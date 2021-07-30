ANA : Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021(407KB)PDFOpens in a new window.In the case of an external site,it may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.

ANA HOLDINGS Financial Results

for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

While the net loss for the first quarter of FY2021 was 51.1 billion yen, it represented the least amount of loss since the fourth quarter of FY2019

The results were led by the highest-ever quarterly international cargo revenue and continued cost cutting measures

highest-ever quarterly international cargo revenue and continued cost cutting measures ANA Holdings Inc. remains committed to returning to a profit for FY2021, backed by recovering travel demand, strong cargo business, continued cost cutting measures and the growth of non-aviation businesses

TOKYO, Jul. 30, 2021 - ANA HOLDINGS INC. (hereinafter "ANA HD") today reports its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Overview

In the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 (April 1, 2021 - June 30, 2021, hereinafter the "three months ended June 30, 2021"), although the Japanese economy is still severely affected by COVID-19, corporate activities and capital investment continued to rebound. However, lower personal consumption figures indicate lingering weaknesses as well.

There have been signs of recovery in the airline industry, especially increased demand within the United States and European countries where an increase in vaccination rates has progressed. However, hurdles still remain on many international routes due to restrictions on entry and travel in a number of countries.

Despite these challenges, ANA HD renewed its commitment to its longterm environmental goals in April, setting targets such as reducing CO2 emissions generated by airline operations to net zero by 2050. In June, ANA HD also issued Sustainability-Linked Bonds, for which terms and conditions vary according to specific ESG goals being achieved.

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, operating revenues increased from the previous year to

198.9 billion yen. The operating loss was 64.6 billion yen, the ordinary loss was 63.7 billion yen, and net loss attributable to owners of the parent was 51.1 billion yen. While COVID-19 continues to impact performance, the results represented the least amount of net loss since the fourth quarter of FY2019.

"Our performance this quarter has validated the strategic approach adopted by the entire ANA Group in the face of numerous and complex challenges that have affected the entire airline industry," said Ichiro Fukuzawa, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of ANA HOLDINGS INC. "Though COVID-19 and accompanying immigration restrictions have dampened demand for international travel, this turnaround was made possible by the impressive growth of our cargo business, rebounding travel