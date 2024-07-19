"These new routes reflect ANA's commitment to meet the increasing demand for travel between Japan and each country" said Shinichi Inoue, President and CEO of ANA. "We hope this expansion provides our travelers with greater choice, new customer experiences and reinforces our commitment to a seamless and enjoyable journey. We are proud to have Paris and Munich on a daily flight and resume the Vienna route from August. We look forward to seeing where these new routes will take our travelers as we continue to enhance our management vision 'Uniting World in Wonder'."

The new direct flights from Tokyo Haneda Airport will begin on the following dates:

TOKYO, July 19, 2024 － All Nippon Airways (ANA), Japan's largest and 5-Star airline for 11 consecutive years, today announced the addition of three new destinations on its 2024 winter schedule: Milan, Stockholm and Istanbul. ANA will continue to expand its international network.

ANA is the largest network carrier between Japan and Europe. We will continue to expand our international network.

The expansion will cater to growing demand for travel and strengthens bilateral exchanges between Japan and each country.

Stockholm will be the first scheduled flight destination operated by a Japanese airline.

ANA will launch its first ANA scheduled flight to/from Haneda to Milan. Stockholm will be ANA's eighth destination in Europe and is expected to enhance convenience for passengers connecting to the Nordic region. The Istanbul route will provide improved connectivity to the Middle East and Africa via Istanbul's extensive hub network. In addition, Haneda=Vienna route will resume in August 2024.

ANA's expanded network is expected to further facilitate growth in bilateral exchanges and business demand between Japan and each countries.

Schedule

City Launch Frequency Flight Route Schedule Date Number Departure Time Arrival time 3 NH207 Tokyo Haneda-Milan 01:05AM 08:30AM Dec. 3 Milan roundtrips/week 2024 (Tue., Thu., Sun.) NH208 Milan-Tokyo Haneda 10:30AM 07:30（+1）AM 3 NH221 Tokyo Haneda- 00:30AM 06:20 AM Jan. 31 Stockholm Stockholm roundtrips/week 2025 Stockholm- (Tue., Fri., Sun.) NH222 09:35AM 07:20（+1）AM Tokyo Haneda 3 NH219 Tokyo Haneda - 08:15AM 3:55 PM Istanbul Istanbul Feb. 12 roundtrips/week 2025 (Mon., Wed., Istanbul- Sat.) NH220 6:10 PM 11:20（+1）AM TokyoHaneda

*The flight is subject to the approval of relevant authorities.

*Please check the departure and arrival terminals (Terminal 2 or 3) for Haneda routes on the ANA app and website. *Ticket will be available on July 22.

For more details:https://www.ana.co.jp/en/jp/international/theme/newline-euro/

Contact: ANA Corporate Communications, TEL +81-3-6735-1111,publicrelations@ana.co.jp

