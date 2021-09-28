ANA Cargo Becomes First Japanese Carrier to Join

Pharma.Aero

By participating in Pharma.Aero, ANA aims to provide global standards and high quality pharmaceutical transportation

ANA has been certified IATA Center of Excellence for Independent Validators in Pharmaceutical Logistics (CEIV PHARMA) since 2017

TOKYO, Sept. 28, 2021 - ANA Cargo has joined Pharma.Aero, a non-profit organization that works to improve end-to-end air transportation for pharmaceuticals and other critical health and medical resources. The ANA Group has received the prestigious CEIV PHARMA certificationand as the first Japanese carrier to become a member of Pharma.Aero, ANA Cargo will be able to build on its past successesand learn from members who are leading the way in pharmaceutical transportation.

"ANA Cargo is committed to building partnerships and putting policies in place that allow us to transport medical supplies safely and efficiently," said Toshiaki Toyama, Executive Vice President of ANA and President of ANA Cargo. "Our membership in Pharma.Aero will help us build on our experience in transporting medical supplies and better respond to the increased demand for the delivery of medical supplies."

"Pharma.Aero welcomes ANA Cargo into our family of members to exchange and build market knowledge and expertise," said Nathan De Valck, Chairman, Pharma.Aero. "Pharma.Aero continues to pursue its vision in achieving reliable end-to-end air transportation of pharma cargo by expanding its global network and inviting more stakeholders across the pharma air supply chain in our collaborative projects. In the near term, we wish to jointly forge quality pharma trade lanes and develop new standards and guidelines."

The transportation of medicine presents a number of logistical challenges, and ANA Cargo's experience has allowed it to compile a track record of success in the delivery of pharmaceutical goods. In response to the pandemic, ANA contributed to the transportation of COVID-19 vaccines to Japan and most recently, ANA cooperated in the transportation of COVID-19vaccinesto Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, Cambodia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Laos. In addition, ANA has been certified IATA Center of Excellence for Independent Validators in Pharmaceutical Logistics (CEIV PHARMA) since 2017, making it the first Japanese airline to receive this distinction. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect nearly every aspect of life, ANA remains committed to doing all it can to empower healthcare workers and public health professionals worldwide.

For reference: ANA Cargo joins Pharma.Aero as new Full Member (PHARMA.AERO press release)