emiko Kajita
Member of the Board,
Chairman of Group ESG Management Promotion Committee,
Executive Vice President
Group Risk & Compliance, Legal & Insurance, and General Administration
Shinichi Inoue
Member of the Board
President and CEO of ALL NIPPON AIRWAYS CO., LTD.
Ado Yamamoto
Member of the Board
Independent Outside Director
Izumi Kobayashi
Member of the Board
Independent Outside Director
Eijiro Katsu
Member of the Board
Independent Outside Director
Masumi Minegishi
Member of the Board
Independent Outside Director
Yoshiharu Naoki
Executive Vice President
Group CHO(Chief Human Resource Officer, Human Resources, and Employee Relations),
and Corporate Communications & Branding
Group CSO(Chief Sustainability Officer),
Chikako Miyata
Executive Vice President
Legal & Insurance, General Administration,
and Director of Corporate Sustainability
Group CFO(Chief Financial Officer),
Kimihiro Nakahori
Executive Vice President
Director of Finance, Accounting,
and Investor Relations & Business Management
Junichiro Miyagawa
Executive Vice President
Facilities Plannning
Jun Taneie
Executive Vice President
Group CDO(Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer),
Director of DEI Promotion
Atsuyo Shiomi
Executive Vice President
Director of Business Strategy
Naoaki Takayanagi
Executive Vice President
Director of Corporate Communications & Branding
Hiroyuki Kometani
Executive Vice President
Director of Corporate Strategy
Yuzo Hara
Executive Vice President
Group Regional Revitalization, and President of ANA AKINDO CO., LTD.
Hideki Hamada
Executive Vice President
Director of Executive Secretariat
Tadashi Matsushita
Executive Vice President
Director of Airline Management, and Okinawa Region
Yasuko Kato
Executive Vice President
Group CIO(Chief Information Officer), Digital Data,
and Director of Group IT Management
Hidekazu Yoshida
Executive Vice President
Director of Procurement
Yoshiaki Tsuda
Executive Vice President
ANA Economic Sphere, Director of Future Creation,
and New Business Development
2. Audit & Supervisory Board Members
FY2023
Name
Title
Nozomu Kano *1
Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member
Akihiko Miura
Audit & Supervisory Board Member
Tatsuhiko Mitsukura
Audit & Supervisory Board Member
Eiji Ogawa
Independent Outside Audit & Supervisory Board member
Yukiko Mitsuhashi *2
Independent Outside Audit & Supervisory Board member
*1. Subject to reappointment at the General Shareholders' Meeting scheduled to be held at end of June
*2. Subject to appointment at the General Shareholders' Meeting scheduled to be held at end of June *Changes are marked in red.