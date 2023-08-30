ANA NEWS

ANA Announces Updates to the FY2023 Flight Schedule

Beginning on December 6th, ANA will increase frequency on the Tokyo Narita - Honolulu route once again, from 10 weekly roundtrip flights to 14.

All double daily flights are planned to operate on the Airbus A380 "FLYING HONU" aircraft, and ANA will offer the most seat capacity on its Honolulu routes in its history, exceeding pre-COVID levels.

TOKYO, Aug. 30, 2023－ All Nippon Airways (ANA) has announced updates to its flight schedule for fiscal year 2023 (FY2023). Beginning December 6, all roundtrips on the Narita-Honolulu route will be operated by the specially painted "FLYING HONU" Airbus A380 aircraft featuring Hawaiian inspired sea turtles. ANA will offer the most seat capacity on its Honolulu routes in its history, exceeding pre-COVID levels.

A summary of the recent update concerning the international flight schedule is given below.

Schedule for October 29, 2023 - March 30, 2024:

Route Flight Frequency Remarks Number Current plan New plan To operate 3 roundtrips/week NH 182/ 181 7 roundtrips/week 3 roundtrips/week (Tue. Fri. Sun.) from Sep.1, Narita = Honolulu (Tue., Fri., Sun.) to operate 7 roundtrips/week from Dec.6*1, *2 NH 184/ 183 7 roundtrips/week 7 roundtrips/week *2 Haneda = NH 186/ 185 7 roundtrips/week 7 roundtrips/week *2,*3 Honolulu

*1 No operation on 12/3 and 12/5. Flights on 12/4 will be operated.

*2 For flights departing from overseas, the dates of the implementation are the following day.

*3 For flights to/from Haneda airport, please check the ANA Application or website for departure and arrival terminals (Terminal 2 or 3).

Contact: ANA Corporate Communications, TEL +81-3-6735-1111,publicrelations@ana.co.jp

About ANA

Founded in 1952 with just two helicopters, All Nippon Airways (ANA) has grown to become the largest airline in Japan. ANA HOLDINGS Inc. (ANA HD), established in 2013, is the largest airline group holding company in Japan including ANA and Peach Aviation, the leading LCC in Japan.

ANA is a launch customer and the largest operator of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, making ANA HD the biggest Dreamliner owner in the world. A member of Star Alliance since 1999, ANA has joint venture agreements with United Airlines, Lufthansa German Airlines, Swiss International Airlines and Austrian Airlines - giving it a truly global presence.

The airline's legacy of superior service has been recognized with SKYTRAX's 5-Star rating every year since 2013, with ANA being the only Japanese airline to win this prestigious designation for 10 consecutive years. ANA has been recognized by Air Transport World as "Airline of the Year" three times (2007, 2013 and 2018); it is one of only a select few airlines to win this prominent award multiple times. In 2022, ANA received first place in the Global airline and Asia Pacific categories at the CIRIUM On-Time Performance Awards, marking the second consecutive year ANA was recognized as the most on-time airline in the world. ANA is the only company in the aviation industry to receive the Gold Class distinction from the 2022 S&P Global Sustainability Awards and ANA HD has been selected as a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index list for the sixth consecutive year and the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index list for the seventh consecutive year.

For more information, please refer to the following link: https://www.ana.co.jp/group/en/