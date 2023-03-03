Advanced search
    9202   JP3429800000

ANA HOLDINGS INC.

(9202)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-03-03 am EST
2779.00 JPY   -0.05%
Announces Members of the Board, Corporate Executive Officers and Members of the Audit & Supervisory Board for Fiscal Year 2023
PU
Announces Members of the Board, Corporate Executive Officers for Fiscal Year 2023
PU
ANA, JAL, 3 others picked to operate flying taxis for 2025 World Expo
AQ
ANA : Announces Members of the Board, Corporate Executive Officers for Fiscal Year 2023

03/03/2023 | 02:09am EST
ANA NEWS

ANA Announces Members of the Board,

Corporate Executive Officers for Fiscal Year 2023

TOKYO, Mar. 3, 2023 - All Nippon Airways (ANA) has announced changes to its members of the board and corporate executive officers. These changes are set to go into effect on April 1, 2023.

Further details can be found in the attached document.

Attachment :

Changes to the members of the board, corporate executive officers of ALL NIPPON AIRWAYS CO., LTD.

Contact: ANA Corporate Communications, TEL +81-3-6735-1111,publicrelations@ana.co.jp

About ANA

Founded in 1952 with just two helicopters, All Nippon Airways (ANA) has grown to become the largest airline in Japan. ANA HOLDINGS Inc. (ANA HD), established in 2013, is the largest airline group holding company in Japan including ANA and Peach Aviation, the leading LCC in Japan.

ANA is a launch customer and the largest operator of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, making ANA HD the biggest Dreamliner owner in the world. A member of Star Alliance since 1999, ANA has joint venture agreements with United Airlines, Lufthansa German Airlines, Swiss International Airlines and Austrian Airlines - giving it a truly global presence.

The airline's legacy of superior service has been recognized with SKYTRAX's 5-Star rating every year since 2013, with ANA being the only Japanese airline to win this prestigious designation for 10 consecutive years. ANA has been recognized by Air Transport World as "Airline of the Year" three times (2007, 2013 and 2018); it is one of only a select few airlines to win this prominent award multiple times.

In 2022, ANA received first place in the Global airline and Asia Pacific categories at the CIRIUM On-Time Performance Awards, marking the second consecutive year ANA was recognized as the most on-time airline in the world. ANA is the only company in the aviation industry to receive the Gold Class distinction from the 2022 S&P Global Sustainability Awards and ANA HD has been selected as a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index list for the sixth consecutive year and the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index list for the seventh consecutive year.

For more information, please refer to the following link: https://www.ana.co.jp/group/en/

Attachment

March 3, 2023

Changes to the Members of the Board, Corporate Executive Officers of ALL NIPPON AIRWAYS CO., LTD.

At the Board of Directors meeting, the board decided on changes to titles and responsibilities of the members of the board and corporate executive officers as well as members of the audit and supervisory board of ALL NIPPON AIRWAYS, CO., LTD. (ANA) effective on April 1, 2023, as indicated below.

1.Member of the Board and Corporate Executive Officers

FY2023

FY2022

Name

Title

Responsibilities

Title

Responsibilities

Koji Shibata

Chairman

President and CEO of ANA HOLDINGS INC.

Chairman

President and CEO of ANA HOLDINGS INC.

Representative Director,

Chairman of the Board of Directors, Corporate Planning

Representative Director,

Chairman of the Board of Directors, Corporate

Shinichi Inoue

Committee, Safety Promotion Committee, CX Strategy

Planning Committee, Safety Promotion Committee,

President and CEO

President and CEO

Committee, Internal Audit

CX Strategy Committee, Internal Audit

Representative

Representative

Ichiro Fukuzawa

Director,Senior Executive

Corporate Strategy, Procurement, Digital Transformation

Director,Senior Executive

Corporate Strategy

Vice President

Vice President

Toshiaki Toyama

Member of the Board,

Cargo Marketing & Services, Chairman of ANA CARGO

Member of the Board,

Cargo Marketing & Services, President of ANA

Executive Vice President

INC.

Executive Vice President

CARGO INC.

Junichiro Miyagawa

Member of the Board,

Alliances & International Affairs, Facilities

Member of the Board,

Alliances & International Affairs, Future Creation

Executive Vice President

Executive Vice President

Member of the Board,

Risk & Compliance, Legal & Insurance, General

Member of the Board,

ANA Group 70th Anniversary Project, ANA Brand

Emiko Kajita

Inflight Services Division, Operation Division, ANA

Executive Vice President

Administration, DEI Promotion

Executive Vice President

Blue Base, Inflight Services

Chief Safety Officer, Chairman of Safety Promotion

Member of the Board,

Committee, Operations Committee, Operations Report &

Member of the Board,

Risk & Compliance, Legal & Insurance, General

Shigeru Hattori

Review Committee, Operation Division, Safety

Executive Vice President

Executive Vice President

Administration

Promotion, Corporate Safety & Quality Audit, Office for

Government Aircraft Operations

Yoshiharu Naoki

Member of the Board,

Human Resources, Employee Relations, Public

Member of the Board,

Human Resources, Employee Relations, Public

Executive Vice President

Relations, Business Support

Executive Vice President

Relations, Business Support

Juichi Hirasawa

Member of the Board,

Government & Industrial Affairs, Executive Secretariat,

Member of the Board,

Government & Industrial Affairs, Executive

Executive Vice President

Network Planning, Economic Security

Executive Vice President

Secretariat, Network Planning, Economic Security

Member of the Board,

Chairman of CX Strategy Committee, Sales & Marketing,

Member of the Board,

Chairman of CX Strategy Committee, Sales &

Junko Yazawa

Marketing, Customer Experience Management &

Executive Vice President

Customer Experience Management & Planning

Executive Vice President

Planning

Kimihiro Nakahori

Member of the Board,

Chief Financial Officer, Accounting & Business

Member of the Board,

Chief Financial Officer, Accounting & Business

Executive Vice President

Management

Executive Vice President

Management

Naoko Nishijima

Member of the Board *1,

ANA Brand Inflight Services Division, Inflight Services

Executive Vice President

Inflight Services Center

Executive Vice President

Center

Kiyoshige Kameda

Member of the Board *1,

Flight Operations Center

Executive Vice President

Flight Operations Center

Executive Vice President

Toshihiro Miyamae

Member of the Board *1,

ANA Blue Base,Engineering & Maintenance Center

Executive Vice President

Engineering & Maintenance Center

Executive Vice President

Ken Sugiura

Executive Vice President

Corporate Safety, Safety Promotion Center

Executive Vice President

Corporate Safety, Safety Promotion Center

*Changes are marked in red.

FY2023

FY2022

Name

Title

Responsibilities

Title

Responsibilities

Yoichi Katsuoka

Executive Vice President

President of ANA WINGS CO.,LTD.

Executive Vice President

President of ANA WINGS CO.,LTD.

Kohei Tsuji

Executive Vice President

Human Resources

Executive Vice President

Human Resources

Shinichi Hayase

Executive Vice President

Office for Government Aircraft Operations, Government

Executive Vice President

Office for Government Aircraft Operations,

& Industrial Affairs

Government & Industrial Affairs

Yuzo Hara

Executive Vice President

Sales Division, President of ANA AKINDO CO., LTD.

Executive Vice President

General Manager, China, General Manager, Beijing

Tomoji Ishii

Executive Vice President

Customer Experience Management & Planning

Executive Vice President

Customer Experience Management & Planning

Akiko Oyamada

Executive Vice President

General Manager, Tokyo Airport, President of ANA

Executive Vice President

General Manager, Tokyo Airport, President of ANA

AIRPORT SERVICES CO., LTD.

AIRPORT SERVICES CO., LTD.

Hiroyuki Kometani

Executive Vice President

Corporate Strategy

Executive Vice President

Corporate Strategy, Future Creation

Jun Taneie

Executive Vice President

DEI Promotion

Executive Vice President

DEI Promotion

Naoaki Takayanagi

Executive Vice President

Public Relations

Executive Vice President

Public Relations

Katsuya Goto

Executive Vice President

General Manager, EMEA, General Manager, London

Executive Vice President

General Manager, EMEA, General Manager,

London

Kansai Area Airports Management Division, General

Kansai Area Airports Management Division,

Hiroyuki Kondo

Executive Vice President

Manager, Osaka Airport, President of ANA OSAKA

Executive Vice President

General Manager, Osaka Airport, President of ANA

AIRPORT CO.,LTD.

OSAKA AIRPORT CO.,LTD.

Koji Oka

Executive Vice President

General Manager, Narita Airport, President of ANA

Executive Vice President

General Manager, Narita Airport, President of ANA

NARITA AIRPORT SERVICES CO.,LTD.

NARITA AIRPORT SERVICES CO.,LTD.

Toshio Nomura

Executive Vice President

General Manager, The Americas, General Manager,

Executive Vice President

General Manager, The Americas, General Manager,

New York

New York

Shinya Kanda

Executive Vice President

General Manager, Asia & Oceania, General Manager,

Executive Vice President

General Manager, Asia & Oceania, General

Singapore

Manager, Singapore

Tadashi Matsushita

Executive Vice President

Industrial & Governmental Relations, GX

Executive Vice President

Airline Management, Corporate Strategy

Akira Sakabe

Executive Vice President

Flight Operations Center

-

-

Fumie Tateishi

Executive Vice President

Operations Management Center

-

-

Katsutoshi Yamamoto

Executive Vice President

Employee Relations

-

-

Yasuko Kato

Executive Vice President

Digital Transformation

-

-

*Changes are marked in red.

FY2023

FY2022

Name

Title

Responsibilities

Title

Responsibilities

Shinji Nakahara

Executive Vice President

General Manager, China, General Manager, Beijing

-

-

Motoaki Ueno

Executive Vice President

Customer Experience Management & Planning

-

-

Mitsuhiko Araki

Executive Vice President

Operations Support Center

-

-

Kenichi Wakiya

Executive Vice President

Cargo Marketing & Services, President of ANA

-

-

CARGO INC.

Hidekazu Yoshida

Executive Vice President

Procurement

-

-

Keiji Omae

Executive Vice President

Customer Experience Management & Planning,

-

-

Global Marketing

*1. Will be nominated at the extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting in March

2. Audit & Supervisory Board Member

FY2023

Name

Title

Nozomu Kano

Audit & Supervisory Board

Member *2

Akihiko Miura

Audit & Supervisory Board

Member

Tatsuhiko Mitsukura

Audit & Supervisory Board

Member

*2. Subject to reappointment at the meeting of shareholders scheduled at end of June As of March 31, 2023, the following Members of the Board will be resigning.

Name

FY2023

FY2022

Katsuo Yokoyama

As of April 1, Senior Advisor of ALL NIPPON AIRWAYS CO., LTD.

Member of the Board, Executive Vice President

Hideo Miyake

As of April 1, Advisor of ANA HOLDINGS INC.

Member of the Board, Executive Vice President

Hideki Kunugi

As of April 1, President of ANA STRATEGIC RESEARCH INSTITUTE CO., LTD.

Member of the Board, Executive Vice President

Hideaki Kuroki

As of April 1, Senior Advisor of ALL NIPPON AIRWAYS CO., LTD.

Member of the Board, Executive Vice President

As of March 31, 2023, the following Executive Vice President will be resigning.

Name

FY2023

FY2022

Norihiko Matsuda

As of April 1, Senior Executive Vice President of ANA STRATEGIC RESEARCH

Executive Vice President

INSTITUTE CO., LTD.

Isamu Eto

As of April 1, Advisor of ANA HOLDINGS INC.

Executive Vice President

Masaki Yokai

As of April 1, President of ANA SKY BUILDING SERVICE CO., LTD.

Executive Vice President

Naoko Hara

As of April 1, Executive Vice President of ANA STRATEGIC RESEARCH

Executive Vice President

INSTITUTE CO., LTD.

Hidetomo Aramaki

As of April 1, Advisor of ANA HOLDINGS INC.

Executive Vice President

Atsuyo Shiomi

As of April 1, Executive Vice President of ANA HOLDINGS INC. (reappointment)

Executive Vice President

*Changes are marked in red.

End

Disclaimer

ANA Holdings Inc. published this content on 03 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2023 07:08:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
