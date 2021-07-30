ANA : Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021(407KB)PDFOpens in a new window.In the case of an external site,it may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.
07/30/2021 | 02:10am EDT
ANA HOLDINGS NEWS
ANA HOLDINGS Financial Results
for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
While the net loss for the first quarter of FY2021 was 51.1 billion yen, it represented the least amount of loss since the fourth quarter of FY2019
The results were led by the highest-ever quarterly international cargo revenue and continued cost cutting measures
ANA Holdings Inc. remains committed to returning to a profit for FY2021, backed by recovering travel demand, strong cargo business, continued cost cutting measures and the growth of non-aviation businesses
TOKYO, Jul. 30, 2021 - ANA HOLDINGS INC. (hereinafter "ANA HD") today reports its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2021.
Overview
In the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 (April 1, 2021 - June 30, 2021, hereinafter the "three months ended June 30, 2021"), although the Japanese economy is still severely affected by COVID-19, corporate activities and capital investment continued to rebound. However, lower personal consumption figures indicate lingering weaknesses as well.
There have been signs of recovery in the airline industry, especially increased demand within the United States and European countries where an increase in vaccination rates has progressed. However, hurdles still remain on many international routes due to restrictions on entry and travel in a number of countries.
Despite these challenges, ANA HD renewed its commitment to its longterm environmental goals in April, setting targets such as reducing CO2 emissions generated by airline operations to net zero by 2050. In June, ANA HD also issued Sustainability-Linked Bonds, for which terms and conditions vary according to specific ESG goals being achieved.
For the three months ended June 30, 2021, operating revenues increased from the previous year to
198.9 billion yen. The operating loss was 64.6 billion yen, the ordinary loss was 63.7 billion yen, and net loss attributable to owners of the parent was 51.1 billion yen. While COVID-19 continues to impact performance, the results represented the least amount of net loss since the fourth quarter of FY2019.
"Our performance this quarter has validated the strategic approach adopted by the entire ANA Group in the face of numerous and complex challenges that have affected the entire airline industry," said Ichiro Fukuzawa, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of ANA HOLDINGS INC. "Though COVID-19 and accompanying immigration restrictions have dampened demand for international travel, this turnaround was made possible by the impressive growth of our cargo business, rebounding travel
1
demand, and targeted cost-cutting measures that have led to the greatest improvement in quarterly financial results since COVID-19 started impacting our business in the fourth quarter of FY2019."
ANA HD has started to apply the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020)," and other accounting standards beginning this fiscal year. Values for the three months ended June 30, 2021 reflect these accounting standards. For details, please refer to "ANA HOLDINGS INC. Consolidated Financial Results For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021" on the ANA Group Investor Relations website (https://www.ana.co.jp/group/en/investors/).
Consolidated Financial Performance of ANA Holdings Unit: billion yen (Except for % comparison, rounded down)
1Q/FY2021
1Q/FY2020
Difference
% Comparison
Operating revenues
198.9
121.6
+77.3
+63.6
Operating expenses
263.5
280.6
-17.1
-6.1
Operating income
-64.6
-159.0
+94.4
---
Other income
0.8
2.5
-1.6
-67.1
Ordinary income
-63.7
-156.5
+92.7
---
Special gain
-
0.3
-0.3
---
Net income attributable to
-51.1
-108.8
+57.6
---
owners of the parent
Performance by Business Segment
Unit: billion yen (rounded down)
Air Transportation
Airline Related
Travel Services
Trade and Retail
Others
1Q/FY2021
Revenues Operating income
170.1-67.6
53.35.1
9.1-0.1
19.1-0.1
8.50.3
1Q/FY2020
Difference
Revenues
Operating
Revenues
Operating
income
income
95.3
-153.7
+74.8
+86.1
59.8
0.8
-6.5
+4.3
3.1
-2.7
+6.0
+2.5
19.7
-1.3
-0.5
+1.2
9.2
0.6
-0.6
-0.2
Air Transportation
1. International Passenger Service (ANA)
For international passenger services, travel demand in all regions remained suppressed due to the impact of COVID-19. However, revenue and the number of passengers increased year-on-year due to a gradual recovery in business demand, primarily for expatriates traveling between Japan and overseas, and connecting demand from Asia to North America as the United States scaled up its vaccination efforts.
While large-scale route network suspensions are still occurring, we are closely monitoring demand to determine which routes to continue operating and are looking for opportunities to offer temporary routes to destinations with specific demand including cargo volumes.
2
ANA conducted trials of bothCommon Pass and IATA Travel Pass with the aim of introducing universal digital certificates containing electronic medical records such as COVID-19 test results and vaccination history. We will continue to work with all relevant parties to achieve a streamlined immigration control process.
As a result, revenue from international passenger service increased to 12.9 billion yen (up 36.5 percent year-on-year).
(Except for % comparison and passenger load factor, rounded down)
International Passenger Service
1Q/FY2021
1Q/FY2020
Difference
% Comparison
Revenue (billion yen)
12.9
9.5
+3.4
+36.5
Number of passengers (thousand)
131
91
+39
+43.4
Available seat km (million)
4,514
2,365
+2,148
+90.8
Revenue passenger km (million)
892
619
+272
+43.9
Passenger load factor (%)
19.8
26.2
-6.4 pt
---
2. Domestic Passenger Service (ANA)
While a State of Emergency has repeatedly been declared in Japan due to a resurgence in COVID- 19 cases, the number of passengers and revenue has more than doubled compared to the same period in the previous year, when the impact of COVID-19 was the most severe.
Detailed adjustments to the route network capacity were made in response to fluctuations in demand, and ANA will continue to closely align its services with the expected recovery in demand as vaccinations progress.
ANA remains committed to ensuring a clean and hygienic environment through the "ANA Care Promise" program. Together with JAMCO Corporation, ANA jointly developed the world's first hands- free aircraft lavatory doors, which are being rolled out gradually beginning in May. Going forward, we will continue to strive to provide safe and comfortable services at every stage of the travel experience.
Revenue from domestic passenger service increased to 50.2 billion yen (up 123.5 percent year-on- year).
(Except for % comparison and passenger load factor, rounded down)
Domestic Passenger Service
1Q/FY2021
1Q/FY2020
Difference
% Comparison
Revenues (billion yen)
50.2
22.4
+27.7
+123.5
Number of passengers (thousand)
3,200
1,278
+1,921
+150.3
Available seat km (million)
6,980
3,939
+3,040
+77.2
Revenue passenger km (million)
2,981
1,176
+1,805
+153.5
Passenger load factor (%)
42.7
29.9
+12.9 pt
---
3. Cargo Service (ANA)
3
For international cargo services, ANA Cargo actively responded to strong demand by operating additional one-time cargo flights and utilizing passenger aircraft to fly cargo dedicated flights. In addition, ANA Cargo introduced freighter aircraft for use on certain routes, for example operating the Boeing 777F aircraft on the Tokyo Narita - Los Angeles route. By capturing demand for the transportation of goods such as automotive parts, semiconductors, and seasonal products including North American cherries, cargo volume greatly exceeded the amount transported during the same period in the previous year and quarterly revenue hit a record high.
Revenue from international cargo service increased to 66.0 billion yen (up 159.5 percent year-on-year).
(Except for % comparison, figures are rounded down)
Cargo Service
1Q/FY2021
1Q/FY2020
Difference
% Comparison
Revenues (billion yen)
66.0
25.4
+40.5
+159.5
International
Freight carried (thousand tons)
233
98
+134
+135.6
Cargo Traffic Volume
1,233
451
+782
+173.2
(million ton-km)
Revenues (billion yen)
5.9
3.6
+2.3
+64.3
Domestic
Freight carried (thousand tons)
56
35
+21
+60.9
Cargo Traffic Volume
65
39
+25
+64.0
(million ton-km)
4. LCC (Peach Aviation)
While demand continues to be impacted by COVID-19, both passenger numbers and revenue increased compared to the same period in the previous year, when demand was most severely impacted.
After increasing the scale of domestic flight operations to above pre-COVID-19 levels in April, we controlled flights from May onward in light of the slowdown in demand that accompanied a resurgence in COVID-19 cases. We will continue to flexibly adjust the scale of operations and will closely monitor any shifts in demand that occur as vaccination progresses. All international routes are currently suspended due to continued immigration restrictions in a number of countries.
As a result, revenue from the LCC segment increased to 3.9 billion yen (up 128.5 percent year-on-year).
(Except for % comparison and passenger load factor, rounded down)
LCC
1Q/FY2021
1Q/FY2020
Difference
% Comparison
Revenues (billion yen)
3.9
1.7
+2.2
+128.5
Number of passengers (thousand)
498
173
+324
+186.5
Available seat km (million)
1,240
559
+681
+121.7
Revenue passenger km (million)
580
197
+382
+193.8
Passenger load factor (%)
46.8
35.3
+11.5 pt
---
5. Others
4
Other revenue from the Air Transportation business was 29.3 billion yen (down 7.2 percent year-on- year). This includes revenue from the mileage program, in-flight sales revenue, revenue from maintenance contracts and other sources.
Airline Related, Travel Services, Trade and Retail, and Others
For airline related business, operating revenue was 53.3 billion yen (down 10.9 percent year-on-year). As a result of cost cutting efforts of fixed costs such as personnel and outsourcing costs, operating income improved to 5.1 billion yen (up 522.6 percent year-on-year).
For travel services, while all overseas tours operated by ANA Group remain suspended due to the effects of COVID-19, domestic travel services increased its handling volume, particularly with dynamic travel package products offered online. As a result, operating revenue increased 190.5 percent year- on-year to 9.1 billion yen and the operating loss was 0.1 billion yen, compared to an operating loss of
2.7 billion yen the previous year. New initiatives initially conceived through proposals submitted by employees were rolled out, including in-flight wedding ceremonies, THE WEDDING with ANA, and in- flight restaurants, Restaurant with Wings, utilizing parked aircraft. Charter flights and in-flight restaurant
experiences on the A380 "FLYING HONU" aircraft usually dedicated for the Honolulu route were offered as well. In April, we transferred ANA Sales Co., Ltd.'s travel business to ANA X Inc., which is in charge of platform businesses that utilize customer data assets. The aim of this transfer is to enhance sales in the digital field. ANA Sales Co., Ltd. changed its name to ANA Akindo Co., Ltd, with its main focus on revitalizing regions in Japan.
For the trade and retail division, ANA FESTA shops in airports saw an improvement in revenue due to recovering domestic passenger demand, and the handling volume of semiconductors for the electronics business increased. However, accompanying the change in accounting standards, operating revenues decreased 2.8 percent year-on-year to 19.1 billion yen, and the operating loss was 0.1 billion yen, compared to an operating loss of 1.3 billion yen in the previous year.
For other businesses, operating revenues decreased 7.1 percent year-on-year to 8.5 billion yen due to a decrease in demand for buildings and facilities maintenance due to the impact of COVID-19. Operating income was 0.3 billion yen, down 46.6 percent from the previous year.
Consolidated Balance Sheet
(Except for Equity ratio and D/E ratio, figures are rounded down)
1Q/FY2021
1Q/FY2020
As of June 30,
As of June 30,
Difference
2021
2020
Total assets (billion yen)
3,166.9
3,207.8
-40.9
Net assets (billion yen)
849.6
1,012.3
-162.6
Shareholder's equity (billion yen)*1
843.8
1,007.2
-163.4
Equity ratio (%)
26.6
31.4
-4.8 pt
Interest-bearing debt (billion yen)
1,654.8
1,655.4
-0.6
D/E ratio*2
2.0
1.6
+0.3
*1: For shareholder's equity, assets of non-controlling interests are deducted from net assets
*2: Debt/equity ratio = Interest-bearing debt / Total shareholders' equity
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.