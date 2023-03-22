ANA Announces Updates to the FY2023 Flight Schedule

ANA will resume the Haneda = Beijing route on April 1, and increase frequency to daily flights from April 10.

ANA will resume the Haneda = Shanghai Pudong and Shanghai Hongqiao routes, both on a daily basis.

It marks the first time Haneda = Beijing and Haneda = Shanghai routes will operate since March 2020.

TOKYO, Mar. 23, 2023 － All Nippon Airways (ANA) has announced updates to its flight schedule for fiscal year 2023 (FY2023).

The summary of today's announcement regarding our international flights is given below.

Schedule for April 1, 2023~:

Flight Frequency Route Remarks Number Schedule as of New Schedule Today 7 roundtrips/week from 5 roundtrips/week Apr. 10 Haneda = Beijing NH 961/962 - (Tue, Wed., Fri., Sat., Flight schedule on/after Sun.) July 1 will be announced later Haneda = Shanghai NH 967/968 - 7 roundtrips/week NH968 to operate from Pudong Apr. 2 Haneda = Shanghai NH 969/970 - 7 roundtrips/week Hongqiao

Changes in immigration conditions, quarantine measures and other precautions are being implemented. For customers planning to travel, please check the latest information from embassies, consulates, and health institutions in your destination. ANA will continue to closely monitor the situation and will take appropriate action when needed to provide a clean, safe and comfortable environment for our customers and employees.

Contact: ANA Corporate Communications, TEL +81-3-6735-1111,publicrelations@ana.co.jp

