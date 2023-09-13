ANA NEWS

ANA Announces Updates to the FY2023 Flight Schedule

Beginning early October, ANA will increase the number of flights on the Narita - Shanghai (Pudong) route by adding three roundtrips per week and for the Kansai - Shanghai (Pudong) route, adding five roundtrips per week.

Separately, ANA announces the routes and number of flights for select European destinations including Haneda - London, Haneda - Paris, Haneda - Frankfurt, Haneda - Munich and Narita - Brussels from October 29.

TOKYO, Sep. 13, 2023－ All Nippon Airways (ANA) announced updates to its flight schedule for fiscal year 2023 (FY2023). The summary of today's announcement regarding ANA's international flights is given below.

Schedule for October 2 - October 28, 2023:

Route Flight Frequency Remarks Number Current plan New plan Narita = Shanghai NH 959/960 - 3 roundtrips/week From Oct. 2 Pudong (Mon., Tue., Fri.) NH 973/974 3 roundtrips/week 4 roundtrips/week From Oct. 10 (Mon., Fri., Sat.) (Mon., Tue., Fri., Sat.) Kansai = Shanghai From Oct. 2 Pudong 4 roundtrips/week NH 975/976 - *No operation (Mon., Tue., Fri., Sat.) on Oct. 3

*Service will continue after October 28. For details, please refer to the press release: "ANA Group Announces Revised

Flight Schedule for the Second Half of FY2023"

Schedule for October 29, 2023 - March 30, 2024:

Route Flight Frequency Remarks Number Current plan New plan Haneda = London NH 211/212 7 roundtrips/week 7 roundtrips/week *1, *2 Haneda = Paris NH 215/216 3 roundtrips/week 3 roundtrips/week *1, *2 (Wed., Fri., Sun.) (Wed., Fri., Sun.) Haneda = Frankfurt NH 203/204 7 roundtrips/week 7 roundtrips/week *1, *2 NH 223/224 7 roundtrips/week 7 roundtrips/week *1, *2 NH 217 4 flights/week 4 flights/week *2 (Tue., Thu., Fri., Sun.) (Mon., Wed., Fri., Sat.) Haneda = Munich NH 218 4 flights/week 4 flights/week *1, *2 (Mon., Wed., Fri., Sat.) (Mon., Wed., Fri., Sat.) Narita = Brussels NH 231/232 2 roundtrips/week 2 roundtrips/week *1 (Wed., Sat.) (Wed., Sat.)

*1 For flights departing from overseas, the dates of the implementation are the following day.

*2 For flights to/from Haneda airport, please check the ANA Application or website for departure and arrival terminals (Terminal 2 or 3).