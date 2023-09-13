ANA NEWS
ANA Announces Updates to the FY2023 Flight Schedule
- Beginning early October, ANA will increase the number of flights on the Narita - Shanghai (Pudong) route by adding three roundtrips per week and for the Kansai - Shanghai (Pudong) route, adding five roundtrips per week.
- Separately, ANA announces the routes and number of flights for select European destinations including Haneda - London, Haneda - Paris, Haneda - Frankfurt, Haneda - Munich and Narita - Brussels from October 29.
TOKYO, Sep. 13, 2023－ All Nippon Airways (ANA) announced updates to its flight schedule for fiscal year 2023 (FY2023). The summary of today's announcement regarding ANA's international flights is given below.
Schedule for October 2 - October 28, 2023:
Route
Flight
Frequency
Remarks
Number
Current plan
New plan
Narita = Shanghai
NH 959/960
-
3 roundtrips/week
From Oct. 2
Pudong
(Mon., Tue., Fri.)
NH 973/974
3 roundtrips/week
4 roundtrips/week
From Oct. 10
(Mon., Fri., Sat.)
(Mon., Tue., Fri., Sat.)
Kansai = Shanghai
From Oct. 2
Pudong
4 roundtrips/week
NH 975/976
-
*No operation
(Mon., Tue., Fri., Sat.)
on Oct. 3
*Service will continue after October 28. For details, please refer to the press release: "ANA Group Announces Revised
Flight Schedule for the Second Half of FY2023"
Schedule for October 29, 2023 - March 30, 2024:
Route
Flight
Frequency
Remarks
Number
Current plan
New plan
Haneda = London
NH 211/212
7 roundtrips/week
7 roundtrips/week
*1, *2
Haneda = Paris
NH 215/216
3 roundtrips/week
3 roundtrips/week
*1, *2
(Wed., Fri., Sun.)
(Wed., Fri., Sun.)
Haneda = Frankfurt
NH 203/204
7 roundtrips/week
7 roundtrips/week
*1, *2
NH 223/224
7 roundtrips/week
7 roundtrips/week
*1, *2
NH 217
4 flights/week
4 flights/week
*2
(Tue., Thu., Fri., Sun.)
(Mon., Wed., Fri., Sat.)
Haneda = Munich
NH 218
4 flights/week
4 flights/week
*1, *2
(Mon., Wed., Fri., Sat.)
(Mon., Wed., Fri., Sat.)
Narita = Brussels
NH 231/232
2 roundtrips/week
2 roundtrips/week
*1
(Wed., Sat.)
(Wed., Sat.)
*1 For flights departing from overseas, the dates of the implementation are the following day.
*2 For flights to/from Haneda airport, please check the ANA Application or website for departure and arrival terminals (Terminal 2 or 3).
About ANA
Founded in 1952 with just two helicopters, All Nippon Airways (ANA) has grown to become the largest airline in Japan. ANA HOLDINGS Inc. (ANA HD), established in 2013, is the largest airline group holding company in Japan including ANA and Peach Aviation, the leading LCC in Japan.
ANA is a launch customer and the largest operator of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, making ANA HD the biggest Dreamliner owner in the world. A member of Star Alliance since 1999, ANA has joint venture agreements with United Airlines, Lufthansa German Airlines, Swiss International Airlines and Austrian Airlines - giving it a truly global presence.
The airline's legacy of superior service has been recognized with SKYTRAX's 5-Star rating every year since 2013, with ANA being the only Japanese airline to win this prestigious designation for 10 consecutive years. ANA has been recognized by Air Transport World as "Airline of the Year" three times (2007, 2013 and 2018); it is one of only a select few airlines to win this prominent award multiple times.
In 2022, ANA received first place in the Global airline and Asia Pacific categories at the CIRIUM On-Time Performance Awards, marking the second consecutive year ANA was recognized as the most on-time airline in the world. ANA is the only company in the aviation industry to receive the Gold Class distinction from the 2022 S&P Global Sustainability Awards and ANA HD has been selected as a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index list for the sixth consecutive year and the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index list for the seventh consecutive year.
