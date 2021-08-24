Log in
ANA : Announces Revised Flight Schedule for the Second Half of FY2021

08/24/2021
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ANA NEWS

ANA Announces Revised Flight Schedule

for the Second Half of FY2021

  • ANA will be increasing frequency on select domestic routes to and from Tokyo Haneda and will be strengthening its cooperation with Peach to optimize the ANA Group's network, maximizing profit by responding to the expected recovery in demand as vaccination rollout expands.
  • For international routes, ANA will continue to closely monitor border measures in each country as well as increased use of vaccine passports, and will respond to shifts in demand.
  • Given strong demand for cargo operations, ANA will focus on increasing revenue by expanding the number of destinations to operate freighters and by utilizing passenger aircrafts for cargo operations.

TOKYO, Aug. 24, 2021 - All Nippon Airways (ANA), Japan's largest and 5-Star airline for eight consecutive years, has announced its revised flight schedule for fiscal year 2021 (FY2021).

In the current fiscal year, ANA has responded to the decline in demand for both domestic and international routes caused by COVID-19 by reducing the number of flights and adjusting operations to optimize business. However, to meet the strong demand for cargo transportation, ANA has responded by demonstrating flexibly in its business plans, actively operating freighters, and passenger aircrafts for cargo operations.

As demand in overseas markets continues to recover alongside vaccine availability and increasing vaccination rates, ANA expects for demand within the Japanese market to follow. ANA will continue to closely monitor demand and is committed to increasing flexibility so that it can respond appropriately to future trends.

The key points for the second half of FY2021 are as follows:

Domestic Routes

  • ANA will increase flight frequency on the Haneda-Sapporo and Haneda-Fukuoka routes and operate select routes as seasonal and/or limited flight operations. As demand recovers, ANA will operate flights with larger aircraft while also utilizing international aircraft to operate additional flights in response to rising demand. However, in areas where demand is in decline, ANA will reduce the number of flights and downsize the aircraft used while it adapts to trends in demand.
  • With regard to the Hokkaido and Okinawa routes primarily departing from Chubu airport and Fukuoka airport, ANA Group will optimize the capabilities of its group network by scheduling additional flights to be operated by Peach Aviation, an airline known for its appeal among leisure travelers.
  • Because the impact of COVID-19 continues to affect our business, ANA will continue to monitor demand trends and provide updated flight schedules on a monthly basis.

Routes to be increased for specific date ranges

Route

Period for change

Current service*1

New

Notes

Haneda = Sapporo

Oct. 31~

16 roundtrips/day

17 roundtrips/day

Haneda = Fukuoka

Oct. 31~

18 roundtrips/day

19 roundtrips/day

Itami = Okinawa

Oct. 31~

4 roundtrips/day

5 roundtrips/day

Routes to be temporarily suspended or reduced for specific date ranges

Route

Period for change

Current service*1

New

Notes

Haneda = Toyama

Oct. 31~

4 roundtrips/day

3 roundtrips/day

Haneda = Hiroshima

Oct. 31~

9 roundtrips/day

8 roundtrips/day

Itami = Matsuyama

Oct. 31~

9 roundtrips/day

8 roundtrips/day

Kansai = Sapporo

Jan. 5-Feb. 28

4 roundtrips/day

2 roundtrips/day

3*

Oct. 31~

Nagoya (Chubu)

(excluding the

5 roundtrips/day

3 roundtrips/day

2*

= Sapporo

below dates)

Dec. 24-Jan. 4

4 roundtrips/day

Nagoya (Chubu) =

Oct. 31~

3 roundtrips/day

2-3 roundtrips/day

2*, 4*

Okinawa

Fukuoka= Sapporo

Oct. 31~

2 roundtrips/day

1 roundtrip/day

Fukuoka = Okinawa

Oct. 31~

9 roundtrips/day

7 roundtrips/day

2*

Fukuoka = Ishigaki

Oct. 31~

1 roundtrip/day

2*

Sapporo = Okinawa

Oct. 31~

1 roundtrip/day

0-1 roundtrip/day

5*

Sendai = Sapporo

Oct. 31~

2 roundtrips/day

1-1.5 roundtrip/day

6*

Sendai = Okinawa

Oct. 31~

1 roundtrip/day

0-1 roundtrip/day

7*

  1. The number of flights for the current service are according to the fiscal year 2021 flight schedule. The actual number of flights may differ based on flight reductions due to COVID-19.
  2. In addition to the ANA flights listed above, Peach Aviation flights are also scheduled to begin or increased on this route.
  3. For January 25, 29 and 31 the frequency will be 3 round trips/day, and 2 round trips/day on other dates.
  4. For November 2, 7-8,10-15, 17, 25, 28-29; December 1-3,7-17, 19, 21-22,24-31; January 1-4, 11, 13, 16- 19, 21-22,25-29; February 1-3,6-8,10-11,16-21, 24; March 4-5,7-8, 11, 14 the frequency will be 3 round trips/day, and for other dates the frequency will be 2 round trips/day.
  5. For November 3-5,8-10,12-13, 16, 19, the frequency will be 1 roundtrip/day, and 0.5 round trip/day for December 7, 9.
  6. For December 1, the frequency will be 1.5 roundtrip/day, and 1 round trip/day on other dates.
  7. For November 5, 9, 13-14,19-20,24-25, 30; December 1-6,8-9,12-13, 17, the frequency will be 1 round trip/day. For October 31, November 1, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, 15-16, 18, 21, 23, 26-29, December 7, 10-11, 14, 16, 18, January 31, February 1, 4-5,15-16,18-19,21-22,25-26 the frequency will be 0.5 round trip/day.

International Routes

  • In order to provide customers with more information and to allow for earlier travel preparations, the suspension or reduction of select routes have been determined as follows.
  • By making changes such as the transfer of the Tokyo Haneda-Washington D.C. and Tokyo Haneda- Houston routes to Tokyo Narita airport, ANA aims to accommodate demand for connections between Asia-North America while simultaneously maximizing the revenue per flight from both passenger and cargo operations. ANA will continue to flexibly respond to demand by reassessing our flight schedule on a monthly basis.

Period for change: October 31, 2021 to March 26, 2022

Route

Flight Number

Weekly Flight Frequency

Notes

Initial Plan

Revised Plan

Haneda = San Jose

NH120/119

7 roundtrips

-

Launch postponed

Narita = Dusseldorf

NH209/210

7 roundtrips

-

Haneda = Stockholm

NH221/222

7 roundtrips

-

Launch postponed

Haneda = Milan

NH207/208

7 roundtrips

-

Launch postponed

Haneda = Istanbul

NH219/220

7 roundtrips

-

Launch postponed

Haneda = Moscow

NH213/214

7 roundtrips

-

Launch postponed

Narita = Vladivostok

NH883/884

3 roundtrips

-

Narita = Perth

NH881/882

7 roundtrips

-

Narita = Chennai

NH825/826

3 roundtrips

-

NH849/848

7 roundtrips

0-7 roundtrips

Haneda = Bangkok

NH877/878

7 roundtrips

-

NH847/850

7 roundtrips

7 roundtrips

Narita = Phnom Penh

NH817/818

7 roundtrips

-

Haneda = Singapore

NH841/844

7 roundtrips

2-7 roundtrips

NH843/842

7 roundtrips

-

Kansai = Hong Kong

NH873/874

7 roundtrips

-

Narita = Taipei

NH823/824

7 roundtrips

-

Freighter Routes

  • Boeing 767 freighters will continue to operate the Beijing route, which has been in operation since July 2021. In addition, Boeing 777 freighters will be introduced on the Hong Kong, Taipei and Qingdao routes as non-scheduled flights. By expanding the number of destinations served with large freighters, ANA aims to capture demand for large-scale cargo deliveries. ANA will also add both non-scheduled and charter freighter flights in addition to utilizing passenger aircrafts for cargo operations. ANA remains committed to flexibly adapting its operations to meet market trends.

Period for change: October 31, 2021 to March 26, 2022

Route

Flight Number

Weekly Flight Frequency

Aircraft

Current service*1

New

Narita = Chicago

NH8402/8401

5 roundtrips

6 roundtrips

B777F

Narita = Frankfurt

NH8405/8406

2 roundtrips

2 roundtrips

B777F

Narita = Bangkok

NH8507/8510

7 roundtrips

7 roundtrips

B767F

Narita = Singapore

NH8411/8412

5 roundtrips

6 roundtrips

B767F

Narita = Hong Kong

NH8511/8512

6 roundtrips

6 roundtrips

B767F

NH8513/8514

1 roundtrip

1 roundtrip

B767F

Narita = Taipei

NH8441/8442

7roundtrips

6 roundtrips

B767F

Narita = Seoul

NH8475/8476

6 roundtrips

6 roundtrips

B767F

Narita = Beijing

NH8527/8528

-

2 roundtrips

B767F

Narita = Dalian

NH8501/8502

-

5 roundtrips

B767F

Narita = Shanghai

NH8431/8432

3roundtrips

4 roundtrips

B777F

2 roundtrips

3 roundtrips

B767F

NH8517/8518

1roundtrip

-

B777F

5 roundtrips

6 roundtrips

B767F

NH8403/8404

4 roundtrips

-

B767F

NH8433/8434

-

5 roundtrips

B767F

Narita = Qingdao

NH8427/8506

4roundtrips

6 roundtrips

B767F

Narita = Xiamen

NH8515/8516

4 roundtrips

7 roundtrips

B767F

Narita = Guangzhou

NH8489/8490

6 roundtrips

6 roundtrips

B767F

  1. The number of flights for the current service are according to the fiscal year 2021 flight schedule, therefore the actual number of flights may differ.
    *In addition to the above flights, non-scheduled and/or charter flights are expected to be added (including Boeing777F freighters to Hong Kong, Taipei, Qingdao) according to monthly plans.

Contact: ANA Corporate Communications, TEL +81-3-6735-1111,publicrelations@ana.co.jp

About ANA

Founded in 1952 with just two helicopters, All Nippon Airways (ANA) has grown to become the largest airline in Japan. ANA HOLDINGS Inc. (ANA HD) was established in 2013 as the largest airline group holding company in Japan, comprising 71 companies including ANA and Peach Aviation, the leading LCC in Japan.

ANA is a launch customer and the largest operator of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, making ANA HD the biggest Dreamliner owner in the world. A member of Star Alliance since 1999, ANA has joint venture agreements with United Airlines, Lufthansa German Airlines, Swiss International Airlines, Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines - giving it a truly global presence.

The airline's legacy of superior service has helped it earn SKYTRAX's respected 5-Star rating every year since 2013, with ANA being the only Japanese airline to win this prestigious designation for eight consecutive years. ANA also has been recognized by Air Transport World as "Airline of the Year" three times (2007, 2013 and 2018); it is one of only a select few airlines to win this prominent award multiple times.

ANA is the only company in the aviation industry to receive the Gold Class distinction from the 2021 S&P Global Sustainability Awards and ANA HD has been selected as a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index list for the fourth consecutive year and the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index list for the fifth consecutive year.

For more information, please refer to the following link: https://www.ana.co.jp/group/en/

Disclaimer

ANA Holdings Inc. published this content on 24 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2021 04:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
