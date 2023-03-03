ANA : Announces Members of the Board, Corporate Executive Officers for Fiscal Year 2023
ANA Announces Members of the Board,
Corporate Executive Officers for Fiscal Year 2023
TOKYO, Mar. 3, 2023 - All Nippon Airways (ANA) has announced changes to its members of the board and corporate executive officers. These changes are set to go into effect on April 1, 2023.
Further details can be found in the attached document.
Attachment :
Changes to the members of the board, corporate executive officers of ALL NIPPON AIRWAYS CO., LTD.
Contact: ANA Corporate Communications, TEL +81-3-6735-1111, publicrelations@ana.co.jp
About ANA
Founded in 1952 with just two helicopters, All Nippon Airways (ANA) has grown to become the largest airline in Japan. ANA HOLDINGS Inc. (ANA HD), established in 2013, is the largest airline group holding company in Japan including ANA and Peach Aviation, the leading LCC in Japan.
ANA is a launch customer and the largest operator of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, making ANA HD the biggest Dreamliner owner in the world. A member of Star Alliance since 1999, ANA has joint venture agreements with United Airlines, Lufthansa German Airlines, Swiss International Airlines and Austrian Airlines - giving it a truly global presence.
The airline's legacy of superior service has been recognized with SKYTRAX's 5-Star rating every year since 2013, with ANA being the only Japanese airline to win this prestigious designation for 10 consecutive years. ANA has been recognized by Air Transport World as "Airline of the Year" three times (2007, 2013 and 2018); it is one of only a select few airlines to win this prominent award multiple times.
In 2022, ANA received first place in the Global airline and Asia Pacific categories at the CIRIUM On-Time Performance Awards, marking the second consecutive year ANA was recognized as the most on-time airline in the world. ANA is the only company in the aviation industry to receive the Gold Class distinction from the 2022 S&P Global Sustainability Awards and ANA HD has been selected as a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index list for the sixth consecutive year and the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index list for the seventh consecutive year.
For more information, please refer to the following link:
https://www.ana.co.jp/group/en/
Changes to the Members of the Board, Corporate Executive Officers of ALL NIPPON AIRWAYS CO., LTD.
At the Board of Directors meeting, the board decided on changes to titles and responsibilities of the members of the board and corporate executive officers as well as members of the audit and supervisory board of ALL NIPPON AIRWAYS, CO., LTD. (ANA) effective on April 1, 2023, as indicated below.
1.Member of the Board and Corporate Executive Officers
FY2023
FY2022
Name
Title
Responsibilities
Title
Responsibilities
Koji Shibata
Chairman
（President and CEO of ANA HOLDINGS INC. ）
Chairman
（President and CEO of ANA HOLDINGS INC. ）
Representative Director,
Chairman of the Board of Directors, Corporate Planning
Representative Director,
Chairman of the Board of Directors, Corporate
Shinichi Inoue
Committee, Safety Promotion Committee, CX Strategy
Planning Committee, Safety Promotion Committee,
President and CEO
President and CEO
Committee, Internal Audit
CX Strategy Committee, Internal Audit
Representative
Representative
Ichiro Fukuzawa
Director,Senior Executive
Corporate Strategy, Procurement, Digital Transformation
Director,Senior Executive
Corporate Strategy
Vice President
Vice President
Toshiaki Toyama
Member of the Board,
Cargo Marketing & Services,
Chairman of ANA CARGO
Member of the Board,
Cargo Marketing & Services, President of ANA
Executive Vice President
INC.
Executive Vice President
CARGO INC.
Junichiro Miyagawa
Member of the Board,
Alliances & International Affairs,
Facilities
Member of the Board,
Alliances & International Affairs, Future Creation
Executive Vice President
Executive Vice President
Member of the Board,
Risk & Compliance, Legal & Insurance, General
Member of the Board,
ANA Group 70th Anniversary Project, ANA Brand
Emiko Kajita
Inflight Services Division, Operation Division, ANA
Executive Vice President
Administration, DEI Promotion
Executive Vice President
Blue Base, Inflight Services
Chief Safety Officer, Chairman of Safety Promotion
Member of the Board,
Committee, Operations Committee, Operations Report &
Member of the Board,
Risk & Compliance, Legal & Insurance, General
Shigeru Hattori
Review Committee, Operation Division, Safety
Executive Vice President
Executive Vice President
Administration
Promotion, Corporate Safety & Quality Audit, Office for
Government Aircraft Operations
Yoshiharu Naoki
Member of the Board,
Human Resources, Employee Relations, Public
Member of the Board,
Human Resources, Employee Relations, Public
Executive Vice President
Relations, Business Support
Executive Vice President
Relations, Business Support
Juichi Hirasawa
Member of the Board,
Government & Industrial Affairs, Executive Secretariat,
Member of the Board,
Government & Industrial Affairs, Executive
Executive Vice President
Network Planning, Economic Security
Executive Vice President
Secretariat, Network Planning, Economic Security
Member of the Board,
Chairman of CX Strategy Committee, Sales & Marketing,
Member of the Board,
Chairman of CX Strategy Committee, Sales &
Junko Yazawa
Marketing, Customer Experience Management &
Executive Vice President
Customer Experience Management & Planning
Executive Vice President
Planning
Kimihiro Nakahori
Member of the Board,
Chief Financial Officer, Accounting & Business
Member of the Board,
Chief Financial Officer, Accounting & Business
Executive Vice President
Management
Executive Vice President
Management
Naoko Nishijima
Member of the Board *1,
ANA Brand Inflight Services Division , Inflight Services
Executive Vice President
Inflight Services Center
Executive Vice President
Center
Kiyoshige Kameda
Member of the Board *1,
Flight Operations Center
Executive Vice President
Flight Operations Center
Executive Vice President
Toshihiro Miyamae
Member of the Board *1,
ANA Blue Base,Engineering & Maintenance Center
Executive Vice President
Engineering & Maintenance Center
Executive Vice President
Ken Sugiura
Executive Vice President
Corporate Safety, Safety Promotion Center
Executive Vice President
Corporate Safety, Safety Promotion Center
*Changes are marked in red.
FY2023
FY2022
Name
Title
Responsibilities
Title
Responsibilities
Yoichi Katsuoka
Executive Vice President
President of ANA WINGS CO.,LTD.
Executive Vice President
President of ANA WINGS CO.,LTD.
Kohei Tsuji
Executive Vice President
Human Resources
Executive Vice President
Human Resources
Shinichi Hayase
Executive Vice President
Office for Government Aircraft Operations, Government
Executive Vice President
Office for Government Aircraft Operations,
& Industrial Affairs
Government & Industrial Affairs
Yuzo Hara
Executive Vice President
Sales Division, President of ANA AKINDO CO., LTD.
Executive Vice President
General Manager, China, General Manager, Beijing
Tomoji Ishii
Executive Vice President
Customer Experience Management & Planning
Executive Vice President
Customer Experience Management & Planning
Akiko Oyamada
Executive Vice President
General Manager, Tokyo Airport, President of ANA
Executive Vice President
General Manager, Tokyo Airport, President of ANA
AIRPORT SERVICES CO., LTD.
AIRPORT SERVICES CO., LTD.
Hiroyuki Kometani
Executive Vice President
Corporate Strategy
Executive Vice President
Corporate Strategy, Future Creation
Jun Taneie
Executive Vice President
DEI Promotion
Executive Vice President
DEI Promotion
Naoaki Takayanagi
Executive Vice President
Public Relations
Executive Vice President
Public Relations
Katsuya Goto
Executive Vice President
General Manager, EMEA, General Manager, London
Executive Vice President
General Manager, EMEA, General Manager,
London
Kansai Area Airports Management Division, General
Kansai Area Airports Management Division,
Hiroyuki Kondo
Executive Vice President
Manager, Osaka Airport, President of ANA OSAKA
Executive Vice President
General Manager, Osaka Airport, President of ANA
AIRPORT CO.,LTD.
OSAKA AIRPORT CO.,LTD.
Koji Oka
Executive Vice President
General Manager, Narita Airport, President of ANA
Executive Vice President
General Manager, Narita Airport, President of ANA
NARITA AIRPORT SERVICES CO.,LTD.
NARITA AIRPORT SERVICES CO.,LTD.
Toshio Nomura
Executive Vice President
General Manager, The Americas, General Manager,
Executive Vice President
General Manager, The Americas, General Manager,
New York
New York
Shinya Kanda
Executive Vice President
General Manager, Asia & Oceania, General Manager,
Executive Vice President
General Manager, Asia & Oceania, General
Singapore
Manager, Singapore
Tadashi Matsushita
Executive Vice President
Industrial & Governmental Relations, GX
Executive Vice President
Airline Management, Corporate Strategy
Akira Sakabe
Executive Vice President
Flight Operations Center
-
-
Fumie Tateishi
Executive Vice President
Operations Management Center
-
-
Katsutoshi Yamamoto
Executive Vice President
Employee Relations
-
-
Yasuko Kato
Executive Vice President
Digital Transformation
-
-
*Changes are marked in red.
FY2023
FY2022
Name
Title
Responsibilities
Title
Responsibilities
Shinji Nakahara
Executive Vice President
General Manager, China, General Manager, Beijing
-
-
Motoaki Ueno
Executive Vice President
Customer Experience Management & Planning
-
-
Mitsuhiko Araki
Executive Vice President
Operations Support Center
-
-
Kenichi Wakiya
Executive Vice President
Cargo Marketing & Services, President of ANA
-
-
CARGO INC.
Hidekazu Yoshida
Executive Vice President
Procurement
-
-
Keiji Omae
Executive Vice President
Customer Experience Management & Planning,
-
-
Global Marketing
*1. Will be nominated at the extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting in March
2. Audit & Supervisory Board Member
FY2023
Name
Title
Nozomu Kano
Audit & Supervisory Board
Member *2
Akihiko Miura
Audit & Supervisory Board
Member
Tatsuhiko Mitsukura
Audit & Supervisory Board
Member
*2. Subject to reappointment at the meeting of shareholders scheduled at end of June As of March 31, 2023, the following Members of the Board will be resigning.
Name
FY2023
FY2022
Katsuo Yokoyama
As of April 1, Senior Advisor of ALL NIPPON AIRWAYS CO., LTD.
Member of the Board, Executive Vice President
Hideo Miyake
As of April 1, Advisor of ANA HOLDINGS INC.
Member of the Board, Executive Vice President
Hideki Kunugi
As of April 1, President of ANA STRATEGIC RESEARCH INSTITUTE CO., LTD.
Member of the Board, Executive Vice President
Hideaki Kuroki
As of April 1, Senior Advisor of ALL NIPPON AIRWAYS CO., LTD.
Member of the Board, Executive Vice President
As of March 31, 2023, the following Executive Vice President will be resigning.
Name
FY2023
FY2022
Norihiko Matsuda
As of April 1, Senior Executive Vice President of ANA STRATEGIC RESEARCH
Executive Vice President
INSTITUTE CO., LTD.
Isamu Eto
As of April 1, Advisor of ANA HOLDINGS INC.
Executive Vice President
Masaki Yokai
As of April 1, President of ANA SKY BUILDING SERVICE CO., LTD.
Executive Vice President
Naoko Hara
As of April 1, Executive Vice President of ANA STRATEGIC RESEARCH
Executive Vice President
INSTITUTE CO., LTD.
Hidetomo Aramaki
As of April 1, Advisor of ANA HOLDINGS INC.
Executive Vice President
Atsuyo Shiomi
As of April 1, Executive Vice President of ANA HOLDINGS INC. (reappointment)
Executive Vice President
*Changes are marked in red.
Disclaimer
ANA Holdings Inc. published this content on 03 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2023 07:08:08 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
