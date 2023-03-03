ANA Announces Members of the Board,

Corporate Executive Officers for Fiscal Year 2023

TOKYO, Mar. 3, 2023 - All Nippon Airways (ANA) has announced changes to its members of the board and corporate executive officers. These changes are set to go into effect on April 1, 2023.

Further details can be found in the attached document.

Attachment :

Changes to the members of the board, corporate executive officers of ALL NIPPON AIRWAYS CO., LTD.

Contact: ANA Corporate Communications, TEL +81-3-6735-1111,publicrelations@ana.co.jp

