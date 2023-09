ANA NEWS

ANA Announces Updates to the FY2023 Flight Schedule

Beginning early October, ANA will increase the number of flights on the Narita - Shanghai (Pudong) route by adding three roundtrips per week and for the Kansai - Shanghai (Pudong) route, adding five roundtrips per week.

Separately, ANA announces the routes and number of flights for select European destinations including Haneda - London, Haneda - Paris, Haneda - Frankfurt, Haneda - Munich and Narita - Brussels from October 29.

TOKYO, Sep. 13, 2023- All Nippon Airways (ANA) announced updates to its flight schedule for fiscal year 2023 (FY2023). The summary of today's announcement regarding ANA's international flights is given below.

Schedule for October 2 - October 28, 2023:

Route Flight Frequency Remarks Number Current plan New plan Narita = Shanghai NH 959/960 - 3 roundtrips/week From Oct. 2 Pudong (Mon., Tue., Fri.) NH 973/974 3 roundtrips/week 4 roundtrips/week From Oct. 10 (Mon., Fri., Sat.) (Mon., Tue., Fri., Sat.) Kansai = Shanghai From Oct. 2 Pudong 4 roundtrips/week NH 975/976 - *No operation (Mon., Tue., Fri., Sat.) on Oct. 3

*Service will continue after October 28. For details, please refer to the press release: "ANA Group Announces Revised

Flight Schedule for the Second Half of FY2023"

Schedule for October 29, 2023 - March 30, 2024:

Route Flight Frequency Remarks Number Current plan New plan Haneda = London NH 211/212 7 roundtrips/week 7 roundtrips/week *1, *2 Haneda = Paris NH 215/216 3 roundtrips/week 3 roundtrips/week *1, *2 (Wed., Fri., Sun.) (Wed., Fri., Sun.) Haneda = Frankfurt NH 203/204 7 roundtrips/week 7 roundtrips/week *1, *2 NH 223/224 7 roundtrips/week 7 roundtrips/week *1, *2 NH 217 4 flights/week 4 flights/week *2 (Tue., Thu., Fri., Sun.) (Mon., Wed., Fri., Sat.) Haneda = Munich NH 218 4 flights/week 4 flights/week *1, *2 (Mon., Wed., Fri., Sat.) (Mon., Wed., Fri., Sat.) Narita = Brussels NH 231/232 2 roundtrips/week 2 roundtrips/week *1 (Wed., Sat.) (Wed., Sat.)

*1 For flights departing from overseas, the dates of the implementation are the following day.

*2 For flights to/from Haneda airport, please check the ANA Application or website for departure and arrival terminals (Terminal 2 or 3).