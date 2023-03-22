Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. ANA Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9202   JP3429800000

ANA HOLDINGS INC.

(9202)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  11:54:52 2023-03-22 pm EDT
2767.00 JPY   +0.56%
03/22Ana : Announces Updates to the FY2023 Flight Schedule
PU
03/20ANA Holdings and IHG ANA Hotels Group Japan sign comprehensive commercial agreement as part of longstanding strategic alliance
AQ
03/09Ana : AirJapan Unveils Inaugural Products and Services
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ANA : Announces Updates to the FY2023 Flight Schedule

03/22/2023 | 09:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ANA NEWS

ANA Announces Updates to the FY2023 Flight Schedule

  • ANA will resume the Haneda = Beijing route on April 1, and increase frequency to daily flights from April 10.
  • ANA will resume the Haneda = Shanghai Pudong and Shanghai Hongqiao routes, both on a daily basis.
  • It marks the first time Haneda = Beijing and Haneda = Shanghai routes will operate since March 2020.

TOKYO, Mar. 23, 2023 All Nippon Airways (ANA) has announced updates to its flight schedule for fiscal year 2023 (FY2023).

The summary of today's announcement regarding our international flights is given below.

Schedule for April 1, 2023~:

Flight

Frequency

Route

Remarks

Number

Schedule as of

New Schedule

Today

7 roundtrips/week from

5 roundtrips/week

Apr. 10

Haneda = Beijing

NH 961/962

-

(Tue, Wed., Fri., Sat.,

Flight schedule on/after

Sun.)

July 1 will be

announced later

Haneda = Shanghai

NH 967/968

-

7 roundtrips/week

NH968 to operate from

Pudong

Apr. 2

Haneda = Shanghai

NH 969/970

-

7 roundtrips/week

Hongqiao

Changes in immigration conditions, quarantine measures and other precautions are being implemented. For customers planning to travel, please check the latest information from embassies, consulates, and health institutions in your destination. ANA will continue to closely monitor the situation and will take appropriate action when needed to provide a clean, safe and comfortable environment for our customers and employees.

Contact: ANA Corporate Communications, TEL +81-3-6735-1111,publicrelations@ana.co.jp

About ANA

Founded in 1952 with just two helicopters, All Nippon Airways (ANA) has grown to become the largest airline in Japan. ANA HOLDINGS Inc. (ANA HD), established in 2013, is the largest airline group holding company in Japan including ANA and Peach Aviation, the leading LCC in Japan.

ANA is a launch customer and the largest operator of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, making ANA HD the biggest Dreamliner owner in the world. A member of Star Alliance since 1999, ANA has joint venture agreements with United Airlines, Lufthansa German Airlines, Swiss International Airlines and Austrian Airlines - giving it a truly global presence.

The airline's legacy of superior service has been recognized with SKYTRAX's 5-Star rating every year since 2013, with ANA being the only Japanese airline to win this prestigious designation for 10 consecutive years. ANA has been recognized by Air Transport World as "Airline of the Year" three times (2007, 2013 and 2018); it is one of only a select few airlines to win this prominent award multiple times.

In 2022, ANA received first place in the Global airline and Asia Pacific categories at the CIRIUM On-Time Performance Awards, marking the second consecutive year ANA was recognized as the most on-time airline in the world. ANA is the only company in the aviation industry to receive the Gold Class distinction from the 2022 S&P Global Sustainability Awards and ANA HD has been selected as a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index list for the sixth consecutive year and the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index list for the seventh consecutive year.

For more information, please refer to the following link: https://www.ana.co.jp/group/en/

Disclaimer

ANA Holdings Inc. published this content on 23 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2023 01:12:27 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ANA HOLDINGS INC.
03/22Ana : Announces Updates to the FY2023 Flight Schedule
PU
03/20ANA Holdings and IHG ANA Hotels Group Japan sign comprehensive commercial agreement as ..
AQ
03/09Ana : AirJapan Unveils Inaugural Products and Services
PU
03/08ANA Holdings to Take Over Nippon Cargo Airlines
MT
03/08Japan Sees Subdued Equities Trade; ANA Holdings to Take Over Nippon Cargo Airlines
MT
03/07ANA Holdings Inc. (TSE:9202) entered into memorandum of understan..
CI
03/03Ana : Announces Members of the Board, Corporate Executive Officers and Members of the Audi..
PU
03/03Ana : Announces Members of the Board, Corporate Executive Officers for Fiscal Year 2023
PU
03/03Ana Holdings Inc. Announces Executive Changes
CI
02/21ANA, JAL, 3 others picked to operate flying taxis for 2025 World Expo
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ANA HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 716 B 12 933 M 12 933 M
Net income 2023 61 889 M 467 M 467 M
Net Debt 2023 697 B 5 257 M 5 257 M
P/E ratio 2023 20,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 294 B 9 755 M 9 755 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,16x
EV / Sales 2024 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 42 196
Free-Float 91,5%
Chart ANA HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
ANA Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANA HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 2 751,50 JPY
Average target price 2 961,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 7,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ichiro Fukuzawa Director, Manager-Finance & Investor Relations
Shinya Katanozaka Chairman
Koji Shibata Senior Executive Officer & Head-Group IT
Izumi Kobayashi Independent Outside Director
Ado Yamamoto Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANA HOLDINGS INC.-1.75%9 781
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED2.89%27 431
AIR CHINA LIMITED3.74%22 214
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.3.13%21 626
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED11.02%18 485
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC22.85%18 385
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer