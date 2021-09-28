Log in
    9202   JP3429800000

ANA HOLDINGS INC.

(9202)
End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 09/27
2875.5 JPY   +4.18%
02:12aANA : Cargo Becomes First Japanese Carrier to Join Pharma.Aero
PU
09/27ANA : Tortoise rescued from Tokyo-area airport runway
AQ
09/27Nikkei 225 Finishes Flat on Afternoon Profit-Taking
MT
ANA : Cargo Becomes First Japanese Carrier to Join Pharma.Aero

09/28/2021 | 02:12am EDT
ANA HOLDINGS NEWS

ANA Cargo Becomes First Japanese Carrier to Join

Pharma.Aero

  • By participating in Pharma.Aero, ANA aims to provide global standards and high quality pharmaceutical transportation
  • ANA has been certified IATA Center of Excellence for Independent Validators in Pharmaceutical Logistics (CEIV PHARMA) since 2017

TOKYO, Sept. 28, 2021 - ANA Cargo has joined Pharma.Aero, a non-profit organization that works to improve end-to-end air transportation for pharmaceuticals and other critical health and medical resources. The ANA Group has received the prestigious CEIV PHARMA certificationand as the first Japanese carrier to become a member of Pharma.Aero, ANA Cargo will be able to build on its past successesand learn from members who are leading the way in pharmaceutical transportation.

"ANA Cargo is committed to building partnerships and putting policies in place that allow us to transport medical supplies safely and efficiently," said Toshiaki Toyama, Executive Vice President of ANA and President of ANA Cargo. "Our membership in Pharma.Aero will help us build on our experience in transporting medical supplies and better respond to the increased demand for the delivery of medical supplies."

"Pharma.Aero welcomes ANA Cargo into our family of members to exchange and build market knowledge and expertise," said Nathan De Valck, Chairman, Pharma.Aero. "Pharma.Aero continues to pursue its vision in achieving reliable end-to-end air transportation of pharma cargo by expanding its global network and inviting more stakeholders across the pharma air supply chain in our collaborative projects. In the near term, we wish to jointly forge quality pharma trade lanes and develop new standards and guidelines."

The transportation of medicine presents a number of logistical challenges, and ANA Cargo's experience has allowed it to compile a track record of success in the delivery of pharmaceutical goods. In response to the pandemic, ANA contributed to the transportation of COVID-19 vaccines to Japan and most recently, ANA cooperated in the transportation of COVID-19vaccinesto Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, Cambodia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Laos. In addition, ANA has been certified IATA Center of Excellence for Independent Validators in Pharmaceutical Logistics (CEIV PHARMA) since 2017, making it the first Japanese airline to receive this distinction. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect nearly every aspect of life, ANA remains committed to doing all it can to empower healthcare workers and public health professionals worldwide.

For reference: ANA Cargo joins Pharma.Aero as new Full Member (PHARMA.AERO press release)

Contact: ANA Corporate Communications, TEL +81-3-6735-1111,publicrelations@ana.co.jp

About ANA HOLDINGS

Founded in 1952 with just two helicopters, All Nippon Airways (ANA) has grown to become the largest airline in Japan. ANA HOLDINGS Inc. (ANA HD) was established in 2013 as the largest airline group holding company in Japan, comprising 71 companies including ANA and Peach Aviation, the leading LCC in Japan.

ANA is a launch customer and the largest operator of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, making ANA HD the biggest Dreamliner owner in the world. A member of Star Alliance since 1999, ANA has joint venture agreements with United Airlines, Lufthansa German Airlines, Swiss International Airlines, Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines - giving it a truly global presence.

The airline's legacy of superior service has helped it earn SKYTRAX's respected 5-Star rating every year since 2013, with ANA being the only Japanese airline to win this prestigious designation for eight consecutive years. ANA also has been recognized by Air Transport World as "Airline of the Year" three times (2007, 2013 and 2018); it is one of only a select few airlines to win this prominent award multiple times.

ANA is the only company in the aviation industry to receive the Gold Class distinction from the 2021 S&P Global Sustainability Awards and ANA HD has been selected as a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index list for the fourth consecutive year and the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index list for the fifth consecutive year.

For more information, please refer to the following link:

https://www.ana.co.jp/group/en/

Disclaimer

ANA Holdings Inc. published this content on 28 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 1 154 B 10 376 M 10 376 M
Net income 2022 -99 015 M -890 M -890 M
Net Debt 2022 782 B 7 033 M 7 033 M
P/E ratio 2022 -14,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 352 B 12 189 M 12 157 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,85x
EV / Sales 2023 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 46 580
Free-Float 91,3%
Shinya Katanozaka President, CEO & Representative Director
Ichiro Fukuzawa Director, Manager-Finance & Investor Relations
Shinichiro Ito Chairman
Koji Shibata Senior Executive Officer & Head-Group IT
Izumi Kobayashi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANA HOLDINGS INC.26.28%12 189
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.8.88%27 759
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC4.31%22 407
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.13.48%15 789
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.16.46%11 908
AIR CHINA LIMITED-16.72%11 632